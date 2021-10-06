Drilling Equipment Market Size, Growth Analysis by Key Manufacturers, Regions, Types and Applications, Forecast 2021–2027 | Atlas Copco, Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels, Hitachi Zosen

“

The report titled Global Drilling Equipment Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Drilling Equipment market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Drilling Equipment market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Drilling Equipment market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drilling Equipment market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drilling Equipment report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drilling Equipment report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drilling Equipment market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drilling Equipment market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drilling Equipment market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drilling Equipment market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drilling Equipment market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Atlas Copco, Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels, Hitachi Zosen, Sandvik Construction, SANYHE International Holdings, Herrenknecht AG, Akkerman, Astec Industries, China Railway Engineering Corporatio, China Communications Construction Company, DH Mining System (dhms), Furukawa Rock Drill, GHH Mining Machines, IHI

Market Segmentation by Product:

Horizontal

Vertical



Market Segmentation by Application:

Onshore

Offshore



The Drilling Equipment Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drilling Equipment market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drilling Equipment market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drilling Equipment market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drilling Equipment industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drilling Equipment market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drilling Equipment market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drilling Equipment market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drilling Equipment Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Drilling Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Horizontal

1.2.3 Vertical

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Drilling Equipment Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Drilling Equipment Production

2.1 Global Drilling Equipment Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Drilling Equipment Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Drilling Equipment Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Drilling Equipment Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Drilling Equipment Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Drilling Equipment Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Drilling Equipment Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Drilling Equipment Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Drilling Equipment Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Drilling Equipment Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Drilling Equipment Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Drilling Equipment Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Drilling Equipment Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Drilling Equipment Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Drilling Equipment Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Drilling Equipment Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Drilling Equipment Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Drilling Equipment Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Drilling Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drilling Equipment Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Drilling Equipment Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Drilling Equipment Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Drilling Equipment Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drilling Equipment Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Drilling Equipment Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Drilling Equipment Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Drilling Equipment Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Drilling Equipment Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Drilling Equipment Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Drilling Equipment Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Drilling Equipment Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Drilling Equipment Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Drilling Equipment Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Drilling Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Drilling Equipment Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Drilling Equipment Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Drilling Equipment Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Drilling Equipment Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Drilling Equipment Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Drilling Equipment Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Drilling Equipment Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Drilling Equipment Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Drilling Equipment Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Drilling Equipment Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Drilling Equipment Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Drilling Equipment Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Drilling Equipment Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Drilling Equipment Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Drilling Equipment Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Drilling Equipment Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Drilling Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Drilling Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Drilling Equipment Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Drilling Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Drilling Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Drilling Equipment Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Drilling Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Drilling Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Drilling Equipment Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Drilling Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Drilling Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Drilling Equipment Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Drilling Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Drilling Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Drilling Equipment Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Drilling Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Drilling Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Drilling Equipment Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Drilling Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Drilling Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Drilling Equipment Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drilling Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drilling Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Drilling Equipment Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Drilling Equipment Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Drilling Equipment Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Drilling Equipment Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Drilling Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Drilling Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Drilling Equipment Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Drilling Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Drilling Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Drilling Equipment Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Drilling Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Drilling Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling Equipment Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling Equipment Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling Equipment Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling Equipment Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling Equipment Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling Equipment Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Drilling Equipment Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling Equipment Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling Equipment Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 U.A.E

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Atlas Copco

12.1.1 Atlas Copco Corporation Information

12.1.2 Atlas Copco Overview

12.1.3 Atlas Copco Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Atlas Copco Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.1.5 Atlas Copco Recent Developments

12.2 Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels

12.2.1 Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels Overview

12.2.3 Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.2.5 Bessac – Tunnels & Microtunnels Recent Developments

12.3 Hitachi Zosen

12.3.1 Hitachi Zosen Corporation Information

12.3.2 Hitachi Zosen Overview

12.3.3 Hitachi Zosen Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Hitachi Zosen Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.3.5 Hitachi Zosen Recent Developments

12.4 Sandvik Construction

12.4.1 Sandvik Construction Corporation Information

12.4.2 Sandvik Construction Overview

12.4.3 Sandvik Construction Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Sandvik Construction Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.4.5 Sandvik Construction Recent Developments

12.5 SANYHE International Holdings

12.5.1 SANYHE International Holdings Corporation Information

12.5.2 SANYHE International Holdings Overview

12.5.3 SANYHE International Holdings Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 SANYHE International Holdings Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.5.5 SANYHE International Holdings Recent Developments

12.6 Herrenknecht AG

12.6.1 Herrenknecht AG Corporation Information

12.6.2 Herrenknecht AG Overview

12.6.3 Herrenknecht AG Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Herrenknecht AG Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.6.5 Herrenknecht AG Recent Developments

12.7 Akkerman

12.7.1 Akkerman Corporation Information

12.7.2 Akkerman Overview

12.7.3 Akkerman Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Akkerman Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.7.5 Akkerman Recent Developments

12.8 Astec Industries

12.8.1 Astec Industries Corporation Information

12.8.2 Astec Industries Overview

12.8.3 Astec Industries Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Astec Industries Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.8.5 Astec Industries Recent Developments

12.9 China Railway Engineering Corporatio

12.9.1 China Railway Engineering Corporatio Corporation Information

12.9.2 China Railway Engineering Corporatio Overview

12.9.3 China Railway Engineering Corporatio Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 China Railway Engineering Corporatio Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.9.5 China Railway Engineering Corporatio Recent Developments

12.10 China Communications Construction Company

12.10.1 China Communications Construction Company Corporation Information

12.10.2 China Communications Construction Company Overview

12.10.3 China Communications Construction Company Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 China Communications Construction Company Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.10.5 China Communications Construction Company Recent Developments

12.11 DH Mining System (dhms)

12.11.1 DH Mining System (dhms) Corporation Information

12.11.2 DH Mining System (dhms) Overview

12.11.3 DH Mining System (dhms) Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 DH Mining System (dhms) Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.11.5 DH Mining System (dhms) Recent Developments

12.12 Furukawa Rock Drill

12.12.1 Furukawa Rock Drill Corporation Information

12.12.2 Furukawa Rock Drill Overview

12.12.3 Furukawa Rock Drill Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 Furukawa Rock Drill Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.12.5 Furukawa Rock Drill Recent Developments

12.13 GHH Mining Machines

12.13.1 GHH Mining Machines Corporation Information

12.13.2 GHH Mining Machines Overview

12.13.3 GHH Mining Machines Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.13.4 GHH Mining Machines Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.13.5 GHH Mining Machines Recent Developments

12.14 IHI

12.14.1 IHI Corporation Information

12.14.2 IHI Overview

12.14.3 IHI Drilling Equipment Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.14.4 IHI Drilling Equipment Product Description

12.14.5 IHI Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Drilling Equipment Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Drilling Equipment Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Drilling Equipment Production Mode & Process

13.4 Drilling Equipment Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Drilling Equipment Sales Channels

13.4.2 Drilling Equipment Distributors

13.5 Drilling Equipment Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Drilling Equipment Industry Trends

14.2 Drilling Equipment Market Drivers

14.3 Drilling Equipment Market Challenges

14.4 Drilling Equipment Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Drilling Equipment Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”