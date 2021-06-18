Durable Insulated Container Market 2021| Worldwide Industry Share, Size, Gross Margin, Trend, Future Demand, Analysis by Top Leading Player and Forecast Till 2027 | Cold Chain Technologies, Polar Thermal Packaging, Cryopak A TCP Company

“

Los Angeles, United States, 2021, QY Research has acquired great experience in market research and has been producing reports offering critical analysis of various markets with quality and accuracy. Our market analysts utilize various research methodologies to offer precise and reliable information to the market players to effectively design new growth strategies with an aim to strengthen their presence in the market. They also provide various SWOT and PESTLE analyses that act as a useful tool for the market participants to evaluate different scenarios of the concerned market and take further decision.

QY Research recently published a report, titled Global Durable Insulated Container Market Insights, Forecast to 2025. The research includes collation of data that is gathered using primary and secondary research methodologies. The research is conducted by professionals who have remarkable expertise in the field. The report elaborates on all the aspect of the market for a comprehensive understanding of the market dynamics. The market is divided into various segments and all the segments follow a similar format for a detailed explanation of the market.

Report Scope and Segmentation:

Study Period 2014 – 2027 Base Year 2021 Forecast Period 2021 – 2027 Unit Value(USD million) Segmentation By Manufacturers:

Cold Chain Technologies, Polar Thermal Packaging, Cryopak A TCP Company, Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe), SAEPLAST AMERICAS, Snyder Industries, Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd.

By Types:

PP Insulated Container

PVC Insulated Container

PET Insulated Container

PS Insulated Container

Other



By Applications:

Food Industry

Pharmaceutical

Specialty Chemicals

Other







Table of Contents:

1 Durable Insulated Container Market Overview

1.1 Durable Insulated Container Product Overview

1.2 Durable Insulated Container Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 PP Insulated Container

1.2.2 PVC Insulated Container

1.2.3 PET Insulated Container

1.2.4 PS Insulated Container

1.2.5 Other

1.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Durable Insulated Container Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Durable Insulated Container Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Durable Insulated Container Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Durable Insulated Container Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Durable Insulated Container Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Durable Insulated Container Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Durable Insulated Container Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Durable Insulated Container Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Durable Insulated Container as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Durable Insulated Container Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Durable Insulated Container Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Durable Insulated Container Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Durable Insulated Container by Application

4.1 Durable Insulated Container Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Food Industry

4.1.2 Pharmaceutical

4.1.3 Specialty Chemicals

4.1.4 Other

4.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Durable Insulated Container Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Durable Insulated Container by Country

5.1 North America Durable Insulated Container Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Durable Insulated Container Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Durable Insulated Container by Country

6.1 Europe Durable Insulated Container Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Durable Insulated Container Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Durable Insulated Container by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Durable Insulated Container Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Durable Insulated Container Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Durable Insulated Container by Country

8.1 Latin America Durable Insulated Container Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Durable Insulated Container Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Durable Insulated Container Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Durable Insulated Container Business

10.1 Cold Chain Technologies

10.1.1 Cold Chain Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Cold Chain Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Cold Chain Technologies Durable Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Cold Chain Technologies Durable Insulated Container Products Offered

10.1.5 Cold Chain Technologies Recent Development

10.2 Polar Thermal Packaging

10.2.1 Polar Thermal Packaging Corporation Information

10.2.2 Polar Thermal Packaging Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Polar Thermal Packaging Durable Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Cold Chain Technologies Durable Insulated Container Products Offered

10.2.5 Polar Thermal Packaging Recent Development

10.3 Cryopak A TCP Company

10.3.1 Cryopak A TCP Company Corporation Information

10.3.2 Cryopak A TCP Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Cryopak A TCP Company Durable Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Cryopak A TCP Company Durable Insulated Container Products Offered

10.3.5 Cryopak A TCP Company Recent Development

10.4 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe)

10.4.1 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe) Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe) Durable Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe) Durable Insulated Container Products Offered

10.4.5 Sonoco Product Company (ThermoSafe) Recent Development

10.5 SAEPLAST AMERICAS

10.5.1 SAEPLAST AMERICAS Corporation Information

10.5.2 SAEPLAST AMERICAS Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 SAEPLAST AMERICAS Durable Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 SAEPLAST AMERICAS Durable Insulated Container Products Offered

10.5.5 SAEPLAST AMERICAS Recent Development

10.6 Snyder Industries

10.6.1 Snyder Industries Corporation Information

10.6.2 Snyder Industries Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Snyder Industries Durable Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Snyder Industries Durable Insulated Container Products Offered

10.6.5 Snyder Industries Recent Development

10.7 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd.

10.7.1 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd. Corporation Information

10.7.2 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd. Durable Insulated Container Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd. Durable Insulated Container Products Offered

10.7.5 Alps Synergy Sdn Bhd. Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Durable Insulated Container Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Durable Insulated Container Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Durable Insulated Container Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Durable Insulated Container Distributors

12.3 Durable Insulated Container Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

