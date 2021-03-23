DTH Drill Market 2021 Projections, Deposits, Application Analysis, Trends and Forecast by 2027 | Sandvik, Atlas copco, Borat Lonyear

“
The report titled Global DTH Drill Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global DTH Drill market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global DTH Drill market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global DTH Drill market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global DTH Drill market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The DTH Drill report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the DTH Drill report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global DTH Drill market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global DTH Drill market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global DTH Drill market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global DTH Drill market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global DTH Drill market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned: Sandvik, Atlas copco, Borat Lonyear, Mincon, Rockmore, Halco Rock Tools, Bulroc, Drill King, Center Rock, Numa, EDM, Wooke, Teamwhole, Heijingang, SPM, SF Diamond, HaoQuan, Prodrill Equipment, Sanshan, Yikuang, Shihua
Market Segmentation by Product: Concave
Flat
Convex
Others
Market Segmentation by Application: Mining and Quarry Industry
Waterwell Drilling
Construction
Oil & Gas Industry
Others
The DTH Drill Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global DTH Drill market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global DTH Drill market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the DTH Drill market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in DTH Drill industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global DTH Drill market may face in future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global DTH Drill market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DTH Drill market?
Table of Contents:
1 Report Overview
1.1 DTH Drill Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global DTH Drill Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Concave
1.2.3 Flat
1.2.4 Convex
1.2.5 Others
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global DTH Drill Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Mining and Quarry Industry
1.3.3 Waterwell Drilling
1.3.4 Construction
1.3.5 Oil & Gas Industry
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global DTH Drill Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global DTH Drill Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global DTH Drill Production by Region
2.3.1 Global DTH Drill Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global DTH Drill Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India
2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 DTH Drill Industry Trends
2.4.2 DTH Drill Market Drivers
2.4.3 DTH Drill Market Challenges
2.4.4 DTH Drill Market Restraints
3 Global DTH Drill Sales
3.1 Global DTH Drill Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global DTH Drill Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global DTH Drill Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top DTH Drill Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top DTH Drill Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top DTH Drill Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top DTH Drill Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top DTH Drill Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top DTH Drill Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa
4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global DTH Drill Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global DTH Drill Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top DTH Drill Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top DTH Drill Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DTH Drill Sales in 2020
4.3 Global DTH Drill Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top DTH Drill Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top DTH Drill Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DTH Drill Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global DTH Drill Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global DTH Drill Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global DTH Drill Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global DTH Drill Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global DTH Drill Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global DTH Drill Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global DTH Drill Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global DTH Drill Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global DTH Drill Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global DTH Drill Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global DTH Drill Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global DTH Drill Price by Type
5.3.1 Global DTH Drill Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global DTH Drill Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global DTH Drill Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global DTH Drill Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global DTH Drill Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global DTH Drill Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global DTH Drill Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global DTH Drill Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global DTH Drill Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global DTH Drill Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global DTH Drill Price by Application
6.3.1 Global DTH Drill Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global DTH Drill Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
7 North America
7.1 North America DTH Drill Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America DTH Drill Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America DTH Drill Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America DTH Drill Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America DTH Drill Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America DTH Drill Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America DTH Drill Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America DTH Drill Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America DTH Drill Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America DTH Drill Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America DTH Drill Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America DTH Drill Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada
8 Europe
8.1 Europe DTH Drill Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe DTH Drill Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe DTH Drill Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe DTH Drill Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe DTH Drill Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe DTH Drill Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe DTH Drill Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe DTH Drill Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe DTH Drill Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe DTH Drill Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe DTH Drill Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe DTH Drill Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia
9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific DTH Drill Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines
10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America DTH Drill Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America DTH Drill Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America DTH Drill Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America DTH Drill Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America DTH Drill Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America DTH Drill Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America DTH Drill Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America DTH Drill Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America DTH Drill Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America DTH Drill Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America DTH Drill Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America DTH Drill Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina
11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa DTH Drill Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E
12 Company Profiles
12.1 Sandvik
12.1.1 Sandvik Corporation Information
12.1.2 Sandvik Overview
12.1.3 Sandvik DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Sandvik DTH Drill Products and Services
12.1.5 Sandvik DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Sandvik Recent Developments
12.2 Atlas copco
12.2.1 Atlas copco Corporation Information
12.2.2 Atlas copco Overview
12.2.3 Atlas copco DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Atlas copco DTH Drill Products and Services
12.2.5 Atlas copco DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Atlas copco Recent Developments
12.3 Borat Lonyear
12.3.1 Borat Lonyear Corporation Information
12.3.2 Borat Lonyear Overview
12.3.3 Borat Lonyear DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Borat Lonyear DTH Drill Products and Services
12.3.5 Borat Lonyear DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Borat Lonyear Recent Developments
12.4 Mincon
12.4.1 Mincon Corporation Information
12.4.2 Mincon Overview
12.4.3 Mincon DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Mincon DTH Drill Products and Services
12.4.5 Mincon DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Mincon Recent Developments
12.5 Rockmore
12.5.1 Rockmore Corporation Information
12.5.2 Rockmore Overview
12.5.3 Rockmore DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Rockmore DTH Drill Products and Services
12.5.5 Rockmore DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Rockmore Recent Developments
12.6 Halco Rock Tools
12.6.1 Halco Rock Tools Corporation Information
12.6.2 Halco Rock Tools Overview
12.6.3 Halco Rock Tools DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Halco Rock Tools DTH Drill Products and Services
12.6.5 Halco Rock Tools DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Halco Rock Tools Recent Developments
12.7 Bulroc
12.7.1 Bulroc Corporation Information
12.7.2 Bulroc Overview
12.7.3 Bulroc DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 Bulroc DTH Drill Products and Services
12.7.5 Bulroc DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 Bulroc Recent Developments
12.8 Drill King
12.8.1 Drill King Corporation Information
12.8.2 Drill King Overview
12.8.3 Drill King DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 Drill King DTH Drill Products and Services
12.8.5 Drill King DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 Drill King Recent Developments
12.9 Center Rock
12.9.1 Center Rock Corporation Information
12.9.2 Center Rock Overview
12.9.3 Center Rock DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Center Rock DTH Drill Products and Services
12.9.5 Center Rock DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Center Rock Recent Developments
12.10 Numa
12.10.1 Numa Corporation Information
12.10.2 Numa Overview
12.10.3 Numa DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Numa DTH Drill Products and Services
12.10.5 Numa DTH Drill SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Numa Recent Developments
12.11 EDM
12.11.1 EDM Corporation Information
12.11.2 EDM Overview
12.11.3 EDM DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 EDM DTH Drill Products and Services
12.11.5 EDM Recent Developments
12.12 Wooke
12.12.1 Wooke Corporation Information
12.12.2 Wooke Overview
12.12.3 Wooke DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Wooke DTH Drill Products and Services
12.12.5 Wooke Recent Developments
12.13 Teamwhole
12.13.1 Teamwhole Corporation Information
12.13.2 Teamwhole Overview
12.13.3 Teamwhole DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 Teamwhole DTH Drill Products and Services
12.13.5 Teamwhole Recent Developments
12.14 Heijingang
12.14.1 Heijingang Corporation Information
12.14.2 Heijingang Overview
12.14.3 Heijingang DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Heijingang DTH Drill Products and Services
12.14.5 Heijingang Recent Developments
12.15 SPM
12.15.1 SPM Corporation Information
12.15.2 SPM Overview
12.15.3 SPM DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.15.4 SPM DTH Drill Products and Services
12.15.5 SPM Recent Developments
12.16 SF Diamond
12.16.1 SF Diamond Corporation Information
12.16.2 SF Diamond Overview
12.16.3 SF Diamond DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.16.4 SF Diamond DTH Drill Products and Services
12.16.5 SF Diamond Recent Developments
12.17 HaoQuan
12.17.1 HaoQuan Corporation Information
12.17.2 HaoQuan Overview
12.17.3 HaoQuan DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 HaoQuan DTH Drill Products and Services
12.17.5 HaoQuan Recent Developments
12.18 Prodrill Equipment
12.18.1 Prodrill Equipment Corporation Information
12.18.2 Prodrill Equipment Overview
12.18.3 Prodrill Equipment DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.18.4 Prodrill Equipment DTH Drill Products and Services
12.18.5 Prodrill Equipment Recent Developments
12.19 Sanshan
12.19.1 Sanshan Corporation Information
12.19.2 Sanshan Overview
12.19.3 Sanshan DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.19.4 Sanshan DTH Drill Products and Services
12.19.5 Sanshan Recent Developments
12.20 Yikuang
12.20.1 Yikuang Corporation Information
12.20.2 Yikuang Overview
12.20.3 Yikuang DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.20.4 Yikuang DTH Drill Products and Services
12.20.5 Yikuang Recent Developments
12.21 Shihua
12.21.1 Shihua Corporation Information
12.21.2 Shihua Overview
12.21.3 Shihua DTH Drill Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.21.4 Shihua DTH Drill Products and Services
12.21.5 Shihua Recent Developments
13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 DTH Drill Value Chain Analysis
13.2 DTH Drill Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 DTH Drill Production Mode & Process
13.4 DTH Drill Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 DTH Drill Sales Channels
13.4.2 DTH Drill Distributors
13.5 DTH Drill Customers
14 Key Findings
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
