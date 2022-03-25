Drift Racing Wheels Market Size 2022 and Strategic Assessment – Among Top Players: |Hankook Ventus ,Enkei International ,Yokomo

Los Angeles, United States: The global Drift Racing Wheels market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Drift Racing Wheels market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Drift Racing Wheels Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Drift Racing Wheels market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Drift Racing Wheels market.

Leading players of the global Drift Racing Wheels market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Drift Racing Wheels market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Drift Racing Wheels market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Drift Racing Wheels market.

Drift Racing Wheels Market Leading Players

Hankook Ventus, Enkei International, Yokomo, Nitto, Yokohama, Falken Azenis, Nankang, Westlake, Zestino, OZSpA, JR-WHEELS, KONIG, Sparco, Tamiya, MST, Firebrand

Drift Racing Wheels Segmentation by Product

18”

Drift Racing Wheels Segmentation by Application

OEM, Aftermarket

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Report Objectives

• Analyzing the size of the global Drift Racing Wheels market on the basis of value and volume.

• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Drift Racing Wheels market.

• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Drift Racing Wheels market.

• Highlighting important trends of the global Drift Racing Wheels market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.

• Deeply profiling top players of the global Drift Racing Wheels market and showing how they compete in the industry.

• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.

• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Drift Racing Wheels market.

• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.

Table of Contents.

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Drift Racing Wheels Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Type, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.2.2 < 16''

1.2.3 16-18”

1.2.4 >18”

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Application, 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

1.3.2 OEM

1.3.3 Aftermarket

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Production

2.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Production Capacity (2017-2028)

2.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Production by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

2.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Historic Production by Region (2017-2022)

2.3.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Forecasted Production by Region (2023-2028)

2.4 North America

2.5 Europe

2.6 China

2.7 Japan

2.8 South Korea

2.9 India 3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales in Volume & Value Estimates and Forecasts

3.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2017-2028

3.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.4 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Region

3.4.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Region (2017-2022)

3.4.2 Global Sales Drift Racing Wheels by Region (2023-2028)

3.5 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Region

3.5.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Region (2017-2022)

3.5.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Region (2023-2028)

3.6 North America

3.7 Europe

3.8 Asia-Pacific

3.9 Latin America

3.10 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufactures

4.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Largest Manufacturers of Drift Racing Wheels in 2021

4.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Drift Racing Wheels Revenue in 2021

4.4 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Market Size by Type

5.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Historical Sales by Type (2017-2022)

5.1.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Forecasted Sales by Type (2023-2028)

5.1.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Historical Revenue by Type (2017-2022)

5.2.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Forecasted Revenue by Type (2023-2028)

5.2.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue Market Share by Type (2017-2028)

5.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Price by Type (2017-2022)

5.3.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Price Forecast by Type (2023-2028) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Historical Sales by Application (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Forecasted Sales by Application (2023-2028)

6.1.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Sales Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Historical Revenue by Application (2017-2022)

6.2.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Forecasted Revenue by Application (2023-2028)

6.2.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Revenue Market Share by Application (2017-2028)

6.3 Global Drift Racing Wheels Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Drift Racing Wheels Price by Application (2017-2022)

6.3.2 Global Drift Racing Wheels Price Forecast by Application (2023-2028) 7 North America

7.1 North America Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Type

7.1.1 North America Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Type (2017-2028)

7.1.2 North America Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

7.2 North America Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Application

7.2.1 North America Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

7.2.2 North America Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

7.3 North America Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Country

7.3.1 North America Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.2 North America Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

7.3.3 United States

7.3.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Type

8.1.1 Europe Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Type (2017-2028)

8.1.2 Europe Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

8.2 Europe Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Application

8.2.1 Europe Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

8.2.2 Europe Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

8.3 Europe Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Country

8.3.1 Europe Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.2 Europe Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

8.3.3 Germany

8.3.4 France

8.3.5 U.K.

8.3.6 Italy

8.3.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Type

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Type (2017-2028)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

9.2 Asia Pacific Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Application

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

9.3 Asia Pacific Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Region

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Region (2017-2028)

9.3.3 China

9.3.4 Japan

9.3.5 South Korea

9.3.6 India

9.3.7 Australia

9.3.8 China Taiwan

9.3.9 Indonesia

9.3.10 Thailand

9.3.11 Malaysia 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Type

10.1.1 Latin America Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Type (2017-2028)

10.1.2 Latin America Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

10.2 Latin America Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Application

10.2.1 Latin America Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

10.2.2 Latin America Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

10.3 Latin America Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Country

10.3.1 Latin America Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.2 Latin America Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

10.3.3 Mexico

10.3.4 Brazil

10.3.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Type

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Type (2017-2028)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Type (2017-2028)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Drift Racing Wheels Market Size by Application

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Application (2017-2028)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Application (2017-2028)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Country

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Drift Racing Wheels Sales by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Drift Racing Wheels Revenue by Country (2017-2028)

11.3.3 Turkey

11.3.4 Saudi Arabia

11.3.5 UAE 12 Corporate Profiles

12.1 Hankook Ventus

12.1.1 Hankook Ventus Corporation Information

12.1.2 Hankook Ventus Overview

12.1.3 Hankook Ventus Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.1.4 Hankook Ventus Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.1.5 Hankook Ventus Recent Developments

12.2 Enkei International

12.2.1 Enkei International Corporation Information

12.2.2 Enkei International Overview

12.2.3 Enkei International Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.2.4 Enkei International Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.2.5 Enkei International Recent Developments

12.3 Yokomo

12.3.1 Yokomo Corporation Information

12.3.2 Yokomo Overview

12.3.3 Yokomo Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.3.4 Yokomo Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.3.5 Yokomo Recent Developments

12.4 Nitto

12.4.1 Nitto Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nitto Overview

12.4.3 Nitto Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.4.4 Nitto Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.4.5 Nitto Recent Developments

12.5 Yokohama

12.5.1 Yokohama Corporation Information

12.5.2 Yokohama Overview

12.5.3 Yokohama Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.5.4 Yokohama Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.5.5 Yokohama Recent Developments

12.6 Falken Azenis

12.6.1 Falken Azenis Corporation Information

12.6.2 Falken Azenis Overview

12.6.3 Falken Azenis Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.6.4 Falken Azenis Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.6.5 Falken Azenis Recent Developments

12.7 Nankang

12.7.1 Nankang Corporation Information

12.7.2 Nankang Overview

12.7.3 Nankang Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.7.4 Nankang Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.7.5 Nankang Recent Developments

12.8 Westlake

12.8.1 Westlake Corporation Information

12.8.2 Westlake Overview

12.8.3 Westlake Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.8.4 Westlake Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.8.5 Westlake Recent Developments

12.9 Zestino

12.9.1 Zestino Corporation Information

12.9.2 Zestino Overview

12.9.3 Zestino Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.9.4 Zestino Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.9.5 Zestino Recent Developments

12.10 OZSpA

12.10.1 OZSpA Corporation Information

12.10.2 OZSpA Overview

12.10.3 OZSpA Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.10.4 OZSpA Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.10.5 OZSpA Recent Developments

12.11 JR-WHEELS

12.11.1 JR-WHEELS Corporation Information

12.11.2 JR-WHEELS Overview

12.11.3 JR-WHEELS Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.11.4 JR-WHEELS Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.11.5 JR-WHEELS Recent Developments

12.12 KONIG

12.12.1 KONIG Corporation Information

12.12.2 KONIG Overview

12.12.3 KONIG Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.12.4 KONIG Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.12.5 KONIG Recent Developments

12.13 Sparco

12.13.1 Sparco Corporation Information

12.13.2 Sparco Overview

12.13.3 Sparco Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.13.4 Sparco Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.13.5 Sparco Recent Developments

12.14 Tamiya

12.14.1 Tamiya Corporation Information

12.14.2 Tamiya Overview

12.14.3 Tamiya Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.14.4 Tamiya Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.14.5 Tamiya Recent Developments

12.15 MST

12.15.1 MST Corporation Information

12.15.2 MST Overview

12.15.3 MST Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.15.4 MST Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.15.5 MST Recent Developments

12.16 Firebrand

12.16.1 Firebrand Corporation Information

12.16.2 Firebrand Overview

12.16.3 Firebrand Drift Racing Wheels Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

12.16.4 Firebrand Drift Racing Wheels Product Model Numbers, Pictures, Descriptions and Specifications

12.16.5 Firebrand Recent Developments 13 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Drift Racing Wheels Industry Chain Analysis

13.2 Drift Racing Wheels Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Drift Racing Wheels Production Mode & Process

13.4 Drift Racing Wheels Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Drift Racing Wheels Sales Channels

13.4.2 Drift Racing Wheels Distributors

13.5 Drift Racing Wheels Customers 14 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis

14.1 Drift Racing Wheels Industry Trends

14.2 Drift Racing Wheels Market Drivers

14.3 Drift Racing Wheels Market Challenges

14.4 Drift Racing Wheels Market Restraints 15 Key Finding in The Global Drift Racing Wheels Study 16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

