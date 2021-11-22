Driver Assistance Systems Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027|Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch Gmbh

Complete study of the global Driver Assistance Systems market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Driver Assistance Systems industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Driver Assistance Systems production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System, Park Assist, Blind Spot Detection, Others Segment by Application Passenger Car, Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV), Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV) Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: Continental Ag, Delphi Automotive PLC, Robert Bosch Gmbh, Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd., Autoliv Inc, Denso Corporation, Valeo, Magna International, Trw Automotive Holdings Corp., Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co., Ficosa International S.A., Mobileye NV, Mando Corp., Texas Instruments Inc., Tass international

TOC

1 Driver Assistance Systems Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Driver Assistance Systems

1.2 Driver Assistance Systems Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

1.2.3 Lane Departure Warning (LDW) System

1.2.4 Park Assist

1.2.5 Blind Spot Detection

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Driver Assistance Systems Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Passenger Car

1.3.3 Light Commercial Vehicle (LCV)

1.3.4 Heavy Commercial Vehicle (HCV)

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.6 South Korea Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.7 India Driver Assistance Systems Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027) 2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Driver Assistance Systems Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Driver Assistance Systems Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Driver Assistance Systems Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Driver Assistance Systems Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Driver Assistance Systems Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Driver Assistance Systems Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Driver Assistance Systems Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Driver Assistance Systems Production

3.4.1 North America Driver Assistance Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Production

3.5.1 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Driver Assistance Systems Production

3.6.1 China Driver Assistance Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Production

3.7.1 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.8 South Korea Driver Assistance Systems Production

3.8.1 South Korea Driver Assistance Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.8.2 South Korea Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.9 India Driver Assistance Systems Production

3.9.1 India Driver Assistance Systems Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.9.2 India Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021) 4 Global Driver Assistance Systems Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Driver Assistance Systems Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Driver Assistance Systems Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Driver Assistance Systems Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil 5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Driver Assistance Systems Price by Type (2016-2021) 6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Driver Assistance Systems Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Driver Assistance Systems Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021) 7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 Continental Ag

7.1.1 Continental Ag Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.1.2 Continental Ag Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.1.3 Continental Ag Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 Continental Ag Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 Continental Ag Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Delphi Automotive PLC

7.2.1 Delphi Automotive PLC Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.2.2 Delphi Automotive PLC Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Delphi Automotive PLC Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Delphi Automotive PLC Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Delphi Automotive PLC Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Robert Bosch Gmbh

7.3.1 Robert Bosch Gmbh Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.3.2 Robert Bosch Gmbh Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Robert Bosch Gmbh Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Robert Bosch Gmbh Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Robert Bosch Gmbh Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd.

7.4.1 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.4.2 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Aisin Seiki Co. Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Autoliv Inc

7.5.1 Autoliv Inc Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.5.2 Autoliv Inc Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Autoliv Inc Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Autoliv Inc Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Autoliv Inc Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Denso Corporation

7.6.1 Denso Corporation Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 Denso Corporation Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Denso Corporation Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Denso Corporation Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Denso Corporation Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Valeo

7.7.1 Valeo Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.7.2 Valeo Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Valeo Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Valeo Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Valeo Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Magna International

7.8.1 Magna International Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.8.2 Magna International Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Magna International Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Magna International Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Magna International Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp.

7.9.1 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.9.2 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Trw Automotive Holdings Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co.

7.10.1 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hella Kgaa Hueck & Co. Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Ficosa International S.A.

7.11.1 Ficosa International S.A. Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.11.2 Ficosa International S.A. Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Ficosa International S.A. Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Ficosa International S.A. Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Ficosa International S.A. Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Mobileye NV

7.12.1 Mobileye NV Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.12.2 Mobileye NV Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Mobileye NV Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Mobileye NV Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Mobileye NV Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Mando Corp.

7.13.1 Mando Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.13.2 Mando Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Mando Corp. Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Mando Corp. Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Mando Corp. Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Texas Instruments Inc.

7.14.1 Texas Instruments Inc. Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.14.2 Texas Instruments Inc. Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Texas Instruments Inc. Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Texas Instruments Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Texas Instruments Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Tass international

7.15.1 Tass international Driver Assistance Systems Corporation Information

7.15.2 Tass international Driver Assistance Systems Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Tass international Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Tass international Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Tass international Recent Developments/Updates 8 Driver Assistance Systems Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Driver Assistance Systems Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Driver Assistance Systems

8.4 Driver Assistance Systems Industrial Chain Analysis 9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Driver Assistance Systems Distributors List

9.3 Driver Assistance Systems Customers 10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Driver Assistance Systems Industry Trends

10.2 Driver Assistance Systems Growth Drivers

10.3 Driver Assistance Systems Market Challenges

10.4 Driver Assistance Systems Market Restraints 11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Driver Assistance Systems by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.6 South Korea Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.7 India Driver Assistance Systems Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027) 12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Driver Assistance Systems

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Driver Assistance Systems by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Driver Assistance Systems by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Driver Assistance Systems by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Driver Assistance Systems by Country 13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Driver Assistance Systems by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Driver Assistance Systems by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Driver Assistance Systems by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Driver Assistance Systems by Application (2022-2027) 14 Research Finding and Conclusion 15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer