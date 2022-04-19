Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Bolstered by Emerging New Advancements, Says QYR | Drager, Lion Laboratories Limited, Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Drager

Lion Laboratories Limited

Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

Intoximeters, Inc.

Andatech Private Limited

BACtrack

Alere Inc. (Abbott)

C4 Development Ltd

Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG

ACS

Donglian Zhitong



Market Segmentation by Product:

Desktop

Portable

Handheld



Market Segmentation by Application:

Government Departments

Hospitals

Rehabilitation Centres

Private Sectors



The Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Product Introduction

1.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Industry Trends

1.5.2 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Drivers

1.5.3 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Challenges

1.5.4 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Desktop

2.1.2 Portable

2.1.3 Handheld

2.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Government Departments

3.1.2 Hospitals

3.1.3 Rehabilitation Centres

3.1.4 Private Sectors

3.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems in 2021

4.2.3 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.4.6 Colombia

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Drager

7.1.1 Drager Corporation Information

7.1.2 Drager Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Drager Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Drager Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.1.5 Drager Recent Development

7.2 Lion Laboratories Limited

7.2.1 Lion Laboratories Limited Corporation Information

7.2.2 Lion Laboratories Limited Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Lion Laboratories Limited Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Lion Laboratories Limited Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.2.5 Lion Laboratories Limited Recent Development

7.3 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc.

7.3.1 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Corporation Information

7.3.2 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.3.5 Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. Recent Development

7.4 Intoximeters, Inc.

7.4.1 Intoximeters, Inc. Corporation Information

7.4.2 Intoximeters, Inc. Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Intoximeters, Inc. Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Intoximeters, Inc. Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.4.5 Intoximeters, Inc. Recent Development

7.5 Andatech Private Limited

7.5.1 Andatech Private Limited Corporation Information

7.5.2 Andatech Private Limited Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Andatech Private Limited Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Andatech Private Limited Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.5.5 Andatech Private Limited Recent Development

7.6 BACtrack

7.6.1 BACtrack Corporation Information

7.6.2 BACtrack Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 BACtrack Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 BACtrack Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.6.5 BACtrack Recent Development

7.7 Alere Inc. (Abbott)

7.7.1 Alere Inc. (Abbott) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Alere Inc. (Abbott) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Alere Inc. (Abbott) Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Alere Inc. (Abbott) Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.7.5 Alere Inc. (Abbott) Recent Development

7.8 C4 Development Ltd

7.8.1 C4 Development Ltd Corporation Information

7.8.2 C4 Development Ltd Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 C4 Development Ltd Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 C4 Development Ltd Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.8.5 C4 Development Ltd Recent Development

7.9 Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG

7.9.1 Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG Corporation Information

7.9.2 Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.9.5 Securetec Detektions-Systeme AG Recent Development

7.10 ACS

7.10.1 ACS Corporation Information

7.10.2 ACS Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 ACS Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 ACS Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.10.5 ACS Recent Development

7.11 Donglian Zhitong

7.11.1 Donglian Zhitong Corporation Information

7.11.2 Donglian Zhitong Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Donglian Zhitong Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Donglian Zhitong Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Products Offered

7.11.5 Donglian Zhitong Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Distributors

8.3 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Production Mode & Process

8.4 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Sales Channels

8.4.2 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Distributors

8.5 Drug and Alcohol Monitoring Systems Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

