Dry Needling Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2021 | APS, iDryNeedle, Seirin

The report titled Global Dry Needling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Dry Needling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Dry Needling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Dry Needling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Dry Needling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Dry Needling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Dry Needling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Dry Needling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Dry Needling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Dry Needling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Dry Needling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Dry Needling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

APS, iDryNeedle, Seirin, Tai Chi, DBC, Myotech, Hwato

Market Segmentation by Product:

J- Type

D-Type



Market Segmentation by Application:

Intramuscular Stimulation

Superficial Dry Needling



The Dry Needling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Dry Needling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Dry Needling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Dry Needling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Dry Needling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Dry Needling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Dry Needling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Dry Needling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Dry Needling Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Dry Needling Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 J- Type

1.2.3 D-Type

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Dry Needling Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Intramuscular Stimulation

1.3.3 Superficial Dry Needling

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Dry Needling Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.2 Global Dry Needling Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

2.3 Global Dry Needling Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.4 Global Top Dry Needling Regions by Sales

2.4.1 Global Top Dry Needling Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

2.4.2 Global Top Dry Needling Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

2.5 Global Top Dry Needling Regions by Revenue

2.5.1 Global Top Dry Needling Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global Top Dry Needling Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa

3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Dry Needling Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Dry Needling Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Top Dry Needling Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dry Needling Sales in 2020

3.2 Global Dry Needling Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Top Dry Needling Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Top Dry Needling Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Dry Needling Revenue in 2020

3.3 Global Dry Needling Sales Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Dry Needling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Dry Needling Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Dry Needling Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Dry Needling Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Dry Needling Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

4.1.3 Global Dry Needling Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.2 Global Dry Needling Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Dry Needling Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Dry Needling Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Dry Needling Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

4.3 Global Dry Needling Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Dry Needling Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Dry Needling Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Dry Needling Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Dry Needling Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Dry Needling Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Dry Needling Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Dry Needling Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Dry Needling Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Dry Needling Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Dry Needling Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Dry Needling Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Dry Needling Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Dry Needling Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Dry Needling Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Dry Needling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

6.1.2 North America Dry Needling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Dry Needling Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Dry Needling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

6.2.2 North America Dry Needling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Dry Needling Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Dry Needling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.2 North America Dry Needling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Dry Needling Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Dry Needling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 Europe Dry Needling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Dry Needling Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Dry Needling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 Europe Dry Needling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Dry Needling Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Dry Needling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 Europe Dry Needling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Dry Needling Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Dry Needling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Dry Needling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia Pacific Dry Needling Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Dry Needling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Dry Needling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia Pacific Dry Needling Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Dry Needling Sales by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Dry Needling Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Dry Needling Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Dry Needling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Latin America Dry Needling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Dry Needling Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Dry Needling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Latin America Dry Needling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Dry Needling Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Dry Needling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Latin America Dry Needling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina

10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Needling Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Needling Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Needling Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Needling Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Needling Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Needling Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Dry Needling Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Dry Needling Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Dry Needling Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11 Company Profiles

11.1 APS

11.1.1 APS Corporation Information

11.1.2 APS Overview

11.1.3 APS Dry Needling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.1.4 APS Dry Needling Product Description

11.1.5 APS Recent Developments

11.2 iDryNeedle

11.2.1 iDryNeedle Corporation Information

11.2.2 iDryNeedle Overview

11.2.3 iDryNeedle Dry Needling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.2.4 iDryNeedle Dry Needling Product Description

11.2.5 iDryNeedle Recent Developments

11.3 Seirin

11.3.1 Seirin Corporation Information

11.3.2 Seirin Overview

11.3.3 Seirin Dry Needling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.3.4 Seirin Dry Needling Product Description

11.3.5 Seirin Recent Developments

11.4 Tai Chi

11.4.1 Tai Chi Corporation Information

11.4.2 Tai Chi Overview

11.4.3 Tai Chi Dry Needling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.4.4 Tai Chi Dry Needling Product Description

11.4.5 Tai Chi Recent Developments

11.5 DBC

11.5.1 DBC Corporation Information

11.5.2 DBC Overview

11.5.3 DBC Dry Needling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.5.4 DBC Dry Needling Product Description

11.5.5 DBC Recent Developments

11.6 Myotech

11.6.1 Myotech Corporation Information

11.6.2 Myotech Overview

11.6.3 Myotech Dry Needling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.6.4 Myotech Dry Needling Product Description

11.6.5 Myotech Recent Developments

11.7 Hwato

11.7.1 Hwato Corporation Information

11.7.2 Hwato Overview

11.7.3 Hwato Dry Needling Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

11.7.4 Hwato Dry Needling Product Description

11.7.5 Hwato Recent Developments

12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Dry Needling Value Chain Analysis

12.2 Dry Needling Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Dry Needling Production Mode & Process

12.4 Dry Needling Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Dry Needling Sales Channels

12.4.2 Dry Needling Distributors

12.5 Dry Needling Customers

13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Dry Needling Industry Trends

13.2 Dry Needling Market Drivers

13.3 Dry Needling Market Challenges

13.4 Dry Needling Market Restraints

14 Key Findings in The Global Dry Needling Study

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

