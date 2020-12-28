Drinkable Yogurt Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Demand, Forecast 2021-2027

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Report 2020“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Drinkable Yogurt market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Drinkable Yogurt market.
The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Drinkable Yogurt market.
|Top Companies/Manufacturers:
|
Danone, Lactalis, Arla Foods, Chobani, DMK Deutsches Milchlontor, Fage, Fonterra, General Mills, Groupe Danone, Grupo Alpura, Kraft Foods Group, Nestle, Schreiber Foods, Ultima Foods, Yakult Honsha, Yeo Valley, Yoplait
|Market Segment by Product Type:
|
Regular Yogurt
Fat-free Yogurt
|Market Segment by Application:
| Supermarket/ Hypermarket
Convenience Store
Grocery Store
Online
Others
Competitive Landscape
Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Drinkable Yogurt market.
Key questions answered in the report:
- What is the growth potential of the Drinkable Yogurt market?
- Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?
- Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?
- Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?
- What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Drinkable Yogurt industry in the years to come?
- What are the key challenges that the global Drinkable Yogurt market may face in the future?
- Which are the leading companies in the global Drinkable Yogurt market?
- Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?
- Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drinkable Yogurt market
TOC
1 Drinkable Yogurt Market Overview
1.1 Drinkable Yogurt Product Scope
1.2 Drinkable Yogurt Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales by Type (2020-2026)
1.2.2 Regular Yogurt
1.2.3 Fat-free Yogurt
1.3 Drinkable Yogurt Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales Comparison by Application (2020-2026)
1.3.2 Supermarket/ Hypermarket
1.3.3 Convenience Store
1.3.4 Grocery Store
1.3.5 Online
1.3.6 Others
1.4 Drinkable Yogurt Market Estimates and Forecasts (2015-2026)
1.4.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Revenue and Growth Rate (2015-2026)
1.4.3 Global Drinkable Yogurt Price Trends (2015-2026) 2 Drinkable Yogurt Estimate and Forecast by Region
2.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Size by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026
2.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Retrospective Market Scenario by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.2.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)
2.3 Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales Estimates and Forecasts by Region (2021-2026)
2.3.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Region (2021-2026)
2.4 Geographic Market Analysis: Market Facts & Figures
2.4.1 United States Drinkable Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.2 Europe Drinkable Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.3 China Drinkable Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.4 Japan Drinkable Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.5 Southeast Asia Drinkable Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026)
2.4.6 India Drinkable Yogurt Estimates and Projections (2015-2026) 3 Global Drinkable Yogurt Competition Landscape by Players
3.1 Global Top Drinkable Yogurt Players by Sales (2015-2020)
3.2 Global Top Drinkable Yogurt Players by Revenue (2015-2020)
3.3 Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Drinkable Yogurt as of 2019)
3.4 Global Drinkable Yogurt Average Price by Company (2015-2020)
3.5 Manufacturers Drinkable Yogurt Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type
3.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
3.7 Primary Interviews with Key Drinkable Yogurt Players (Opinion Leaders) 4 Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Historic Market Review by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
4.1.3 Global Drinkable Yogurt Price by Type (2015-2020)
4.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Type (2021-2026)
4.2.3 Global Drinkable Yogurt Price Forecast by Type (2021-2026) 5 Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Historic Market Review by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)
5.1.3 Global Drinkable Yogurt Price by Application (2015-2020)
5.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.1 Global Drinkable Yogurt Sales Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.2 Global Drinkable Yogurt Revenue Forecast by Application (2021-2026)
5.2.3 Global Drinkable Yogurt Price Forecast by Application (2021-2026) 6 United States Drinkable Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
6.1 United States Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
6.2 United States Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
6.3 United States Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 7 Europe Drinkable Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
7.1 Europe Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
7.2 Europe Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
7.3 Europe Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 8 China Drinkable Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
8.1 China Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
8.2 China Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
8.3 China Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 9 Japan Drinkable Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
9.1 Japan Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (3015-3030)
9.2 Japan Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
9.3 Japan Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 10 Southeast Asia Drinkable Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
10.1 Southeast Asia Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
10.2 Southeast Asia Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
10.3 Southeast Asia Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 11 India Drinkable Yogurt Market Facts & Figures
11.1 India Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Company (2015-2020)
11.2 India Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)
11.3 India Drinkable Yogurt Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020) 12 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Drinkable Yogurt Business
12.1 Danone
12.1.1 Danone Corporation Information
12.1.2 Danone Business Overview
12.1.3 Danone Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.1.4 Danone Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.1.5 Danone Recent Development
12.2 Lactalis
12.2.1 Lactalis Corporation Information
12.2.2 Lactalis Business Overview
12.2.3 Lactalis Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.2.4 Lactalis Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.2.5 Lactalis Recent Development
12.3 Arla Foods
12.3.1 Arla Foods Corporation Information
12.3.2 Arla Foods Business Overview
12.3.3 Arla Foods Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.3.4 Arla Foods Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.3.5 Arla Foods Recent Development
12.4 Chobani
12.4.1 Chobani Corporation Information
12.4.2 Chobani Business Overview
12.4.3 Chobani Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.4.4 Chobani Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.4.5 Chobani Recent Development
12.5 DMK Deutsches Milchlontor
12.5.1 DMK Deutsches Milchlontor Corporation Information
12.5.2 DMK Deutsches Milchlontor Business Overview
12.5.3 DMK Deutsches Milchlontor Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.5.4 DMK Deutsches Milchlontor Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.5.5 DMK Deutsches Milchlontor Recent Development
12.6 Fage
12.6.1 Fage Corporation Information
12.6.2 Fage Business Overview
12.6.3 Fage Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.6.4 Fage Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.6.5 Fage Recent Development
12.7 Fonterra
12.7.1 Fonterra Corporation Information
12.7.2 Fonterra Business Overview
12.7.3 Fonterra Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.7.4 Fonterra Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.7.5 Fonterra Recent Development
12.8 General Mills
12.8.1 General Mills Corporation Information
12.8.2 General Mills Business Overview
12.8.3 General Mills Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.8.4 General Mills Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.8.5 General Mills Recent Development
12.9 Groupe Danone
12.9.1 Groupe Danone Corporation Information
12.9.2 Groupe Danone Business Overview
12.9.3 Groupe Danone Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.9.4 Groupe Danone Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.9.5 Groupe Danone Recent Development
12.10 Grupo Alpura
12.10.1 Grupo Alpura Corporation Information
12.10.2 Grupo Alpura Business Overview
12.10.3 Grupo Alpura Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.10.4 Grupo Alpura Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.10.5 Grupo Alpura Recent Development
12.11 Kraft Foods Group
12.11.1 Kraft Foods Group Corporation Information
12.11.2 Kraft Foods Group Business Overview
12.11.3 Kraft Foods Group Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.11.4 Kraft Foods Group Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.11.5 Kraft Foods Group Recent Development
12.12 Nestle
12.12.1 Nestle Corporation Information
12.12.2 Nestle Business Overview
12.12.3 Nestle Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.12.4 Nestle Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.12.5 Nestle Recent Development
12.13 Schreiber Foods
12.13.1 Schreiber Foods Corporation Information
12.13.2 Schreiber Foods Business Overview
12.13.3 Schreiber Foods Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.13.4 Schreiber Foods Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.13.5 Schreiber Foods Recent Development
12.14 Ultima Foods
12.14.1 Ultima Foods Corporation Information
12.14.2 Ultima Foods Business Overview
12.14.3 Ultima Foods Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.14.4 Ultima Foods Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.14.5 Ultima Foods Recent Development
12.15 Yakult Honsha
12.15.1 Yakult Honsha Corporation Information
12.15.2 Yakult Honsha Business Overview
12.15.3 Yakult Honsha Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.15.4 Yakult Honsha Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.15.5 Yakult Honsha Recent Development
12.16 Yeo Valley
12.16.1 Yeo Valley Corporation Information
12.16.2 Yeo Valley Business Overview
12.16.3 Yeo Valley Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.16.4 Yeo Valley Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.16.5 Yeo Valley Recent Development
12.17 Yoplait
12.17.1 Yoplait Corporation Information
12.17.2 Yoplait Business Overview
12.17.3 Yoplait Drinkable Yogurt Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)
12.17.4 Yoplait Drinkable Yogurt Products Offered
12.17.5 Yoplait Recent Development 13 Drinkable Yogurt Manufacturing Cost Analysis
13.1 Drinkable Yogurt Key Raw Materials Analysis
13.1.1 Key Raw Materials
13.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend
13.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials
13.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure
13.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Drinkable Yogurt
13.4 Drinkable Yogurt Industrial Chain Analysis 14 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers
14.1 Marketing Channel
14.2 Drinkable Yogurt Distributors List
14.3 Drinkable Yogurt Customers 15 Market Dynamics
15.1 Drinkable Yogurt Market Trends
15.2 Drinkable Yogurt Opportunities and Drivers
15.3 Drinkable Yogurt Market Challenges
15.4 Drinkable Yogurt Market Restraints
15.5 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 16 Research Findings and Conclusion 17 Appendix
17.1 Research Methodology
17.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
17.1.2 Data Source
17.2 Author List
17.3 Disclaimer
