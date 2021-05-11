Driverless Taxi Market Trends, Opportunities and Industry Forecast 2021-2027 |EasyMile, Waymo, NAVYA

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and United States Driverless Taxi Market Size, Status and Forecast 2020-2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Driverless Taxi market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Driverless Taxi market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Driverless Taxi market.

The research report on the global Driverless Taxi market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Driverless Taxi market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Driverless Taxi research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Driverless Taxi market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Driverless Taxi market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Driverless Taxi market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Driverless Taxi Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Driverless Taxi market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Driverless Taxi market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Driverless Taxi Market Leading Players

Aptiv, EasyMile, Waymo, NAVYA, Ridecell, GM Cruise, Uber Technologies, …

Driverless Taxi Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Driverless Taxi market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Driverless Taxi market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Driverless Taxi Segmentation by Product



L4

L5 Driverless Taxi

Driverless Taxi Segmentation by Application



Passenger Transport

Goods Transport Based on

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Driverless Taxi market?

How will the global Driverless Taxi market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Driverless Taxi market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Driverless Taxi market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Driverless Taxi market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Report Overview 1.1 Study Scope 1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Driverless Taxi Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2020 VS 2026

1.2.2 L4

1.2.3 L5 1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Driverless Taxi Market Share by Application: 2020 VS 2026

1.3.2 Passenger Transport

1.3.3 Goods Transport 1.4 Study Objectives 1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Growth Trends 2.1 Global Driverless Taxi Market Perspective (2015-2026) 2.2 Global Driverless Taxi Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Driverless Taxi Market Size by Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2.2 Driverless Taxi Historic Market Share by Regions (2015-2020)

2.2.3 Driverless Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2021-2026) 2.3 Industry Trends and Growth Strategy

2.3.1 Market Trends

2.3.2 Market Drivers

2.3.3 Market Challenges

2.3.4 Market Restraints 3 Competition Landscape by Key Players 3.1 Global Top Driverless Taxi Players by Market Size

3.1.1 Global Top Driverless Taxi Players by Revenue (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Driverless Taxi Revenue Market Share by Players (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Driverless Taxi Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Driverless Taxi Revenue 3.4 Global Driverless Taxi Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Driverless Taxi Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Driverless Taxi Revenue in 2019 3.5 Key Players Driverless Taxi Area Served 3.6 Key Players Driverless Taxi Product Solution and Service 3.7 Date of Enter into Driverless Taxi Market 3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Driverless Taxi Breakdown Data by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Driverless Taxi Historic Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 4.2 Global Driverless Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Type (2021-2026) 5 Driverless Taxi Breakdown Data by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Driverless Taxi Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Global Driverless Taxi Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026) 6 North America 6.1 North America Driverless Taxi Market Size (2015-2026) 6.2 North America Driverless Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 6.3 North America Driverless Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 6.4 North America Driverless Taxi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

6.4.1 United States

6.4.2 Canada 7 Europe 7.1 Europe Driverless Taxi Market Size (2015-2026) 7.2 Europe Driverless Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 7.3 Europe Driverless Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 7.4 Europe Driverless Taxi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

7.4.1 Germany

7.4.2 France

7.4.3 U.K.

7.4.4 Italy

7.4.5 Russia

7.4.6 Nordic

7.4.7 Rest of Europe 8 China 8.1 China Driverless Taxi Market Size (2015-2026) 8.2 China Driverless Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 8.3 China Driverless Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 8.4 China Driverless Taxi Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

8.4.1 China

8.4.2 Japan

8.4.3 South Korea

8.4.4 Southeast Asia

8.4.5 India

8.4.6 Australia

8.4.7 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Japan 9.1 Japan Driverless Taxi Market Size (2015-2026) 9.2 Japan Driverless Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 9.3 Japan Driverless Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 9.4 Japan Driverless Taxi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

9.4.1 Mexico

9.4.2 Brazil 10 Southeast Asia 10.1 Southeast Asia Driverless Taxi Market Size (2015-2026) 10.2 Southeast Asia Driverless Taxi Market Size by Type (2015-2020) 10.3 Southeast Asia Driverless Taxi Market Size by Application (2015-2020) 10.4 Southeast Asia Driverless Taxi Market Size by Country (2015-2020)

10.4.1 Turkey

10.4.2 Saudi Arabia

10.4.3 UAE

10.4.4 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 Key Players Profiles 11.1 Aptiv

11.1.1 Aptiv Company Details

11.1.2 Aptiv Business Overview

11.1.3 Aptiv Driverless Taxi Introduction

11.1.4 Aptiv Revenue in Driverless Taxi Business (2015-2020))

11.1.5 Aptiv Recent Development 11.2 EasyMile

11.2.1 EasyMile Company Details

11.2.2 EasyMile Business Overview

11.2.3 EasyMile Driverless Taxi Introduction

11.2.4 EasyMile Revenue in Driverless Taxi Business (2015-2020)

11.2.5 EasyMile Recent Development 11.3 Waymo

11.3.1 Waymo Company Details

11.3.2 Waymo Business Overview

11.3.3 Waymo Driverless Taxi Introduction

11.3.4 Waymo Revenue in Driverless Taxi Business (2015-2020)

11.3.5 Waymo Recent Development 11.4 NAVYA

11.4.1 NAVYA Company Details

11.4.2 NAVYA Business Overview

11.4.3 NAVYA Driverless Taxi Introduction

11.4.4 NAVYA Revenue in Driverless Taxi Business (2015-2020)

11.4.5 NAVYA Recent Development 11.5 Ridecell

11.5.1 Ridecell Company Details

11.5.2 Ridecell Business Overview

11.5.3 Ridecell Driverless Taxi Introduction

11.5.4 Ridecell Revenue in Driverless Taxi Business (2015-2020)

11.5.5 Ridecell Recent Development 11.6 GM Cruise

11.6.1 GM Cruise Company Details

11.6.2 GM Cruise Business Overview

11.6.3 GM Cruise Driverless Taxi Introduction

11.6.4 GM Cruise Revenue in Driverless Taxi Business (2015-2020)

11.6.5 GM Cruise Recent Development 11.7 Uber Technologies

11.7.1 Uber Technologies Company Details

11.7.2 Uber Technologies Business Overview

11.7.3 Uber Technologies Driverless Taxi Introduction

11.7.4 Uber Technologies Revenue in Driverless Taxi Business (2015-2020)

11.7.5 Uber Technologies Recent Development 12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions 13 Appendix 13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source 13.2 Disclaimer 13.3 Author Details

