Duffle Travel Bag Market Strong Revenue, Competitive Outlook by Top Competitors And Forecast To 2028| VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware

Los Angeles, United State: QY Research provides an authentic report about the global Duffle Travel Bag market. It includes market figures, both historical as well as estimates. The research report details the milestones that the global market for Duffle Travel Bag has achieved and discusses the potential opportunities for the players operating in the market. The publication titled “Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Report, History and Forecast 2022-2028” includes Porter’s five forces analysis and SWOT analysis to give its readers a holistic outlook.

The report further explains the nature of competition and its impact on the suppliers and buyers; while the latter explains their strengths, weaknesses, opportunities, and threats. The research report has been compiled using primary and secondary research methodologies to give the readers an unbiased view of the global Duffle Travel Bag market.

In this section of the report, the global Duffle Travel Bag market focuses on the major players that are operating in the market and their competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of initiatives taken by the companies in the past years along with the ones, which are likely to happen in the coming years. Analysts have also made a note of their expansion plans for the near future, financial analysis of these companies, and their research and development activities. This research report includes a complete dashboard view of the global Duffle Travel Bag market, which helps the readers to view an in-depth knowledge about the report.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Research Report: VIP Industries, VF Corporation, Briggs & Riley Travelware, MCM Worldwide, Samsonite, Rimowa, Louis Vuitton, Delsey, Antler, Hermes

Global Duffle Travel Bag Market by Type: Rolling Duffle Bags, Expandable Duffle Bags, Upright Duffel Bags, Carry-on Duffle Bags, Others

Global Duffle Travel Bag Market by Application: Online, Offline

For a better understanding of the market, analysts have segmented the global Duffle Travel Bag market based on application, type, and regions. Each segment provides a clear picture of the aspects that are likely to drive it and the ones expected to restrain it. The segment-wise explanation allows the reader to get access to particular updates about the global Duffle Travel Bag market. Evolving environmental concerns, changing political scenarios, and differing approaches by the government towards regulatory reforms have also been mentioned in the research report.

Some of the key Questions Answered in this report:

1. What will the market growth rate, growth momentum or acceleration market carries during the forecast period?

2. Which are the key factors driving the Duffle Travel Bag market?

3. What was the size of the emerging Duffle Travel Bag market by value in 2021?

4. What will be the size of the emerging Duffle Travel Bag market in 2028?

5. Which region is expected to hold the highest market share in the Duffle Travel Bag market?

6. What trends, challenges and barriers will impact the development and sizing of the Global Duffle Travel Bag market?

7. What are sales volume, revenue, and price analysis of top manufacturers of Duffle Travel Bag market?

8. What are the Duffle Travel Bag market opportunities and threats faced by the vendors in the global Duffle Travel Bag Industry?

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Duffle Travel Bag Product Introduction

1.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Duffle Travel Bag Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Duffle Travel Bag Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Duffle Travel Bag Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Duffle Travel Bag in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Duffle Travel Bag Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Duffle Travel Bag Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Duffle Travel Bag Industry Trends

1.5.2 Duffle Travel Bag Market Drivers

1.5.3 Duffle Travel Bag Market Challenges

1.5.4 Duffle Travel Bag Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Duffle Travel Bag Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Rolling Duffle Bags

2.1.2 Expandable Duffle Bags

2.1.3 Upright Duffel Bags

2.1.4 Carry-on Duffle Bags

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Duffle Travel Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Duffle Travel Bag Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Duffle Travel Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Duffle Travel Bag Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Online

3.1.2 Offline

3.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Duffle Travel Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Duffle Travel Bag Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Duffle Travel Bag Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Duffle Travel Bag Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Duffle Travel Bag Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Duffle Travel Bag Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Duffle Travel Bag Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Duffle Travel Bag in 2021

4.2.3 Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Duffle Travel Bag Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Duffle Travel Bag Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Duffle Travel Bag Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Duffle Travel Bag Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Duffle Travel Bag Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Duffle Travel Bag Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Duffle Travel Bag Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Duffle Travel Bag Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Duffle Travel Bag Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Duffle Travel Bag Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Duffle Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Duffle Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Duffle Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Duffle Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Duffle Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Duffle Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Duffle Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Duffle Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Duffle Travel Bag Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Duffle Travel Bag Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 VIP Industries

7.1.1 VIP Industries Corporation Information

7.1.2 VIP Industries Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 VIP Industries Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 VIP Industries Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.1.5 VIP Industries Recent Development

7.2 VF Corporation

7.2.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

7.2.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 VF Corporation Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 VF Corporation Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.2.5 VF Corporation Recent Development

7.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware

7.3.1 Briggs & Riley Travelware Corporation Information

7.3.2 Briggs & Riley Travelware Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Briggs & Riley Travelware Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Briggs & Riley Travelware Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.3.5 Briggs & Riley Travelware Recent Development

7.4 MCM Worldwide

7.4.1 MCM Worldwide Corporation Information

7.4.2 MCM Worldwide Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 MCM Worldwide Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 MCM Worldwide Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.4.5 MCM Worldwide Recent Development

7.5 Samsonite

7.5.1 Samsonite Corporation Information

7.5.2 Samsonite Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Samsonite Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Samsonite Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.5.5 Samsonite Recent Development

7.6 Rimowa

7.6.1 Rimowa Corporation Information

7.6.2 Rimowa Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Rimowa Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Rimowa Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.6.5 Rimowa Recent Development

7.7 Louis Vuitton

7.7.1 Louis Vuitton Corporation Information

7.7.2 Louis Vuitton Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Louis Vuitton Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Louis Vuitton Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.7.5 Louis Vuitton Recent Development

7.8 Delsey

7.8.1 Delsey Corporation Information

7.8.2 Delsey Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Delsey Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Delsey Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.8.5 Delsey Recent Development

7.9 Antler

7.9.1 Antler Corporation Information

7.9.2 Antler Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Antler Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Antler Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.9.5 Antler Recent Development

7.10 Hermes

7.10.1 Hermes Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hermes Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Hermes Duffle Travel Bag Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Hermes Duffle Travel Bag Products Offered

7.10.5 Hermes Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Duffle Travel Bag Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Duffle Travel Bag Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Duffle Travel Bag Distributors

8.3 Duffle Travel Bag Production Mode & Process

8.4 Duffle Travel Bag Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Duffle Travel Bag Sales Channels

8.4.2 Duffle Travel Bag Distributors

8.5 Duffle Travel Bag Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

