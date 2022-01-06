DTH Drill Market Size 2021, Growth Drivers, Challenges, Trends And Market Dynamics Forecast 2027 | Sandvik, Atlas copco, Borat Lonyear

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(DTH Drill Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the DTH Drill report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global DTH Drill market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global DTH Drill market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global DTH Drill market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global DTH Drill market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global DTH Drill market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Sandvik, Atlas copco, Borat Lonyear, Mincon, Rockmore, Halco Rock Tools, Bulroc, Drill King, Center Rock, Numa, EDM, Wooke, Teamwhole, Heijingang, SPM, SF Diamond, HaoQuan, Prodrill Equipment, Sanshan, Yikuang, Shihua

Market Segmentation by Product:

Concave

Flat

Convex

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Mining and Quarry Industry

Waterwell Drilling

Construction

Oil & Gas Industry

Others



The DTH Drill Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global DTH Drill market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global DTH Drill market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 DTH Drill Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of DTH Drill

1.2 DTH Drill Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global DTH Drill Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Concave

1.2.3 Flat

1.2.4 Convex

1.2.5 Others

1.3 DTH Drill Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global DTH Drill Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Mining and Quarry Industry

1.3.3 Waterwell Drilling

1.3.4 Construction

1.3.5 Oil & Gas Industry

1.3.6 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global DTH Drill Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global DTH Drill Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global DTH Drill Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America DTH Drill Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe DTH Drill Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China DTH Drill Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan DTH Drill Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global DTH Drill Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global DTH Drill Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 DTH Drill Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global DTH Drill Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers DTH Drill Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 DTH Drill Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 DTH Drill Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest DTH Drill Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of DTH Drill Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global DTH Drill Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America DTH Drill Production

3.4.1 North America DTH Drill Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe DTH Drill Production

3.5.1 Europe DTH Drill Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China DTH Drill Production

3.6.1 China DTH Drill Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan DTH Drill Production

3.7.1 Japan DTH Drill Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global DTH Drill Consumption by Region

4.1 Global DTH Drill Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global DTH Drill Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global DTH Drill Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America DTH Drill Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe DTH Drill Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America DTH Drill Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global DTH Drill Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global DTH Drill Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global DTH Drill Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global DTH Drill Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global DTH Drill Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Sandvik

7.1.1 Sandvik DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.1.2 Sandvik DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Sandvik DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Sandvik Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Sandvik Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Atlas copco

7.2.1 Atlas copco DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.2.2 Atlas copco DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Atlas copco DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Atlas copco Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Atlas copco Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Borat Lonyear

7.3.1 Borat Lonyear DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.3.2 Borat Lonyear DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Borat Lonyear DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Borat Lonyear Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Borat Lonyear Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Mincon

7.4.1 Mincon DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mincon DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Mincon DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Mincon Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Mincon Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Rockmore

7.5.1 Rockmore DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.5.2 Rockmore DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Rockmore DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Rockmore Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Rockmore Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Halco Rock Tools

7.6.1 Halco Rock Tools DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.6.2 Halco Rock Tools DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Halco Rock Tools DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Halco Rock Tools Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Halco Rock Tools Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Bulroc

7.7.1 Bulroc DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.7.2 Bulroc DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Bulroc DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Bulroc Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Bulroc Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Drill King

7.8.1 Drill King DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.8.2 Drill King DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Drill King DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Drill King Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Drill King Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Center Rock

7.9.1 Center Rock DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.9.2 Center Rock DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Center Rock DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Center Rock Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Center Rock Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Numa

7.10.1 Numa DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.10.2 Numa DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Numa DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Numa Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Numa Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 EDM

7.11.1 EDM DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.11.2 EDM DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.11.3 EDM DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 EDM Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 EDM Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Wooke

7.12.1 Wooke DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.12.2 Wooke DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Wooke DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Wooke Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Wooke Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Teamwhole

7.13.1 Teamwhole DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.13.2 Teamwhole DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Teamwhole DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Teamwhole Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Teamwhole Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Heijingang

7.14.1 Heijingang DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.14.2 Heijingang DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Heijingang DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Heijingang Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Heijingang Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 SPM

7.15.1 SPM DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.15.2 SPM DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.15.3 SPM DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 SPM Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 SPM Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 SF Diamond

7.16.1 SF Diamond DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.16.2 SF Diamond DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.16.3 SF Diamond DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 SF Diamond Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 SF Diamond Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 HaoQuan

7.17.1 HaoQuan DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.17.2 HaoQuan DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.17.3 HaoQuan DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 HaoQuan Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 HaoQuan Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 Prodrill Equipment

7.18.1 Prodrill Equipment DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.18.2 Prodrill Equipment DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.18.3 Prodrill Equipment DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 Prodrill Equipment Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 Prodrill Equipment Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Sanshan

7.19.1 Sanshan DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.19.2 Sanshan DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Sanshan DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Sanshan Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Sanshan Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Yikuang

7.20.1 Yikuang DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.20.2 Yikuang DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Yikuang DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Yikuang Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Yikuang Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 Shihua

7.21.1 Shihua DTH Drill Corporation Information

7.21.2 Shihua DTH Drill Product Portfolio

7.21.3 Shihua DTH Drill Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 Shihua Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 Shihua Recent Developments/Updates

8 DTH Drill Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 DTH Drill Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of DTH Drill

8.4 DTH Drill Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 DTH Drill Distributors List

9.3 DTH Drill Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 DTH Drill Industry Trends

10.2 DTH Drill Growth Drivers

10.3 DTH Drill Market Challenges

10.4 DTH Drill Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of DTH Drill by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America DTH Drill Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe DTH Drill Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China DTH Drill Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan DTH Drill Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of DTH Drill

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of DTH Drill by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of DTH Drill by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of DTH Drill by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of DTH Drill by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of DTH Drill by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of DTH Drill by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of DTH Drill by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of DTH Drill by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”