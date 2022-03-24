Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Analysis, Industry Growth, Competitive Analysis, Future Prospects and Forecast 2028 | Abbott, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Abbott

Thermo Fisher Scientific

Roche

Siemens Healthineers

Wondfo Biotech

Randox Laboratories

OraSure

Drager

Intec

Orient Gene Biotech

Hangzhou Biotest

Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co

Aotai Bio



Market Segmentation by Product:

Urine Testing

Saliva Testing

Blood Testing

Hair and Sweat Testing

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Hospital

Law Enforcement

Drug Treatment Center

Laboratory

Others



The Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Product Introduction

1.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Industry Trends

1.5.2 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Drivers

1.5.3 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Challenges

1.5.4 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Urine Testing

2.1.2 Saliva Testing

2.1.3 Blood Testing

2.1.4 Hair and Sweat Testing

2.1.5 Others

2.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Hospital

3.1.2 Law Enforcement

3.1.3 Drug Treatment Center

3.1.4 Laboratory

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices in 2021

4.2.3 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Abbott

7.1.1 Abbott Corporation Information

7.1.2 Abbott Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Abbott Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Abbott Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.1.5 Abbott Recent Development

7.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.2.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Corporation Information

7.2.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.2.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Development

7.3 Roche

7.3.1 Roche Corporation Information

7.3.2 Roche Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Roche Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Roche Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.3.5 Roche Recent Development

7.4 Siemens Healthineers

7.4.1 Siemens Healthineers Corporation Information

7.4.2 Siemens Healthineers Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Siemens Healthineers Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Siemens Healthineers Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.4.5 Siemens Healthineers Recent Development

7.5 Wondfo Biotech

7.5.1 Wondfo Biotech Corporation Information

7.5.2 Wondfo Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Wondfo Biotech Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Wondfo Biotech Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.5.5 Wondfo Biotech Recent Development

7.6 Randox Laboratories

7.6.1 Randox Laboratories Corporation Information

7.6.2 Randox Laboratories Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Randox Laboratories Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Randox Laboratories Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.6.5 Randox Laboratories Recent Development

7.7 OraSure

7.7.1 OraSure Corporation Information

7.7.2 OraSure Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 OraSure Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 OraSure Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.7.5 OraSure Recent Development

7.8 Drager

7.8.1 Drager Corporation Information

7.8.2 Drager Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Drager Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Drager Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.8.5 Drager Recent Development

7.9 Intec

7.9.1 Intec Corporation Information

7.9.2 Intec Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Intec Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Intec Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.9.5 Intec Recent Development

7.10 Orient Gene Biotech

7.10.1 Orient Gene Biotech Corporation Information

7.10.2 Orient Gene Biotech Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Orient Gene Biotech Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Orient Gene Biotech Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.10.5 Orient Gene Biotech Recent Development

7.11 Hangzhou Biotest

7.11.1 Hangzhou Biotest Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hangzhou Biotest Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Hangzhou Biotest Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Hangzhou Biotest Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Products Offered

7.11.5 Hangzhou Biotest Recent Development

7.12 Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co

7.12.1 Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co Corporation Information

7.12.2 Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co Products Offered

7.12.5 Assure Tech (Hangzhou) Co Recent Development

7.13 Aotai Bio

7.13.1 Aotai Bio Corporation Information

7.13.2 Aotai Bio Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Aotai Bio Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Aotai Bio Products Offered

7.13.5 Aotai Bio Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Distributors

8.3 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Production Mode & Process

8.4 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Sales Channels

8.4.2 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Distributors

8.5 Drugs of Abuse Testing Devices Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

