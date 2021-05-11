Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size, Industry Growth Prospects & Trends Analysis by 2027| BYD, BAIC, ZF

Los Angeles, United States, May 2021,- QY Research has recently published a new report, titled Global and Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Insights, Forecast to 2026. The report has been put together using primary and secondary research methodologies, which offer an accurate and precise understanding of the Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market. Analysts have used a top-down and bottom-up approach to evaluate the segments and provide a fair assessment of their impact on the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market. The report offers an overview of the market, which briefly describes the market condition and the leading segments. It also mentions the top players present in the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market.

The research report on the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market includes a SWOT analysis and Porter’s five forces analysis, which help in providing the precise trajectory of the market. These market measurement tools help in identifying drivers, restraints, weaknesses, Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market opportunities, and threats. The research report offers global market figures as well as figures for regional markets and segments therein.

The Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles research report opens with an executive summary that gives a brief overview of the market. It mentions the leading segments and the players that are expected to shape the market in the coming years. The executive summary offers a glance of the market without any bias. In the succeeding chapters, the research report on the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market focuses on the drivers. It explains the changing demographic that is expected to impact demand and supply in the Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market. It delves into the regulatory reforms that are projected to shift perspectives. Additionally, researchers have discussed the very source of the demand to analyze its nature.

The report also sheds light on the restraints present in the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market. Analysts have discussed the details highlighting the factors that are expected to hamper the growth of the market in the coming years. Evolving lifestyles, taxation policies, and purchasing powers of various economies have scrutinized in great detail. The report presents fair points about how these restraints can be turned into opportunities if assessed properly.

Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Competitive Landscape

The last chapter of the research report on the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market focuses on the key players and the competitive landscape present in the market. The report includes a list of strategic initiatives taken by the companies in recent years along with the ones that are expected to happen in the foreseeable future. Researchers have made a note of the financial outlook of these companies, their research and development activities, and their expansion plans for the near future. The research report on the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market is a sincere attempt at giving the readers a comprehensive view of the market to interested readers.

Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Leading Players

FUKUTA, BYD, BAIC, ZF, Yutong, Bosch, Mitsubishi, Shanghai automobile electric drive, Hitachi, JJE, JMEV, Magna, UAES, JEE, Shuanglin Deyang, FDM

Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Segmentation

Through the next chapters, the research report reveals the development of the Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market segments. Analysts have segmented the market on the basis of product, application, end-users, and geography. Each segment of the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market has been studied with in-depth insight. Analysts have evaluated the changing nature of the market segments, growing investments in manufacturing activities, and product innovation that are likely to impact them. In terms of geography, the report studies the changing political environment, social upliftment, and other government initiatives that are expected to contribute to the regional markets.

Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Segmentation by Product

PMSM

Asynchronous Motor

Other

Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Segmentation by Application

BEV

PHEV

Questions answered in the report

Which are the five top players of the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market?

How will the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market change in the next five years?

Which product and application will take a lion’s share of the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market?

What are the drivers and restraints of the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market?

Which regional market will show the highest growth?

What will be the CAGR and size of the global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles market throughout the forecast period?

Table of Contents

1 Study Coverage 1.1 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Introduction 1.2 Market Segments 1.3 Key Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue 1.4 Market by Type

1.4.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.4.2 PMSM

1.4.3 Asynchronous Motor

1.4.4 Other 1.5 Market by Application

1.5.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.5.2 BEV

1.5.3 PHEV 1.6 Study Objectives 1.7 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary 2.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue 2015-2026

2.1.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales 2015-2026 2.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles, Market Size by Producing Regions: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026 2.3 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Historical Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

2.3.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

2.3.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020 2.4 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

2.4.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026) 3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Competitor Landscape by Players 3.1 Global Top Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.1.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020) 3.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2015-2020)

3.2.4 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue in 2019

3.2.5 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) 3.3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Price by Manufacturers 3.4 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market 3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type (2015-2026) 4.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Type (2015-2020)

4.1.3 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2026) 4.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

4.2.3 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 4.3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Market Size by Application (2015-2026) 5.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Application (2015-2020)

5.1.3 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Price by Application (2015-2020) 5.2 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.1 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.2 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

5.2.3 Global Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 Japan by Players, Type and Application 6.1 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.1 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.2 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue YoY Growth 2015-2026

6.1.3 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Share in Global Market 2015-2026 6.2 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Players by Sales (2015-2020)

6.2.2 Japan Top Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Players by Revenue (2015-2020) 6.3 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.1 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.2 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

6.3.3 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Price by Type (2015-2020) 6.4 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.1 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.2 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

6.4.3 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 6.5 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.1 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.2 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

6.5.3 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Price by Application (2015-2020) 6.6 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.1 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.2 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)

6.6.3 Japan Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 7 North America 7.1 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 7.2 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.2 North America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country (2015-2020)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada 8 Europe 8.1 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 8.2 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

8.2.1 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales by Country

8.2.2 Europe Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country

8.2.3 Germany

8.2.4 France

8.2.5 U.K.

8.2.6 Italy

8.2.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific 9.1 Asia Pacific Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 9.2 Asia Pacific Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales by Region (2015-2020)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Region

9.2.3 China

9.2.4 Japan

9.2.5 South Korea

9.2.6 India

9.2.7 Australia

9.2.8 Taiwan

9.2.9 Indonesia

9.2.10 Thailand

9.2.11 Malaysia

9.2.12 Philippines

9.2.13 Vietnam 10 Latin America 10.1 Latin America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 10.2 Latin America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales by Country

10.2.2 Latin America Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa 11.1 Middle East and Africa Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Size YoY Growth 2015-2026 11.2 Middle East and Africa Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Sales by Country

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Revenue by Country

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles 12.1 FUKUTA

12.1.1 FUKUTA Corporation Information

12.1.2 FUKUTA Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 FUKUTA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.1.4 FUKUTA Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.1.5 FUKUTA Recent Development 12.2 BYD

12.2.1 BYD Corporation Information

12.2.2 BYD Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 BYD Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.2.4 BYD Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.2.5 BYD Recent Development 12.3 BAIC

12.3.1 BAIC Corporation Information

12.3.2 BAIC Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 BAIC Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.3.4 BAIC Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.3.5 BAIC Recent Development 12.4 ZF

12.4.1 ZF Corporation Information

12.4.2 ZF Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 ZF Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.4.4 ZF Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.4.5 ZF Recent Development 12.5 Yutong

12.5.1 Yutong Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yutong Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Yutong Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.5.4 Yutong Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.5.5 Yutong Recent Development 12.6 Bosch

12.6.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.6.2 Bosch Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Bosch Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.6.4 Bosch Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.6.5 Bosch Recent Development 12.7 Mitsubishi

12.7.1 Mitsubishi Corporation Information

12.7.2 Mitsubishi Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Mitsubishi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.7.4 Mitsubishi Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.7.5 Mitsubishi Recent Development 12.8 Shanghai automobile electric drive

12.8.1 Shanghai automobile electric drive Corporation Information

12.8.2 Shanghai automobile electric drive Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Shanghai automobile electric drive Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.8.4 Shanghai automobile electric drive Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.8.5 Shanghai automobile electric drive Recent Development 12.9 Hitachi

12.9.1 Hitachi Corporation Information

12.9.2 Hitachi Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Hitachi Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.9.4 Hitachi Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.9.5 Hitachi Recent Development 12.10 JJE

12.10.1 JJE Corporation Information

12.10.2 JJE Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 JJE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.10.4 JJE Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.10.5 JJE Recent Development 12.11 FUKUTA

12.11.1 FUKUTA Corporation Information

12.11.2 FUKUTA Description and Business Overview

12.11.3 FUKUTA Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.11.4 FUKUTA Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Products Offered

12.11.5 FUKUTA Recent Development 12.12 Magna

12.12.1 Magna Corporation Information

12.12.2 Magna Description and Business Overview

12.12.3 Magna Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.12.4 Magna Products Offered

12.12.5 Magna Recent Development 12.13 UAES

12.13.1 UAES Corporation Information

12.13.2 UAES Description and Business Overview

12.13.3 UAES Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.13.4 UAES Products Offered

12.13.5 UAES Recent Development 12.14 JEE

12.14.1 JEE Corporation Information

12.14.2 JEE Description and Business Overview

12.14.3 JEE Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.14.4 JEE Products Offered

12.14.5 JEE Recent Development 12.15 Shuanglin Deyang

12.15.1 Shuanglin Deyang Corporation Information

12.15.2 Shuanglin Deyang Description and Business Overview

12.15.3 Shuanglin Deyang Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.15.4 Shuanglin Deyang Products Offered

12.15.5 Shuanglin Deyang Recent Development 12.16 FDM

12.16.1 FDM Corporation Information

12.16.2 FDM Description and Business Overview

12.16.3 FDM Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

12.16.4 FDM Products Offered

12.16.5 FDM Recent Development 13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis 13.1 Market Opportunities and Drivers 13.2 Market Challenges 13.3 Market Risks/Restraints 13.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 13.5 Primary Interviews with Key Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Players (Opinion Leaders) 14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis 14.1 Value Chain Analysis 14.2 Drive Motors for Electric Vehicles Customers 14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors 15 Research Findings and Conclusion 16 Appendix 16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source 16.2 Author Details 16.3 Disclaimer

