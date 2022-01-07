Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Overview With Detailed Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Eaton, Watts, Parker Hannifin Corporation

“

The report titled Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Duplex Basket-Type Strainers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Duplex Basket-Type Strainers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Eaton, Watts, Parker Hannifin Corporation, Bollfilter, Krone Filtertechnik, Sure Flow Equipment, Kraissl, Procedyne Engineers, Flo-Tech, Titan FCI, Stayflow, Barton Firtop Engineering Co Limited, Tate Andale, Hangzhou Huihe Equipment Co., Ltd., Siga Filtration, Hayward Industries, Inc, Metcraft, GFSA, Hangzhou Sunwise Machinery Co.,Ltd, Plenty, Airpel

Market Segmentation by Product:

Cast Iron

Bronze

Carbon Steel

Stainless Steel



Market Segmentation by Application:

Fuel Piping System

Oil Piping System

Water Piping System

Others



The Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Duplex Basket-Type Strainers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Overview

1.1 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Product Overview

1.2 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Cast Iron

1.2.2 Bronze

1.2.3 Carbon Steel

1.2.4 Stainless Steel

1.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Duplex Basket-Type Strainers as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers by Application

4.1 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Fuel Piping System

4.1.2 Oil Piping System

4.1.3 Water Piping System

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers by Country

5.1 North America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Duplex Basket-Type Strainers by Country

6.1 Europe Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Duplex Basket-Type Strainers by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers by Country

8.1 Latin America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Duplex Basket-Type Strainers by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Business

10.1 Eaton

10.1.1 Eaton Corporation Information

10.1.2 Eaton Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Eaton Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 Eaton Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.1.5 Eaton Recent Development

10.2 Watts

10.2.1 Watts Corporation Information

10.2.2 Watts Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Watts Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Watts Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.2.5 Watts Recent Development

10.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation

10.3.1 Parker Hannifin Corporation Corporation Information

10.3.2 Parker Hannifin Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Parker Hannifin Corporation Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Parker Hannifin Corporation Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.3.5 Parker Hannifin Corporation Recent Development

10.4 Bollfilter

10.4.1 Bollfilter Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bollfilter Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bollfilter Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Bollfilter Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.4.5 Bollfilter Recent Development

10.5 Krone Filtertechnik

10.5.1 Krone Filtertechnik Corporation Information

10.5.2 Krone Filtertechnik Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Krone Filtertechnik Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Krone Filtertechnik Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.5.5 Krone Filtertechnik Recent Development

10.6 Sure Flow Equipment

10.6.1 Sure Flow Equipment Corporation Information

10.6.2 Sure Flow Equipment Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Sure Flow Equipment Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 Sure Flow Equipment Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.6.5 Sure Flow Equipment Recent Development

10.7 Kraissl

10.7.1 Kraissl Corporation Information

10.7.2 Kraissl Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Kraissl Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Kraissl Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.7.5 Kraissl Recent Development

10.8 Procedyne Engineers

10.8.1 Procedyne Engineers Corporation Information

10.8.2 Procedyne Engineers Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Procedyne Engineers Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Procedyne Engineers Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.8.5 Procedyne Engineers Recent Development

10.9 Flo-Tech

10.9.1 Flo-Tech Corporation Information

10.9.2 Flo-Tech Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Flo-Tech Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Flo-Tech Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.9.5 Flo-Tech Recent Development

10.10 Titan FCI

10.10.1 Titan FCI Corporation Information

10.10.2 Titan FCI Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Titan FCI Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Titan FCI Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.10.5 Titan FCI Recent Development

10.11 Stayflow

10.11.1 Stayflow Corporation Information

10.11.2 Stayflow Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Stayflow Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Stayflow Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.11.5 Stayflow Recent Development

10.12 Barton Firtop Engineering Co Limited

10.12.1 Barton Firtop Engineering Co Limited Corporation Information

10.12.2 Barton Firtop Engineering Co Limited Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Barton Firtop Engineering Co Limited Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Barton Firtop Engineering Co Limited Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.12.5 Barton Firtop Engineering Co Limited Recent Development

10.13 Tate Andale

10.13.1 Tate Andale Corporation Information

10.13.2 Tate Andale Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Tate Andale Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.13.4 Tate Andale Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.13.5 Tate Andale Recent Development

10.14 Hangzhou Huihe Equipment Co., Ltd.

10.14.1 Hangzhou Huihe Equipment Co., Ltd. Corporation Information

10.14.2 Hangzhou Huihe Equipment Co., Ltd. Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Hangzhou Huihe Equipment Co., Ltd. Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.14.4 Hangzhou Huihe Equipment Co., Ltd. Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.14.5 Hangzhou Huihe Equipment Co., Ltd. Recent Development

10.15 Siga Filtration

10.15.1 Siga Filtration Corporation Information

10.15.2 Siga Filtration Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Siga Filtration Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.15.4 Siga Filtration Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.15.5 Siga Filtration Recent Development

10.16 Hayward Industries, Inc

10.16.1 Hayward Industries, Inc Corporation Information

10.16.2 Hayward Industries, Inc Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Hayward Industries, Inc Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.16.4 Hayward Industries, Inc Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.16.5 Hayward Industries, Inc Recent Development

10.17 Metcraft

10.17.1 Metcraft Corporation Information

10.17.2 Metcraft Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Metcraft Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.17.4 Metcraft Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.17.5 Metcraft Recent Development

10.18 GFSA

10.18.1 GFSA Corporation Information

10.18.2 GFSA Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 GFSA Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.18.4 GFSA Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.18.5 GFSA Recent Development

10.19 Hangzhou Sunwise Machinery Co.,Ltd

10.19.1 Hangzhou Sunwise Machinery Co.,Ltd Corporation Information

10.19.2 Hangzhou Sunwise Machinery Co.,Ltd Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Hangzhou Sunwise Machinery Co.,Ltd Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.19.4 Hangzhou Sunwise Machinery Co.,Ltd Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.19.5 Hangzhou Sunwise Machinery Co.,Ltd Recent Development

10.20 Plenty

10.20.1 Plenty Corporation Information

10.20.2 Plenty Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 Plenty Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.20.4 Plenty Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.20.5 Plenty Recent Development

10.21 Airpel

10.21.1 Airpel Corporation Information

10.21.2 Airpel Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Airpel Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.21.4 Airpel Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Products Offered

10.21.5 Airpel Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Industry Trends

11.4.2 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Drivers

11.4.3 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Challenges

11.4.4 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Distributors

12.3 Duplex Basket-Type Strainers Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

