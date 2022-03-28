Drinking Chocolate Market 2022:Key market Insights, Drivers and Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges, Sales and Revenue and Forecast Period 2022-2028|Mars ,Mondelez International ,Nestle

Los Angeles, United States: The global Drinking Chocolate market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Drinking Chocolate market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Drinking Chocolate Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Drinking Chocolate market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Drinking Chocolate market.

Leading players of the global Drinking Chocolate market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Drinking Chocolate market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Drinking Chocolate market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Drinking Chocolate market.

Drinking Chocolate Market Leading Players

Mars, Mondelez International, Nestle, The Hershey Company, Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG, Lavazza, Unilever, Godiva, Starbucks Corporation, The Simply Good Foods Company, Gatorade, Pepsico

Drinking Chocolate Segmentation by Product

30%-40%, 40%-60%, 60%-90%

Drinking Chocolate Segmentation by Application

Supermarket, Retail Store, Online Retail, Others

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Drinking Chocolate market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Drinking Chocolate market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Drinking Chocolate market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Drinking Chocolate market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Drinking Chocolate market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Drinking Chocolate market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drinking Chocolate Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 30%-40%

1.2.3 40%-60%

1.2.4 60%-90%

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Size Growth Rate by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 Supermarket

1.3.3 Retail Store

1.3.4 Online Retail

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

2.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.4 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales by Region

2.4.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales by Region (2017-2022)

2.4.2 Global Sales Drinking Chocolate by Region (2023-2028)

2.5 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Region

2.5.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

2.6 North America

2.7 Europe

2.8 Asia-Pacific

2.9 Latin America

2.10 Middle East & Africa 3 Competition by Manufacturers

3.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales by Manufacturers

3.1.1 Global Top Drinking Chocolate Manufacturers by Sales (2017-2022)

3.1.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Drinking Chocolate in 2021

3.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Manufacturers

3.2.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drinking Chocolate Revenue in 2021

3.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales Price by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

3.4.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 4 Market Size by Type

4.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales by Type

4.1.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

4.1.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

4.1.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Type

4.2.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

4.2.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

4.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Price by Type

4.3.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Price by Type (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 5 Market Size by Application

5.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales by Application

5.1.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Application

5.2.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Drinking Chocolate Price by Application

5.3.1 Global Drinking Chocolate Price by Application (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Drinking Chocolate Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 6 North America

6.1 North America Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Type

6.1.1 North America Drinking Chocolate Sales by Type (2017-2028)

6.1.2 North America Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

6.2 North America Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Application

6.2.1 North America Drinking Chocolate Sales by Application (2017-2028)

6.2.2 North America Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 North America Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Country

6.3.1 North America Drinking Chocolate Sales by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.2 North America Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

6.3.3 U.S.

6.3.4 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Type

7.1.1 Europe Drinking Chocolate Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 Europe Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 Europe Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Application

7.2.1 Europe Drinking Chocolate Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 Europe Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 Europe Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Country

7.3.1 Europe Drinking Chocolate Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 Europe Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 Germany

7.3.4 France

7.3.5 U.K.

7.3.6 Italy

7.3.7 Russia 8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Region

8.3.1 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Sales by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Asia Pacific Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

8.3.3 China

8.3.4 Japan

8.3.5 South Korea

8.3.6 India

8.3.7 Australia

8.3.8 Taiwan

8.3.9 Indonesia

8.3.10 Thailand

8.3.11 Malaysia

8.3.12 Philippines 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Country

9.3.1 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Sales by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Latin America Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

9.3.3 Mexico

9.3.4 Brazil

9.3.5 Argentina 10 Middle East and Africa

10.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Market Size by Country

10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Chocolate Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Turkey

10.3.4 Saudi Arabia 11 Company Profiles

11.1 Mars

11.1.1 Mars Corporation Information

11.1.2 Mars Overview

11.1.3 Mars Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.1.4 Mars Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.1.5 Mars Recent Developments

11.2 Mondelez International

11.2.1 Mondelez International Corporation Information

11.2.2 Mondelez International Overview

11.2.3 Mondelez International Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.2.4 Mondelez International Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.2.5 Mondelez International Recent Developments

11.3 Nestle

11.3.1 Nestle Corporation Information

11.3.2 Nestle Overview

11.3.3 Nestle Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.3.4 Nestle Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.3.5 Nestle Recent Developments

11.4 The Hershey Company

11.4.1 The Hershey Company Corporation Information

11.4.2 The Hershey Company Overview

11.4.3 The Hershey Company Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.4.4 The Hershey Company Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.4.5 The Hershey Company Recent Developments

11.5 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG

11.5.1 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Corporation Information

11.5.2 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Overview

11.5.3 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.5.4 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.5.5 Chocoladefabriken Lindt & Sprüngli AG Recent Developments

11.6 Lavazza

11.6.1 Lavazza Corporation Information

11.6.2 Lavazza Overview

11.6.3 Lavazza Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.6.4 Lavazza Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.6.5 Lavazza Recent Developments

11.7 Unilever

11.7.1 Unilever Corporation Information

11.7.2 Unilever Overview

11.7.3 Unilever Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.7.4 Unilever Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.7.5 Unilever Recent Developments

11.8 Godiva

11.8.1 Godiva Corporation Information

11.8.2 Godiva Overview

11.8.3 Godiva Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.8.4 Godiva Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.8.5 Godiva Recent Developments

11.9 Starbucks Corporation

11.9.1 Starbucks Corporation Corporation Information

11.9.2 Starbucks Corporation Overview

11.9.3 Starbucks Corporation Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.9.4 Starbucks Corporation Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.9.5 Starbucks Corporation Recent Developments

11.10 The Simply Good Foods Company

11.10.1 The Simply Good Foods Company Corporation Information

11.10.2 The Simply Good Foods Company Overview

11.10.3 The Simply Good Foods Company Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.10.4 The Simply Good Foods Company Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.10.5 The Simply Good Foods Company Recent Developments

11.11 Gatorade

11.11.1 Gatorade Corporation Information

11.11.2 Gatorade Overview

11.11.3 Gatorade Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.11.4 Gatorade Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.11.5 Gatorade Recent Developments

11.12 Pepsico

11.12.1 Pepsico Corporation Information

11.12.2 Pepsico Overview

11.12.3 Pepsico Drinking Chocolate Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

11.12.4 Pepsico Drinking Chocolate Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

11.12.5 Pepsico Recent Developments 12 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

12.1 Drinking Chocolate Industry Chain Analysis

12.2 Drinking Chocolate Key Raw Materials

12.2.1 Key Raw Materials

12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

12.3 Drinking Chocolate Production Mode & Process

12.4 Drinking Chocolate Sales and Marketing

12.4.1 Drinking Chocolate Sales Channels

12.4.2 Drinking Chocolate Distributors

12.5 Drinking Chocolate Customers 13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

13.1 Drinking Chocolate Industry Trends

13.2 Drinking Chocolate Market Drivers

13.3 Drinking Chocolate Market Challenges

13.4 Drinking Chocolate Market Restraints 14 Key Findings in The Global Drinking Chocolate Study 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

