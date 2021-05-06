Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market is Booming Worldwide by Top Emerging Key Players- Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an overarching research and analysis-based study on, “Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Types and Application“. The research report gives the potential headway openings that prevails in the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market. The report is amalgamated depending on research procured from primary and secondary information. The global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market is relied upon to develop generously and succeed in volume and value during the predicted time period. Moreover, the report gives nitty gritty data on different manufacturers, region, and products which are important to totally understanding the market. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market. The report offers an in-depth assessment of key market dynamics, the competitive landscape, segments, and regions in order to help readers to become better familiar with the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market.

This report includes assessment of various drivers, government policies, technological innovations, upcoming technologies, opportunities, market risks, restrains, market barriers, challenges, trends, competitive landscape, and segments which gives an exact picture of the growth of the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC, Drug Safety Solutions Limited, C3i, Worldwide Clinical Trials, Bioclinica, United Biosource LLC, Ennov, AB Cube, Covance Inc., Accenture, PRA Health Sciences, Inc., Ergomed, IQVIA, Genpact, Cognizant, Parexel International Corporation, ArisGlobal, ICON plc, Oracle, Syneos Health Market Segment by Product Type:

Standard Form

Customized Form Market Segment by Application: Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

Contract Research Organization (CROS)

Hospital

KPO / BPO

Healthcare Institutions

Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Interactive Patient Engagement Systems industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance market

TOC

1 Market Overview of Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance

1.1 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Overview

1.1.1 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 China Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Rest of Asia Pacific Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Latin America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.6 Middle East & Africa Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Type: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026)

2.4 Standard Form

2.5 Customized Form 3 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Biotechnology and Pharmaceuticals

3.5 Contract Research Organization (CROS)

3.6 Hospital

3.7 KPO / BPO

3.8 Healthcare Institutions

3.9 Others 4 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size (Million US$) by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market

4.4 Global Top Players Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC

5.1.1 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Profile

5.1.2 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.1.3 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Pharmaceutical Product Development, LLC Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.2 Drug Safety Solutions Limited

5.2.1 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Profile

5.2.2 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.2.3 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Drug Safety Solutions Limited Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.3 C3i

5.5.1 C3i Profile

5.3.2 C3i Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.3.3 C3i Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 C3i Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.3.5 Worldwide Clinical Trials Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.4 Worldwide Clinical Trials

5.4.1 Worldwide Clinical Trials Profile

5.4.2 Worldwide Clinical Trials Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.4.3 Worldwide Clinical Trials Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 Worldwide Clinical Trials Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.4.5 Worldwide Clinical Trials Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.5 Bioclinica

5.5.1 Bioclinica Profile

5.5.2 Bioclinica Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.5.3 Bioclinica Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Bioclinica Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Bioclinica Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.6 United Biosource LLC

5.6.1 United Biosource LLC Profile

5.6.2 United Biosource LLC Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.6.3 United Biosource LLC Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 United Biosource LLC Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.6.5 United Biosource LLC Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.7 Ennov

5.7.1 Ennov Profile

5.7.2 Ennov Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.7.3 Ennov Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 Ennov Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.7.5 Ennov Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.8 AB Cube

5.8.1 AB Cube Profile

5.8.2 AB Cube Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.8.3 AB Cube Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 AB Cube Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.8.5 AB Cube Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.9 Covance Inc.

5.9.1 Covance Inc. Profile

5.9.2 Covance Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.9.3 Covance Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Covance Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Covance Inc. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.10 Accenture

5.10.1 Accenture Profile

5.10.2 Accenture Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.10.3 Accenture Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Accenture Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.10.5 Accenture Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.11 PRA Health Sciences, Inc.

5.11.1 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Profile

5.11.2 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.11.3 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.11.5 PRA Health Sciences, Inc. Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.12 Ergomed

5.12.1 Ergomed Profile

5.12.2 Ergomed Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.12.3 Ergomed Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Ergomed Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Ergomed Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.13 IQVIA

5.13.1 IQVIA Profile

5.13.2 IQVIA Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.13.3 IQVIA Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 IQVIA Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.13.5 IQVIA Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.14 Genpact

5.14.1 Genpact Profile

5.14.2 Genpact Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.14.3 Genpact Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Genpact Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Genpact Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.15 Cognizant

5.15.1 Cognizant Profile

5.15.2 Cognizant Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.15.3 Cognizant Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Cognizant Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Cognizant Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.16 Parexel International Corporation

5.16.1 Parexel International Corporation Profile

5.16.2 Parexel International Corporation Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.16.3 Parexel International Corporation Products, Services and Solutions

5.16.4 Parexel International Corporation Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.16.5 Parexel International Corporation Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.17 ArisGlobal

5.17.1 ArisGlobal Profile

5.17.2 ArisGlobal Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.17.3 ArisGlobal Products, Services and Solutions

5.17.4 ArisGlobal Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.17.5 ArisGlobal Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.18 ICON plc

5.18.1 ICON plc Profile

5.18.2 ICON plc Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.18.3 ICON plc Products, Services and Solutions

5.18.4 ICON plc Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.18.5 ICON plc Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.19 Oracle

5.19.1 Oracle Profile

5.19.2 Oracle Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.19.3 Oracle Products, Services and Solutions

5.19.4 Oracle Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.19.5 Oracle Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19

5.20 Syneos Health

5.20.1 Syneos Health Profile

5.20.2 Syneos Health Main Business and Company’s Total Revenue

5.20.3 Syneos Health Products, Services and Solutions

5.20.4 Syneos Health Revenue (US$ Million) (2015-2020)

5.20.5 Syneos Health Recent Development and Reaction to Covid-19 6 North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance by Players and by Application

6.1 North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

6.2 North America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance by Players and by Application

7.1 Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

7.2 Europe Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance by Players and by Application

8.1 China Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

8.2 China Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9 Rest of Asia Pacific Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance by Players and by Application

9.1 Rest of Asia Pacific Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

9.2 Rest of Asia Pacific Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10 Latin America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance by Players and by Application

10.1 Latin America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

10.2 Latin America Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 11 Middle East & Africa Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance by Players and by Application

11.1 Middle East & Africa Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size and Market Share by Players (2015-2020)

11.2 Middle East & Africa Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 12 Drug Safety Solutions and Pharmacovigilance Market Dynamics

12.1 Covid-19 Impact: Industry Trends

12.2 Covid-19 Impact: Market Drivers

12.3 Covid-19 Impact: Market Challenges

12.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13 Research Finding /Conclusion 14 Methodology and Data Source

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Disclaimer

14.4 Author List

