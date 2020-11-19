Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Discovered in Latest Report and Forecast by 2026|IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), Veracode (US)

The global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market is broadly analyzed in this report that sheds light on critical aspects such as the vendor landscape, competitive strategies, market dynamics, and regional analysis. The report helps readers to clearly understand the current and future status of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market. The research study comes out as a compilation of useful guidelines for players to secure a position of strength in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market. The authors of the report profile leading companies of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market, such as Accenture (Republic of Ireland), IBM (US), Micro Focus (UK), Veracode (US), Synopsys (US), Pradeo (France), Rapid7 (US), Tieto (Finland), Trustwave (US), WhiteHat Security (US) They provide details about important activities of leading players in the competitive landscape.

The report predicts the size of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market in terms of value and volume for the forecast period 2019-2026. As per the analysis provided in the report, the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market is expected to rise at a CAGR of XX % between 2019 and 2026 to reach a valuation of US$ XX million/billion by the end of 2026. In 2018, the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market attained a valuation of US$_ million/billion. The market researchers deeply analyze the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) industry landscape and the future prospects it is anticipated to create.

This publication includes key segmentations of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market on the basis of product, application, and geography (country/region). Each segment included in the report is studied in relation to different factors such as consumption, market share, value, growth rate, and production.

The comparative results provided in the report allow readers to understand the difference between players and how they are competing against each other. The research study gives a detailed view of current and future trends and opportunities of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market. Market dynamics such as drivers and restraints are explained in the most detailed and easiest manner possible with the use of tables and graphs. Interested parties are expected to find important recommendations to improve their business in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market.

Readers can understand the overall profitability margin and sales volume of various products studied in the report. The report also provides the forecasted as well as historical annual growth rate and market share of the products offered in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market. The study on end-use application of products helps to understand the market growth of the products in terms of sales.

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market by Product: , Solution, Service

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market by Application: Government & Defense, BFSI, IT & Telecom, Healthcare, Retail, Manufacturing, Others

The report also focuses on the geographical analysis of the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market, where important regions and countries are studied in great detail.

Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market by Geography:

Methodology

Our analysts have created the report with the use of advanced primary and secondary research methodologies.

As part of primary research, they have conducted interviews with important industry leaders and focused on market understanding and competitive analysis by reviewing relevant documents, press releases, annual reports, and key products.

For secondary research, they have taken into account the statistical data from agencies, trade associations, and government websites, internet sources, technical writings, and recent trade information.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) market?

Table Of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST)

1.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Overview

1.1.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Solution

2.5 Service 3 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Government & Defense

3.5 BFSI

3.6 IT & Telecom

3.7 Healthcare

3.8 Retail

3.9 Manufacturing

3.10 Others 4 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market

4.4 Global Top Players Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Accenture (Republic of Ireland)

5.1.1 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Profile

5.1.2 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Main Business

5.1.3 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Accenture (Republic of Ireland) Recent Developments

5.2 IBM (US)

5.2.1 IBM (US) Profile

5.2.2 IBM (US) Main Business

5.2.3 IBM (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 IBM (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 IBM (US) Recent Developments

5.3 Micro Focus (UK)

5.5.1 Micro Focus (UK) Profile

5.3.2 Micro Focus (UK) Main Business

5.3.3 Micro Focus (UK) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Micro Focus (UK) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Veracode (US) Recent Developments

5.4 Veracode (US)

5.4.1 Veracode (US) Profile

5.4.2 Veracode (US) Main Business

5.4.3 Veracode (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Veracode (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Veracode (US) Recent Developments

5.5 Synopsys (US)

5.5.1 Synopsys (US) Profile

5.5.2 Synopsys (US) Main Business

5.5.3 Synopsys (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Synopsys (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Synopsys (US) Recent Developments

5.6 Pradeo (France)

5.6.1 Pradeo (France) Profile

5.6.2 Pradeo (France) Main Business

5.6.3 Pradeo (France) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Pradeo (France) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Pradeo (France) Recent Developments

5.7 Rapid7 (US)

5.7.1 Rapid7 (US) Profile

5.7.2 Rapid7 (US) Main Business

5.7.3 Rapid7 (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Rapid7 (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Rapid7 (US) Recent Developments

5.8 Tieto (Finland)

5.8.1 Tieto (Finland) Profile

5.8.2 Tieto (Finland) Main Business

5.8.3 Tieto (Finland) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Tieto (Finland) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Tieto (Finland) Recent Developments

5.9 Trustwave (US)

5.9.1 Trustwave (US) Profile

5.9.2 Trustwave (US) Main Business

5.9.3 Trustwave (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Trustwave (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Trustwave (US) Recent Developments

5.10 WhiteHat Security (US)

5.10.1 WhiteHat Security (US) Profile

5.10.2 WhiteHat Security (US) Main Business

5.10.3 WhiteHat Security (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 WhiteHat Security (US) Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 WhiteHat Security (US) Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Dynamic Application Security Testing (DAST) Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

