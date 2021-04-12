Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) Market Growth Factor, Size, Share and Demand Forecast to 2027

Global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) Market Overview:

The latest report up for sale by QY Research demonstrates that the global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) market is likely to garner a great pace in the coming years. Analysts have scrutinized the market drivers, confinements, risks, and openings present in the overall market. The report shows course the market is expected to take in the coming years along with its estimations. The careful examination is aimed at understanding of the course of the market.

The global market for Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) is segmented on the basis of product, type, services, and technology. All of these segments have been studied individually. The detailed investigation allows assessment of the factors influencing the market. Experts have analyzed the nature of development, investments in research and development, changing consumption patterns, and a growing number of applications. In addition, analysts have also evaluated the changing economics around the market that are likely affecting its course.

Global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) Market: Segmentation

Dronabinol is a form of delta-9-tetrahydrocannabinol (Δ⁹-THC), the primary psychoactive component of cannabis (marijuana). THC demonstrates its effects through weak partial agonist activity at Cannabinoid-1 (CB1R) and Cannabinoid-2 (CB2R) receptors, which results in the well-known effects of smoking cannabis such as increased appetite, reduced pain, and changes in emotional and cognitive processes. Due to its evidence as an appetite stimulant and an anti-nauseant, Dronabinol is approved for use in anorexia associated with weight loss in patients with AIDS and for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with cancer chemotherapy in patients who have failed to respond adequately to conventional antiemetic treatments.

In 2019, the global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) market is led by North America. Europe is the second-largest region-wise market.

Noramco, Canopy Growth, THC Pharm, Echo Pharmaceuticals and Aphios Corporation are the major players in the world, top five manufactures occupied nearly 52% of the revenue market share in 2019.

In terms of types, Purity 99% occupied the largest sales share of about 72% in 2019.

The global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) market was valued at US$ 150.3 million in 2019 and is expected to reach US$ 191.9 million by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 4.5% during 2021-2026.

Segment by Type

Purity 98%

Purity 99%

Segment by Application

Capsule

Oral Liquid

By Company

Canopy Growth

Noramco

KinetoChem

Entourage Phytolab

THC Pharm

Echo Pharmaceuticals

BOL Pharma

Aphios Corporation

Benuvia Manufacturing

Global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) Market: Regional Segmentation

The market is also segmented on the basis of geography. This segmentation allows the readers to get a holistic understanding of the market. It highlights the changing nature of the economies within the geographies that are influencing the global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) market. Some of the geographical regions studied in the overall market are as follows:

The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

South America (Brazil etc.)

Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) Market: Research Methodology

The analysts at QY Research have used fundamental investigative approaches for a thorough examination of the global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) market. The collected information has been closely evaluated to understand subtleties accurately. Moreover, data has been gathered from journals and market research experts to put together a document that sheds light on the ever-changing nature of market dynamics in an unbiased way.

Global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) Market: Competitive Rivalry

Analysts have also discussed the nature of the competition present in the global Dronabinol (CAS 1972-08-3) market. Companies have been discussed at great length to ascertain the leading ones and note the emerging ones. The report also mentions the strategic initiatives taken by these companies to get ahead of the game. Analysts look at potential mergers and acquisitions that are likely to define the progress of the market in the coming years.

