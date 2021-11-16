Duffel Bags Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | Nike, Adidas, Decathlon Group

“

The report titled Global Duffel Bags Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Duffel Bags market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Duffel Bags market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Duffel Bags market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Duffel Bags market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Duffel Bags report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Duffel Bags report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Duffel Bags market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Duffel Bags market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Duffel Bags market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Duffel Bags market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Duffel Bags market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Nike, Adidas, Decathlon Group, VF Corporation, Under Armour, Puma SE, ASICS, Armani, ANTA, New Balance, Columbia Sportswear, Converse, Mizuno Corporation, Li Ning, Kappa, North Face, Thule

Market Segmentation by Product:

Nylon

Polyester

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Adults

Kids



The Duffel Bags Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Duffel Bags market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Duffel Bags market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Duffel Bags market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Duffel Bags industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Duffel Bags market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Duffel Bags market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Duffel Bags market?

Table of Contents:

1 Duffel Bags Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Duffel Bags

1.2 Duffel Bags Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Duffel Bags Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Nylon

1.2.3 Polyester

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Duffel Bags Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Duffel Bags Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Adults

1.3.3 Kids

1.4 Global Duffel Bags Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Duffel Bags Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Duffel Bags Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Duffel Bags Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Duffel Bags Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Duffel Bags Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Duffel Bags Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Duffel Bags Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Duffel Bags Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Duffel Bags Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Duffel Bags Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Duffel Bags Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Duffel Bags Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Duffel Bags Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Duffel Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Duffel Bags Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Duffel Bags Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Duffel Bags Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Duffel Bags Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Duffel Bags Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Duffel Bags Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Duffel Bags Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Duffel Bags Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Duffel Bags Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Duffel Bags Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Duffel Bags Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Duffel Bags Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Duffel Bags Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Duffel Bags Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Duffel Bags Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Duffel Bags Price by Type (2016-2021)

5 Global Duffel Bags Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Duffel Bags Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Duffel Bags Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Duffel Bags Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Nike

6.1.1 Nike Corporation Information

6.1.2 Nike Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Nike Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Nike Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Nike Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Adidas

6.2.1 Adidas Corporation Information

6.2.2 Adidas Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Adidas Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Adidas Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Adidas Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Decathlon Group

6.3.1 Decathlon Group Corporation Information

6.3.2 Decathlon Group Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Decathlon Group Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Decathlon Group Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Decathlon Group Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 VF Corporation

6.4.1 VF Corporation Corporation Information

6.4.2 VF Corporation Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 VF Corporation Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 VF Corporation Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.4.5 VF Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Under Armour

6.5.1 Under Armour Corporation Information

6.5.2 Under Armour Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Under Armour Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Under Armour Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Under Armour Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Puma SE

6.6.1 Puma SE Corporation Information

6.6.2 Puma SE Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Puma SE Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Puma SE Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Puma SE Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 ASICS

6.6.1 ASICS Corporation Information

6.6.2 ASICS Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 ASICS Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 ASICS Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.7.5 ASICS Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Armani

6.8.1 Armani Corporation Information

6.8.2 Armani Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Armani Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Armani Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Armani Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 ANTA

6.9.1 ANTA Corporation Information

6.9.2 ANTA Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 ANTA Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 ANTA Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.9.5 ANTA Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 New Balance

6.10.1 New Balance Corporation Information

6.10.2 New Balance Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 New Balance Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 New Balance Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.10.5 New Balance Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Columbia Sportswear

6.11.1 Columbia Sportswear Corporation Information

6.11.2 Columbia Sportswear Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Columbia Sportswear Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Columbia Sportswear Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Columbia Sportswear Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 Converse

6.12.1 Converse Corporation Information

6.12.2 Converse Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 Converse Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 Converse Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.12.5 Converse Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Mizuno Corporation

6.13.1 Mizuno Corporation Corporation Information

6.13.2 Mizuno Corporation Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Mizuno Corporation Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Mizuno Corporation Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Mizuno Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 Li Ning

6.14.1 Li Ning Corporation Information

6.14.2 Li Ning Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 Li Ning Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 Li Ning Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.14.5 Li Ning Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Kappa

6.15.1 Kappa Corporation Information

6.15.2 Kappa Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Kappa Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Kappa Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Kappa Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 North Face

6.16.1 North Face Corporation Information

6.16.2 North Face Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 North Face Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 North Face Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.16.5 North Face Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 Thule

6.17.1 Thule Corporation Information

6.17.2 Thule Duffel Bags Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 Thule Duffel Bags Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 Thule Duffel Bags Product Portfolio

6.17.5 Thule Recent Developments/Updates

7 Duffel Bags Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Duffel Bags Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Duffel Bags

7.4 Duffel Bags Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Duffel Bags Distributors List

8.3 Duffel Bags Customers

9 Duffel Bags Market Dynamics

9.1 Duffel Bags Industry Trends

9.2 Duffel Bags Growth Drivers

9.3 Duffel Bags Market Challenges

9.4 Duffel Bags Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Duffel Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Duffel Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Duffel Bags by Type (2022-2027)

10.2 Duffel Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Duffel Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Duffel Bags by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Duffel Bags Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Duffel Bags by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Duffel Bags by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

