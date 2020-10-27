Duplex Strainers Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Market Size, Industry Growth Analysis And Forecasts 2026 | Eaton, Watts, Parker Hannifin Corporation

“

The report titled Global Duplex Strainers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Duplex Strainers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Duplex Strainers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Duplex Strainers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Duplex Strainers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Duplex Strainers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Duplex Strainers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Duplex Strainers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Duplex Strainers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Duplex Strainers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Duplex Strainers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Duplex Strainers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Eaton, Watts, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Bollfilter, Krone Filtertechnik, Sure Flow Equipment, Kraissl, Lefilters, Procedyne Engineers, Flo-Tech, Titan FCI

Market Segmentation by Product: Cast Iron

Bronze

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel



Market Segmentation by Application: Fuel Piping System

Oil Piping System

Water Piping System

Others



The Duplex Strainers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Duplex Strainers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Duplex Strainers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Duplex Strainers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Duplex Strainers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Duplex Strainers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Duplex Strainers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Duplex Strainers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Duplex Strainers Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Duplex Strainers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Cast Iron

1.2.3 Bronze

1.2.4 Carbon Steel

1.2.5 Stainless Steel

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Duplex Strainers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Fuel Piping System

1.3.3 Oil Piping System

1.3.4 Water Piping System

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Duplex Strainers Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Duplex Strainers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Duplex Strainers Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.1.3 Global Duplex Strainers Production Estimates and Forecasts 2015-2026

2.2 Global Duplex Strainers, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.3 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

2.3.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

2.3.2 Global Duplex Strainers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.3.3 Global Duplex Strainers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

2.3.3.1 Duplex Strainers Manufacturing Base Distribution and Headquarters

2.3.3.2 Manufacturers Duplex Strainers Product Offered

2.3.3.3 Date of Manufacturers Enter into Duplex Strainers Market

2.4 Key Trends for Duplex Strainers Markets & Products

2.5 Primary Interviews with Key Duplex Strainers Players (Opinion Leaders)

3 Market Size by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Top Duplex Strainers Manufacturers by Production Capacity

3.1.1 Global Top Duplex Strainers Manufacturers by Production Capacity (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Top Duplex Strainers Manufacturers by Production (2015-2020)

3.1.3 Global Top Duplex Strainers Manufacturers Market Share by Production

3.2 Global Top Duplex Strainers Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Top Duplex Strainers Manufacturers by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Key Manufacturers Covered: Ranking of Global Top Duplex Strainers Manufacturers by Revenue in 2019

3.2.3 Global Top Duplex Strainers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Duplex Strainers Revenue in 2019

3.3 Global Duplex Strainers Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Duplex Strainers Production by Regions

4.1 Global Duplex Strainers Historic Market Facts & Figures by Regions

4.1.1 Global Top Duplex Strainers Regions by Production (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Top Duplex Strainers Regions by Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Duplex Strainers Production (2015-2020)

4.2.2 North America Duplex Strainers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.2.3 Key Players in North America

4.2.4 North America Duplex Strainers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Duplex Strainers Production (2015-2020)

4.3.2 Europe Duplex Strainers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.3.3 Key Players in Europe

4.3.4 Europe Duplex Strainers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.4 Japan

4.4.1 Japan Duplex Strainers Production (2015-2020)

4.4.2 Japan Duplex Strainers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.4.3 Key Players in Japan

4.4.4 Japan Duplex Strainers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.5 China

4.5.1 China Duplex Strainers Production (2015-2020)

4.5.2 China Duplex Strainers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.5.3 Key Players in China

4.5.4 China Duplex Strainers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.6 Southeast Asia

4.6.1 Southeast Asia Duplex Strainers Production (2015-2020)

4.6.2 Southeast Asia Duplex Strainers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.6.3 Key Players in Southeast Asia

4.6.4 Southeast Asia Duplex Strainers Import & Export (2015-2020)

4.7 India

4.7.1 India Duplex Strainers Production (2015-2020)

4.7.2 India Duplex Strainers Revenue (2015-2020)

4.7.3 Key Players in India

4.7.4 India Duplex Strainers Import & Export (2015-2020)

5 Duplex Strainers Consumption by Region

5.1 Global Top Duplex Strainers Regions by Consumption

5.1.1 Global Top Duplex Strainers Regions by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Top Duplex Strainers Regions Market Share by Consumption (2015-2020)

5.2 North America

5.2.1 North America Duplex Strainers Consumption by Application

5.2.2 North America Duplex Strainers Consumption by Countries

5.2.3 U.S.

5.2.4 Canada

5.3 Europe

5.3.1 Europe Duplex Strainers Consumption by Application

5.3.2 Europe Duplex Strainers Consumption by Countries

5.3.3 Germany

5.3.4 France

5.3.5 U.K.

5.3.6 Italy

5.3.7 Russia

5.4 Asia Pacific

5.4.1 Asia Pacific Duplex Strainers Consumption by Application

5.4.2 Asia Pacific Duplex Strainers Consumption by Regions

5.4.3 China

5.4.4 Japan

5.4.5 South Korea

5.4.6 India

5.4.7 Australia

5.4.8 Taiwan

5.4.9 Indonesia

5.4.10 Thailand

5.4.11 Malaysia

5.4.12 Philippines

5.4.13 Vietnam

5.5 Latin America

5.5.1 Latin America Duplex Strainers Consumption by Application

5.5.2 Latin America Duplex Strainers Consumption by Country

5.5.3 Mexico

5.5.3 Brazil

5.5.3 Argentina

5.6 Middle East and Africa

5.6.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Strainers Consumption by Application

5.6.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Strainers Consumption by Countries

5.6.3 Turkey

5.6.4 Saudi Arabia

5.6.5 UAE

6 Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

6.1 Global Duplex Strainers Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Global Duplex Strainers Production by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Global Duplex Strainers Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

6.1.3 Duplex Strainers Price by Type (2015-2020)

6.2 Global Duplex Strainers Market Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Global Duplex Strainers Production Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Global Duplex Strainers Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.2.3 Global Duplex Strainers Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.3 Global Duplex Strainers Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End

7 Market Size by Application (2015-2026)

7.2.1 Global Duplex Strainers Consumption Historic Breakdown by Application (2015-2020)

7.2.2 Global Duplex Strainers Consumption Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

8 Corporate Profiles

8.1 Eaton

8.1.1 Eaton Corporation Information

8.1.2 Eaton Overview

8.1.3 Eaton Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.1.4 Eaton Product Description

8.1.5 Eaton Related Developments

8.2 Watts

8.2.1 Watts Corporation Information

8.2.2 Watts Overview

8.2.3 Watts Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.2.4 Watts Product Description

8.2.5 Watts Related Developments

8.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation

8.3.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Corporation Information

8.3.2 Parker Hannifin Corporation Overview

8.3.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.3.4 Parker Hannifin Corporation Product Description

8.3.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation Related Developments

8.4 Bollfilter

8.4.1 Bollfilter Corporation Information

8.4.2 Bollfilter Overview

8.4.3 Bollfilter Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.4.4 Bollfilter Product Description

8.4.5 Bollfilter Related Developments

8.5 Krone Filtertechnik

8.5.1 Krone Filtertechnik Corporation Information

8.5.2 Krone Filtertechnik Overview

8.5.3 Krone Filtertechnik Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.5.4 Krone Filtertechnik Product Description

8.5.5 Krone Filtertechnik Related Developments

8.6 Sure Flow Equipment

8.6.1 Sure Flow Equipment Corporation Information

8.6.2 Sure Flow Equipment Overview

8.6.3 Sure Flow Equipment Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.6.4 Sure Flow Equipment Product Description

8.6.5 Sure Flow Equipment Related Developments

8.7 Kraissl

8.7.1 Kraissl Corporation Information

8.7.2 Kraissl Overview

8.7.3 Kraissl Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.7.4 Kraissl Product Description

8.7.5 Kraissl Related Developments

8.8 Lefilters

8.8.1 Lefilters Corporation Information

8.8.2 Lefilters Overview

8.8.3 Lefilters Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.8.4 Lefilters Product Description

8.8.5 Lefilters Related Developments

8.9 Procedyne Engineers

8.9.1 Procedyne Engineers Corporation Information

8.9.2 Procedyne Engineers Overview

8.9.3 Procedyne Engineers Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.9.4 Procedyne Engineers Product Description

8.9.5 Procedyne Engineers Related Developments

8.10 Flo-Tech

8.10.1 Flo-Tech Corporation Information

8.10.2 Flo-Tech Overview

8.10.3 Flo-Tech Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.10.4 Flo-Tech Product Description

8.10.5 Flo-Tech Related Developments

8.11 Titan FCI

8.11.1 Titan FCI Corporation Information

8.11.2 Titan FCI Overview

8.11.3 Titan FCI Production Capacity and Supply, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

8.11.4 Titan FCI Product Description

8.11.5 Titan FCI Related Developments

9 Duplex Strainers Production Forecast by Regions

9.1 Global Top Duplex Strainers Regions Forecast by Revenue (2021-2026)

9.2 Global Top Duplex Strainers Regions Forecast by Production (2021-2026)

9.3 Key Duplex Strainers Production Regions Forecast

9.3.1 North America

9.3.2 Europe

9.3.3 Japan

9.3.4 China

9.3.4 Southeast Asia

9.3.4 India

10 Duplex Strainers Consumption Forecast by Region

10.1 Global Duplex Strainers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.2 North America Duplex Strainers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.3 Europe Duplex Strainers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.4 Asia Pacific Duplex Strainers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.5 Latin America Duplex Strainers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

10.6 Middle East and Africa Duplex Strainers Consumption Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

11 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

11.1 Value Chain Analysis

11.2 Sales Channels Analysis

11.2.1 Duplex Strainers Sales Channels

11.2.2 Duplex Strainers Distributors

11.3 Duplex Strainers Customers

12 Market Opportunities & Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

12.1 Market Trends

12.2 Market Opportunities and Drivers

12.3 Market Challenges

12.4 Duplex Strainers Market Risks/Restraints

12.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

13 Key Finding in The Global Duplex Strainers Study

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

”