Drone for Mining Market 2021: Current Trends, Rising Demand, Key Statistics, Development Status, Regional Outlook, Key Benefits, Industry Analysis, Business Outlook, to 2027 | DELAIR, Microdrones, Flyability

The report titled Global Drone for Mining Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Drone for Mining market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Drone for Mining market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Drone for Mining market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drone for Mining market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drone for Mining report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drone for Mining report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drone for Mining market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drone for Mining market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drone for Mining market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drone for Mining market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drone for Mining market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: DELAIR, Microdrones, Flyability, DJI, FLIR（Aeryon Labs）, Drone Volt, AeroVironment, MMC, Intel（AscTec）, Elistair, Parrot, Beijing Zhengtang Technology

Market Segmentation by Product: Fixed Wing

Multi-rotor

Hybrid Wing



Market Segmentation by Application: Blasting

Measuring

Pathfinder Lighting

Gas Detection

Mine Geological Disaster Monitoring

Ecological Reconstruction

Mine Supervision



The Drone for Mining Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drone for Mining market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drone for Mining market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drone for Mining market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drone for Mining industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drone for Mining market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drone for Mining market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drone for Mining market?

Table of Contents:

1 Drone for Mining Market Overview

1.1 Drone for Mining Product Scope

1.2 Drone for Mining Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Drone for Mining Sales by Type (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.2.2 Fixed Wing

1.2.3 Multi-rotor

1.2.4 Hybrid Wing

1.3 Drone for Mining Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Drone for Mining Sales Comparison by Application (2016 & 2021 & 2027)

1.3.2 Blasting

1.3.3 Measuring

1.3.4 Pathfinder Lighting

1.3.5 Gas Detection

1.3.6 Mine Geological Disaster Monitoring

1.3.7 Ecological Reconstruction

1.3.8 Mine Supervision

1.4 Drone for Mining Market Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.1 Global Drone for Mining Market Size in Value Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Drone for Mining Market Size in Volume Growth Rate (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Drone for Mining Price Trends (2016-2027)

2 Drone for Mining Estimates and Forecasts by Region

2.1 Global Drone for Mining Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Drone for Mining Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.1 Global Drone for Mining Sales Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.2.2 Global Drone for Mining Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Drone for Mining Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.1 Global Drone for Mining Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.2 Global Drone for Mining Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures

2.4.1 North America Drone for Mining Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.2 Europe Drone for Mining Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.3 China Drone for Mining Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.4 Japan Drone for Mining Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.5 Southeast Asia Drone for Mining Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

2.4.6 India Drone for Mining Estimates and Projections (2016-2027)

3 Global Drone for Mining Competition Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Drone for Mining Players by Sales (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Drone for Mining Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Drone for Mining Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Drone for Mining as of 2020)

3.4 Global Drone for Mining Average Price by Company (2016-2021)

3.5 Manufacturers Drone for Mining Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Global Drone for Mining Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Drone for Mining Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Drone for Mining Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Drone for Mining Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Global Drone for Mining Price by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Drone for Mining Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Drone for Mining Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Drone for Mining Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Global Drone for Mining Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Global Drone for Mining Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Drone for Mining Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Drone for Mining Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Drone for Mining Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Global Drone for Mining Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Drone for Mining Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Drone for Mining Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Drone for Mining Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Drone for Mining Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America Drone for Mining Market Facts & Figures

6.1 North America Drone for Mining Sales by Company

6.1.1 North America Drone for Mining Sales by Company (2016-2021)

6.1.2 North America Drone for Mining Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

6.2 North America Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type

6.2.1 North America Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

6.3 North America Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application

6.3.1 North America Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

7 Europe Drone for Mining Market Facts & Figures

7.1 Europe Drone for Mining Sales by Company

7.1.1 Europe Drone for Mining Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Europe Drone for Mining Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 Europe Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type

7.2.1 Europe Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

7.3 Europe Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application

7.3.1 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe 149 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

8 China Drone for Mining Market Facts & Figures

8.1 China Drone for Mining Sales by Company

8.1.1 China Drone for Mining Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 China Drone for Mining Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 China Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type

8.2.1 China Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 China Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

8.3 China Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application

8.3.1 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 China 312 Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

9 Japan Drone for Mining Market Facts & Figures

9.1 Japan Drone for Mining Sales by Company

9.1.1 Japan Drone for Mining Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Japan Drone for Mining Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Japan Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type

9.2.1 Japan Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Japan Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

9.3 Japan Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application

9.3.1 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Japan Feb. Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

10 Southeast Asia Drone for Mining Market Facts & Figures

10.1 Southeast Asia Drone for Mining Sales by Company

10.1.1 Southeast Asia Drone for Mining Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Southeast Asia Drone for Mining Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Southeast Asia Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type

10.2.1 Southeast Asia Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Southeast Asia Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

10.3 Southeast Asia Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application

10.3.1 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Southeast Asia M Units Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

11 India Drone for Mining Market Facts & Figures

11.1 India Drone for Mining Sales by Company

11.1.1 India Drone for Mining Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 India Drone for Mining Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 India Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type

11.2.1 India Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

11.2.2 India Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Type (2022-2027)

11.3 India Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application

11.3.1 India Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

11.3.2 India Drone for Mining Sales Breakdown by Application (2022-2027)

12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drone for Mining Business

12.1 DELAIR

12.1.1 DELAIR Corporation Information

12.1.2 DELAIR Business Overview

12.1.3 DELAIR Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 DELAIR Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.1.5 DELAIR Recent Development

12.2 Microdrones

12.2.1 Microdrones Corporation Information

12.2.2 Microdrones Business Overview

12.2.3 Microdrones Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Microdrones Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.2.5 Microdrones Recent Development

12.3 Flyability

12.3.1 Flyability Corporation Information

12.3.2 Flyability Business Overview

12.3.3 Flyability Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Flyability Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.3.5 Flyability Recent Development

12.4 DJI

12.4.1 DJI Corporation Information

12.4.2 DJI Business Overview

12.4.3 DJI Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 DJI Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.4.5 DJI Recent Development

12.5 FLIR（Aeryon Labs）

12.5.1 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Corporation Information

12.5.2 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Business Overview

12.5.3 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.5.5 FLIR（Aeryon Labs） Recent Development

12.6 Drone Volt

12.6.1 Drone Volt Corporation Information

12.6.2 Drone Volt Business Overview

12.6.3 Drone Volt Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Drone Volt Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.6.5 Drone Volt Recent Development

12.7 AeroVironment

12.7.1 AeroVironment Corporation Information

12.7.2 AeroVironment Business Overview

12.7.3 AeroVironment Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 AeroVironment Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.7.5 AeroVironment Recent Development

12.8 MMC

12.8.1 MMC Corporation Information

12.8.2 MMC Business Overview

12.8.3 MMC Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 MMC Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.8.5 MMC Recent Development

12.9 Intel（AscTec）

12.9.1 Intel（AscTec） Corporation Information

12.9.2 Intel（AscTec） Business Overview

12.9.3 Intel（AscTec） Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Intel（AscTec） Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.9.5 Intel（AscTec） Recent Development

12.10 Elistair

12.10.1 Elistair Corporation Information

12.10.2 Elistair Business Overview

12.10.3 Elistair Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Elistair Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.10.5 Elistair Recent Development

12.11 Parrot

12.11.1 Parrot Corporation Information

12.11.2 Parrot Business Overview

12.11.3 Parrot Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Parrot Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.11.5 Parrot Recent Development

12.12 Beijing Zhengtang Technology

12.12.1 Beijing Zhengtang Technology Corporation Information

12.12.2 Beijing Zhengtang Technology Business Overview

12.12.3 Beijing Zhengtang Technology Drone for Mining Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Beijing Zhengtang Technology Drone for Mining Products Offered

12.12.5 Beijing Zhengtang Technology Recent Development

13 Drone for Mining Manufacturing Cost Analysis

13.1 Drone for Mining Key Raw Materials Analysis

13.1.1 Key Raw Materials

13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Drone for Mining

13.4 Drone for Mining Industrial Chain Analysis

14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

14.1 Marketing Channel

14.2 Drone for Mining Distributors List

14.3 Drone for Mining Customers

15 Market Dynamics

15.1 Drone for Mining Market Trends

15.2 Drone for Mining Drivers

15.3 Drone for Mining Market Challenges

15.4 Drone for Mining Market Restraints

16 Research Findings and Conclusion

17 Appendix

17.1 Research Methodology

17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

17.1.2 Data Source

17.2 Author List

17.3 Disclaimer

