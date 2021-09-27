Drill Bits Market Overview, Industry Top Manufactures, Size, Growth rate 2021- 2027 | Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Techtronic

“

The report titled Global Drill Bits Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Drill Bits market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Drill Bits market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Drill Bits market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Drill Bits market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Drill Bits report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Drill Bits report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Drill Bits market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Drill Bits market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Drill Bits market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Drill Bits market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Drill Bits market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Stanley Black & Decker, Bosch, Techtronic, Makita, Hilti, ITW, Top-Eastern Group, Metabo, Regal Cutting Tools, IZAR Cutting Tools, Hartner, RUKO GmbH

Market Segmentation by Product:

High-Speed Steel (HSS)

Carbon Steel

Carbide

Cobalt Steel

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Metal

Wood

Construction Materials

Others



The Drill Bits Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Drill Bits market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Drill Bits market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Drill Bits market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Drill Bits industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Drill Bits market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Drill Bits market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Drill Bits market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drill Bits Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Drill Bits Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 High-Speed Steel (HSS)

1.2.3 Carbon Steel

1.2.4 Carbide

1.2.5 Cobalt Steel

1.2.6 Others

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Drill Bits Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Metal

1.3.3 Wood

1.3.4 Construction Materials

1.3.5 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Drill Bits Production

2.1 Global Drill Bits Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Drill Bits Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Drill Bits Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Drill Bits Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Drill Bits Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.4 United States

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

3 Global Drill Bits Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Drill Bits Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Drill Bits Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Drill Bits Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Drill Bits Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Drill Bits Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Drill Bits Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Drill Bits Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Drill Bits Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Drill Bits Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Drill Bits Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Drill Bits Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Drill Bits Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Drill Bits Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drill Bits Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Drill Bits Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Drill Bits Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Drill Bits Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drill Bits Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Drill Bits Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Drill Bits Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Drill Bits Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Drill Bits Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Drill Bits Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Drill Bits Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Drill Bits Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Drill Bits Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Drill Bits Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Drill Bits Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Drill Bits Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Drill Bits Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Drill Bits Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Drill Bits Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Drill Bits Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Drill Bits Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Drill Bits Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Drill Bits Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Drill Bits Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Drill Bits Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Drill Bits Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Drill Bits Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Drill Bits Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Drill Bits Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Drill Bits Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Drill Bits Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Drill Bits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.1.2 North America Drill Bits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.2 North America Drill Bits Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Drill Bits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Drill Bits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Drill Bits Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Drill Bits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Drill Bits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.3.3 U.S.

7.3.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Drill Bits Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Drill Bits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.1.2 Europe Drill Bits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.2 Europe Drill Bits Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Drill Bits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Drill Bits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Drill Bits Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Drill Bits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Drill Bits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Drill Bits Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Drill Bits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Drill Bits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.2 Asia Pacific Drill Bits Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drill Bits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drill Bits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Drill Bits Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Drill Bits Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Drill Bits Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia

9.3.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Drill Bits Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Drill Bits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.1.2 Latin America Drill Bits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.2 Latin America Drill Bits Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Drill Bits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Drill Bits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Drill Bits Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Drill Bits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Drill Bits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Bits Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Bits Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Bits Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Bits Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Bits Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Bits Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Drill Bits Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Drill Bits Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Drill Bits Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE

12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Stanley Black & Decker

12.1.1 Stanley Black & Decker Corporation Information

12.1.2 Stanley Black & Decker Overview

12.1.3 Stanley Black & Decker Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Stanley Black & Decker Drill Bits Product Description

12.1.5 Stanley Black & Decker Recent Developments

12.2 Bosch

12.2.1 Bosch Corporation Information

12.2.2 Bosch Overview

12.2.3 Bosch Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Bosch Drill Bits Product Description

12.2.5 Bosch Recent Developments

12.3 Techtronic

12.3.1 Techtronic Corporation Information

12.3.2 Techtronic Overview

12.3.3 Techtronic Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Techtronic Drill Bits Product Description

12.3.5 Techtronic Recent Developments

12.4 Makita

12.4.1 Makita Corporation Information

12.4.2 Makita Overview

12.4.3 Makita Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Makita Drill Bits Product Description

12.4.5 Makita Recent Developments

12.5 Hilti

12.5.1 Hilti Corporation Information

12.5.2 Hilti Overview

12.5.3 Hilti Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Hilti Drill Bits Product Description

12.5.5 Hilti Recent Developments

12.6 ITW

12.6.1 ITW Corporation Information

12.6.2 ITW Overview

12.6.3 ITW Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 ITW Drill Bits Product Description

12.6.5 ITW Recent Developments

12.7 Top-Eastern Group

12.7.1 Top-Eastern Group Corporation Information

12.7.2 Top-Eastern Group Overview

12.7.3 Top-Eastern Group Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Top-Eastern Group Drill Bits Product Description

12.7.5 Top-Eastern Group Recent Developments

12.8 Metabo

12.8.1 Metabo Corporation Information

12.8.2 Metabo Overview

12.8.3 Metabo Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Metabo Drill Bits Product Description

12.8.5 Metabo Recent Developments

12.9 Regal Cutting Tools

12.9.1 Regal Cutting Tools Corporation Information

12.9.2 Regal Cutting Tools Overview

12.9.3 Regal Cutting Tools Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Regal Cutting Tools Drill Bits Product Description

12.9.5 Regal Cutting Tools Recent Developments

12.10 IZAR Cutting Tools

12.10.1 IZAR Cutting Tools Corporation Information

12.10.2 IZAR Cutting Tools Overview

12.10.3 IZAR Cutting Tools Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 IZAR Cutting Tools Drill Bits Product Description

12.10.5 IZAR Cutting Tools Recent Developments

12.11 Hartner

12.11.1 Hartner Corporation Information

12.11.2 Hartner Overview

12.11.3 Hartner Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Hartner Drill Bits Product Description

12.11.5 Hartner Recent Developments

12.12 RUKO GmbH

12.12.1 RUKO GmbH Corporation Information

12.12.2 RUKO GmbH Overview

12.12.3 RUKO GmbH Drill Bits Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.12.4 RUKO GmbH Drill Bits Product Description

12.12.5 RUKO GmbH Recent Developments

13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Drill Bits Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Drill Bits Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Drill Bits Production Mode & Process

13.4 Drill Bits Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Drill Bits Sales Channels

13.4.2 Drill Bits Distributors

13.5 Drill Bits Customers

14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Drill Bits Industry Trends

14.2 Drill Bits Market Drivers

14.3 Drill Bits Market Challenges

14.4 Drill Bits Market Restraints

15 Key Finding in The Global Drill Bits Study

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”