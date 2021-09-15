Dutch Brick Market Improvement, Orientation and Forecast from 2021-2027 | De Rijswaard, Wienerberger Building, Celina Klinker

“

The report titled Global Dutch Brick Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dutch Brick market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dutch Brick market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dutch Brick market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dutch Brick market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dutch Brick report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dutch Brick report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dutch Brick market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dutch Brick market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dutch Brick market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dutch Brick market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dutch Brick market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

De Rijswaard, Wienerberger Building, Celina Klinker, Vande Moortel, Vogelensangh, Brickburgers, Vandersanden, Kingscourt Brick, Engels Baksteen, Freshfield Lane, Northcot Master Brick, Belden Brick, Meridian Brick, Elephant Brick, Robinson＆Turley, Brampton Brick, Glen-Gery, BrickAmerica, Cloud Ceramics, Lee Brick And Tile, Nitterhouse Masonry, Henan Hongtai Kiln Refractory, Beijing Zhong Li Wan Fu

Market Segmentation by Product:

200X100X60 (mm)

200X100X80 (mm)

200X200X60 (mm)

230X115X60 (mm)

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Square

School

Parking Lot

Park

Others



The Dutch Brick Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dutch Brick market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dutch Brick market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dutch Brick market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dutch Brick industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dutch Brick market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dutch Brick market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dutch Brick market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dutch Brick Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Dutch Brick Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 200X100X60 (mm)

1.2.3 200X100X80 (mm)

1.2.4 200X200X60 (mm)

1.2.5 230X115X60 (mm)

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dutch Brick Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Square

1.3.3 School

1.3.4 Parking Lot

1.3.5 Park

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dutch Brick Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Dutch Brick Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Dutch Brick Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Dutch Brick, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Dutch Brick Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Dutch Brick Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Dutch Brick Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Dutch Brick Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Dutch Brick Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Dutch Brick Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Dutch Brick Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Dutch Brick Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Dutch Brick Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Dutch Brick Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Dutch Brick Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Dutch Brick Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Dutch Brick Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Dutch Brick Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Dutch Brick Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dutch Brick Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Dutch Brick Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Dutch Brick Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Dutch Brick Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Dutch Brick Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Dutch Brick Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Dutch Brick Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Dutch Brick Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Dutch Brick Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Dutch Brick Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Dutch Brick Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Dutch Brick Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Dutch Brick Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Dutch Brick Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Dutch Brick Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Dutch Brick Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Dutch Brick Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Dutch Brick Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Dutch Brick Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Dutch Brick Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Dutch Brick Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Dutch Brick Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Dutch Brick Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 China by Players, Type and Application

6.1 China Dutch Brick Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 China Dutch Brick Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 China Dutch Brick Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 China Dutch Brick Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 China Dutch Brick Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 China Top Dutch Brick Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 China Top Dutch Brick Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 China Dutch Brick Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 China Dutch Brick Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 China Dutch Brick Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 China Dutch Brick Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 China Dutch Brick Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 China Dutch Brick Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 China Dutch Brick Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 China Dutch Brick Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 China Dutch Brick Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 China Dutch Brick Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 China Dutch Brick Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 China Dutch Brick Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 China Dutch Brick Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 China Dutch Brick Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 China Dutch Brick Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 China Dutch Brick Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Dutch Brick Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Dutch Brick Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Dutch Brick Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Dutch Brick Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 United States

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dutch Brick Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Dutch Brick Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Dutch Brick Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Dutch Brick Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Dutch Brick Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Dutch Brick Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Dutch Brick Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Dutch Brick Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Dutch Brick Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Dutch Brick Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Dutch Brick Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Dutch Brick Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Dutch Brick Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Dutch Brick Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dutch Brick Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dutch Brick Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 De Rijswaard

12.1.1 De Rijswaard Corporation Information

12.1.2 De Rijswaard Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 De Rijswaard Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 De Rijswaard Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.1.5 De Rijswaard Recent Development

12.2 Wienerberger Building

12.2.1 Wienerberger Building Corporation Information

12.2.2 Wienerberger Building Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Wienerberger Building Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Wienerberger Building Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.2.5 Wienerberger Building Recent Development

12.3 Celina Klinker

12.3.1 Celina Klinker Corporation Information

12.3.2 Celina Klinker Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 Celina Klinker Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Celina Klinker Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.3.5 Celina Klinker Recent Development

12.4 Vande Moortel

12.4.1 Vande Moortel Corporation Information

12.4.2 Vande Moortel Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Vande Moortel Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Vande Moortel Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.4.5 Vande Moortel Recent Development

12.5 Vogelensangh

12.5.1 Vogelensangh Corporation Information

12.5.2 Vogelensangh Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Vogelensangh Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Vogelensangh Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.5.5 Vogelensangh Recent Development

12.6 Brickburgers

12.6.1 Brickburgers Corporation Information

12.6.2 Brickburgers Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Brickburgers Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Brickburgers Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.6.5 Brickburgers Recent Development

12.7 Vandersanden

12.7.1 Vandersanden Corporation Information

12.7.2 Vandersanden Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Vandersanden Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Vandersanden Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.7.5 Vandersanden Recent Development

12.8 Kingscourt Brick

12.8.1 Kingscourt Brick Corporation Information

12.8.2 Kingscourt Brick Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Kingscourt Brick Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Kingscourt Brick Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.8.5 Kingscourt Brick Recent Development

12.9 Engels Baksteen

12.9.1 Engels Baksteen Corporation Information

12.9.2 Engels Baksteen Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Engels Baksteen Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Engels Baksteen Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.9.5 Engels Baksteen Recent Development

12.10 Freshfield Lane

12.10.1 Freshfield Lane Corporation Information

12.10.2 Freshfield Lane Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Freshfield Lane Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Freshfield Lane Dutch Brick Products Offered

12.10.5 Freshfield Lane Recent Development

12.12 Belden Brick

12.12.1 Belden Brick Corporation Information

12.12.2 Belden Brick Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Belden Brick Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Belden Brick Products Offered

12.12.5 Belden Brick Recent Development

12.13 Meridian Brick

12.13.1 Meridian Brick Corporation Information

12.13.2 Meridian Brick Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 Meridian Brick Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 Meridian Brick Products Offered

12.13.5 Meridian Brick Recent Development

12.14 Elephant Brick

12.14.1 Elephant Brick Corporation Information

12.14.2 Elephant Brick Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 Elephant Brick Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 Elephant Brick Products Offered

12.14.5 Elephant Brick Recent Development

12.15 Robinson＆Turley

12.15.1 Robinson＆Turley Corporation Information

12.15.2 Robinson＆Turley Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Robinson＆Turley Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.15.4 Robinson＆Turley Products Offered

12.15.5 Robinson＆Turley Recent Development

12.16 Brampton Brick

12.16.1 Brampton Brick Corporation Information

12.16.2 Brampton Brick Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 Brampton Brick Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.16.4 Brampton Brick Products Offered

12.16.5 Brampton Brick Recent Development

12.17 Glen-Gery

12.17.1 Glen-Gery Corporation Information

12.17.2 Glen-Gery Description and Business Overview

12.17.3 Glen-Gery Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.17.4 Glen-Gery Products Offered

12.17.5 Glen-Gery Recent Development

12.18 BrickAmerica

12.18.1 BrickAmerica Corporation Information

12.18.2 BrickAmerica Description and Business Overview

12.18.3 BrickAmerica Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.18.4 BrickAmerica Products Offered

12.18.5 BrickAmerica Recent Development

12.19 Cloud Ceramics

12.19.1 Cloud Ceramics Corporation Information

12.19.2 Cloud Ceramics Description and Business Overview

12.19.3 Cloud Ceramics Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.19.4 Cloud Ceramics Products Offered

12.19.5 Cloud Ceramics Recent Development

12.20 Lee Brick And Tile

12.20.1 Lee Brick And Tile Corporation Information

12.20.2 Lee Brick And Tile Description and Business Overview

12.20.3 Lee Brick And Tile Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.20.4 Lee Brick And Tile Products Offered

12.20.5 Lee Brick And Tile Recent Development

12.21 Nitterhouse Masonry

12.21.1 Nitterhouse Masonry Corporation Information

12.21.2 Nitterhouse Masonry Description and Business Overview

12.21.3 Nitterhouse Masonry Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.21.4 Nitterhouse Masonry Products Offered

12.21.5 Nitterhouse Masonry Recent Development

12.22 Henan Hongtai Kiln Refractory

12.22.1 Henan Hongtai Kiln Refractory Corporation Information

12.22.2 Henan Hongtai Kiln Refractory Description and Business Overview

12.22.3 Henan Hongtai Kiln Refractory Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.22.4 Henan Hongtai Kiln Refractory Products Offered

12.22.5 Henan Hongtai Kiln Refractory Recent Development

12.23 Beijing Zhong Li Wan Fu

12.23.1 Beijing Zhong Li Wan Fu Corporation Information

12.23.2 Beijing Zhong Li Wan Fu Description and Business Overview

12.23.3 Beijing Zhong Li Wan Fu Dutch Brick Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.23.4 Beijing Zhong Li Wan Fu Products Offered

12.23.5 Beijing Zhong Li Wan Fu Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Dutch Brick Industry Trends

13.2 Dutch Brick Market Drivers

13.3 Dutch Brick Market Challenges

13.4 Dutch Brick Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Dutch Brick Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

