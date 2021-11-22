DTG Printing Machine Market Growth, Projections, Analysis, Trends and Forecast 2027 | Kornit, Brother, Epson

“

The report titled Global DTG Printing Machine Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global DTG Printing Machine market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global DTG Printing Machine market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global DTG Printing Machine market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global DTG Printing Machine market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The DTG Printing Machine report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the DTG Printing Machine report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global DTG Printing Machine market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global DTG Printing Machine market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global DTG Printing Machine market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global DTG Printing Machine market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global DTG Printing Machine market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Kornit, Brother, Epson, Aeoon, RICOH, OmniPrint, M&R

Market Segmentation by Product:

Entry Level System

High Throughput System



Market Segmentation by Application:

Garment Factory

Garment Shop



The DTG Printing Machine Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global DTG Printing Machine market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global DTG Printing Machine market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the DTG Printing Machine market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in DTG Printing Machine industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global DTG Printing Machine market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global DTG Printing Machine market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global DTG Printing Machine market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 DTG Printing Machine Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Entry Level System

1.2.3 High Throughput System

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Garment Factory

1.3.3 Garment Shop

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Production by Region

2.3.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 DTG Printing Machine Industry Trends

2.4.2 DTG Printing Machine Market Drivers

2.4.3 DTG Printing Machine Market Challenges

2.4.4 DTG Printing Machine Market Restraints

3 Global DTG Printing Machine Sales

3.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DTG Printing Machine Sales in 2020

4.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top DTG Printing Machine Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DTG Printing Machine Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global DTG Printing Machine Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Price by Type

5.3.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global DTG Printing Machine Price by Application

6.3.1 Global DTG Printing Machine Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global DTG Printing Machine Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America DTG Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America DTG Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America DTG Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America DTG Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America DTG Printing Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 United States

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe DTG Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe DTG Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe DTG Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe DTG Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe DTG Printing Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 China Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa DTG Printing Machine Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Kornit

12.1.1 Kornit Corporation Information

12.1.2 Kornit Overview

12.1.3 Kornit DTG Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Kornit DTG Printing Machine Products and Services

12.1.5 Kornit DTG Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Kornit Recent Developments

12.2 Brother

12.2.1 Brother Corporation Information

12.2.2 Brother Overview

12.2.3 Brother DTG Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Brother DTG Printing Machine Products and Services

12.2.5 Brother DTG Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Brother Recent Developments

12.3 Epson

12.3.1 Epson Corporation Information

12.3.2 Epson Overview

12.3.3 Epson DTG Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Epson DTG Printing Machine Products and Services

12.3.5 Epson DTG Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Epson Recent Developments

12.4 Aeoon

12.4.1 Aeoon Corporation Information

12.4.2 Aeoon Overview

12.4.3 Aeoon DTG Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Aeoon DTG Printing Machine Products and Services

12.4.5 Aeoon DTG Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Aeoon Recent Developments

12.5 RICOH

12.5.1 RICOH Corporation Information

12.5.2 RICOH Overview

12.5.3 RICOH DTG Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 RICOH DTG Printing Machine Products and Services

12.5.5 RICOH DTG Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 RICOH Recent Developments

12.6 OmniPrint

12.6.1 OmniPrint Corporation Information

12.6.2 OmniPrint Overview

12.6.3 OmniPrint DTG Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 OmniPrint DTG Printing Machine Products and Services

12.6.5 OmniPrint DTG Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 OmniPrint Recent Developments

12.7 M&R

12.7.1 M&R Corporation Information

12.7.2 M&R Overview

12.7.3 M&R DTG Printing Machine Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 M&R DTG Printing Machine Products and Services

12.7.5 M&R DTG Printing Machine SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 M&R Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 DTG Printing Machine Value Chain Analysis

13.2 DTG Printing Machine Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 DTG Printing Machine Production Mode & Process

13.4 DTG Printing Machine Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 DTG Printing Machine Sales Channels

13.4.2 DTG Printing Machine Distributors

13.5 DTG Printing Machine Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”