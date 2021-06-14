Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market 2027: Industry Analysis, Share and Growth | Perrier, San Pellegrino, Ferrarelle

This report properly guides new entrants as well as established players to make a difference in the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market. It is just the right resource for any player looking to plan new strategies.

LOS ANGELES, United States: The report is an all-inclusive research study of the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market taking into account the growth factors, recent trends, developments, opportunities, and competitive landscape. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water report comprises an in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end-user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

The competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Research Report: Perrier, San Pellegrino, Ferrarelle, San Benedetto, Danone, Jia Duo Bao, Nestle, Evergrande, Wa Ha Ha, Uni-President, Gerolsteiner Brunnen

Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Segmentation by Product Natural Mineral Water Containing Gas, Inflatable Natural Mineral Water, Airless Natural Mineral Water, Degassed Natural Mineral Water

Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Segmentation by Application: Family, Office, School, Government, Other

The Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end-user, and region. Every segment is evaluated based on CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water market?

Table of Contents:

1 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Overview

1.1 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Product Overview

1.2 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Natural Mineral Water Containing Gas

1.2.2 Inflatable Natural Mineral Water

1.2.3 Airless Natural Mineral Water

1.2.4 Degassed Natural Mineral Water

1.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021) 2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027) 4 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water by Application

4.1 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Family

4.1.2 Office

4.1.3 School

4.1.4 Government

4.1.5 Other

4.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021) 5 North America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water by Country

5.1 North America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 6 Europe Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water by Country

6.1 Europe Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 7 Asia-Pacific Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027) 8 Latin America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water by Country

8.1 Latin America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 9 Middle East and Africa Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Business

10.1 Perrier

10.1.1 Perrier Corporation Information

10.1.2 Perrier Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Perrier Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Perrier Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.1.5 Perrier Recent Development

10.2 San Pellegrino

10.2.1 San Pellegrino Corporation Information

10.2.2 San Pellegrino Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 San Pellegrino Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Perrier Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.2.5 San Pellegrino Recent Development

10.3 Ferrarelle

10.3.1 Ferrarelle Corporation Information

10.3.2 Ferrarelle Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Ferrarelle Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Ferrarelle Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.3.5 Ferrarelle Recent Development

10.4 San Benedetto

10.4.1 San Benedetto Corporation Information

10.4.2 San Benedetto Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 San Benedetto Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 San Benedetto Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.4.5 San Benedetto Recent Development

10.5 Danone

10.5.1 Danone Corporation Information

10.5.2 Danone Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Danone Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Danone Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.5.5 Danone Recent Development

10.6 Jia Duo Bao

10.6.1 Jia Duo Bao Corporation Information

10.6.2 Jia Duo Bao Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Jia Duo Bao Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Jia Duo Bao Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.6.5 Jia Duo Bao Recent Development

10.7 Nestle

10.7.1 Nestle Corporation Information

10.7.2 Nestle Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Nestle Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Nestle Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.7.5 Nestle Recent Development

10.8 Evergrande

10.8.1 Evergrande Corporation Information

10.8.2 Evergrande Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Evergrande Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Evergrande Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.8.5 Evergrande Recent Development

10.9 Wa Ha Ha

10.9.1 Wa Ha Ha Corporation Information

10.9.2 Wa Ha Ha Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Wa Ha Ha Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Wa Ha Ha Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.9.5 Wa Ha Ha Recent Development

10.10 Uni-President

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Uni-President Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Uni-President Recent Development

10.11 Gerolsteiner Brunnen

10.11.1 Gerolsteiner Brunnen Corporation Information

10.11.2 Gerolsteiner Brunnen Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Gerolsteiner Brunnen Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Gerolsteiner Brunnen Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Products Offered

10.11.5 Gerolsteiner Brunnen Recent Development 11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Distributors

12.3 Drinking Bottled Natural Mineral Water Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

