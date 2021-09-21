Drilling Centralizer Market Size, Geography Trends, Growth and Forecasts 2027 | Neoz Energy, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco

“

The report titled Global Drilling Centralizer Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Drilling Centralizer market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Drilling Centralizer market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Drilling Centralizer market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drilling Centralizer market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drilling Centralizer report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drilling Centralizer report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drilling Centralizer market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drilling Centralizer market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drilling Centralizer market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drilling Centralizer market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drilling Centralizer market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Neoz Energy, Halliburton, National Oilwell Varco, Weatherford International, Summit Casing Equipment, Centek Group, Zhongshi Group, Sledgehammer Oil Tools, Ray Oil Tool Company, DRK Oiltools, Dezhou Yuanda Petroleum

Market Segmentation by Product:

Spring Type Centralizer

Rigid Centralizer

Semi Rigid Centralizer

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Onshore

Offshore



The Drilling Centralizer Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drilling Centralizer market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drilling Centralizer market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drilling Centralizer market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drilling Centralizer industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drilling Centralizer market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drilling Centralizer market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drilling Centralizer market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drilling Centralizer Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Spring Type Centralizer

1.2.3 Rigid Centralizer

1.2.4 Semi Rigid Centralizer

1.2.5 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Drilling Centralizer, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Drilling Centralizer Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Drilling Centralizer Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Drilling Centralizer Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Drilling Centralizer Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Drilling Centralizer Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Drilling Centralizer Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Drilling Centralizer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Drilling Centralizer Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drilling Centralizer Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Drilling Centralizer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Drilling Centralizer Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Drilling Centralizer Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Drilling Centralizer Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Drilling Centralizer Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Drilling Centralizer Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Drilling Centralizer Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Drilling Centralizer Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Drilling Centralizer Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Drilling Centralizer Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Drilling Centralizer Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Drilling Centralizer Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Drilling Centralizer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Drilling Centralizer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Drilling Centralizer Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Drilling Centralizer Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Drilling Centralizer Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Drilling Centralizer Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Drilling Centralizer Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Drilling Centralizer Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Drilling Centralizer Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Drilling Centralizer Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Drilling Centralizer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Drilling Centralizer Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Drilling Centralizer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Drilling Centralizer Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Drilling Centralizer Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Drilling Centralizer Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Drilling Centralizer Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Drilling Centralizer Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Drilling Centralizer Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Drilling Centralizer Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Drilling Centralizer Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Drilling Centralizer Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Drilling Centralizer Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Drilling Centralizer Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Drilling Centralizer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Drilling Centralizer Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Drilling Centralizer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Drilling Centralizer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Drilling Centralizer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Drilling Centralizer Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Drilling Centralizer Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Drilling Centralizer Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Drilling Centralizer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Drilling Centralizer Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Drilling Centralizer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Drilling Centralizer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Drilling Centralizer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Drilling Centralizer Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Drilling Centralizer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Drilling Centralizer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling Centralizer Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling Centralizer Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drilling Centralizer Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drilling Centralizer Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Neoz Energy

12.1.1 Neoz Energy Corporation Information

12.1.2 Neoz Energy Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Neoz Energy Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Neoz Energy Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.1.5 Neoz Energy Recent Development

12.2 Halliburton

12.2.1 Halliburton Corporation Information

12.2.2 Halliburton Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Halliburton Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Halliburton Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

12.3 National Oilwell Varco

12.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Corporation Information

12.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Recent Development

12.4 Weatherford International

12.4.1 Weatherford International Corporation Information

12.4.2 Weatherford International Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Weatherford International Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Weatherford International Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.4.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

12.5 Summit Casing Equipment

12.5.1 Summit Casing Equipment Corporation Information

12.5.2 Summit Casing Equipment Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 Summit Casing Equipment Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Summit Casing Equipment Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.5.5 Summit Casing Equipment Recent Development

12.6 Centek Group

12.6.1 Centek Group Corporation Information

12.6.2 Centek Group Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Centek Group Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Centek Group Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.6.5 Centek Group Recent Development

12.7 Zhongshi Group

12.7.1 Zhongshi Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Zhongshi Group Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Zhongshi Group Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Zhongshi Group Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.7.5 Zhongshi Group Recent Development

12.8 Sledgehammer Oil Tools

12.8.1 Sledgehammer Oil Tools Corporation Information

12.8.2 Sledgehammer Oil Tools Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Sledgehammer Oil Tools Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Sledgehammer Oil Tools Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.8.5 Sledgehammer Oil Tools Recent Development

12.9 Ray Oil Tool Company

12.9.1 Ray Oil Tool Company Corporation Information

12.9.2 Ray Oil Tool Company Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Ray Oil Tool Company Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Ray Oil Tool Company Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.9.5 Ray Oil Tool Company Recent Development

12.10 DRK Oiltools

12.10.1 DRK Oiltools Corporation Information

12.10.2 DRK Oiltools Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 DRK Oiltools Drilling Centralizer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 DRK Oiltools Drilling Centralizer Products Offered

12.10.5 DRK Oiltools Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Drilling Centralizer Industry Trends

13.2 Drilling Centralizer Market Drivers

13.3 Drilling Centralizer Market Challenges

13.4 Drilling Centralizer Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Drilling Centralizer Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”