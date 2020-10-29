Draft Beer Market Trend,Detailed Study with Top Manufacturing company By 2026|The Molson Coors Brewing Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Boston Beer Company, New Belgium Brewing Company

Los Angeles, United States, – The report on the global Draft Beer market is comprehensively prepared with main focus on the competitive landscape, geographical growth, segmentation, and market dynamics, including drivers, restraints, and opportunities. It sheds light on key production, revenue, and consumption trends so that players could improve their sales and growth in the Global Draft Beer Market. It offers a detailed analysis of the competition and leading companies of the global Draft Beer market. Here, it concentrates on the recent developments, sales, market value, production, gross margin, and other important factors of the business of top players operating in the global Draft Beer market.

With deep quantitative and qualitative analysis, the report provides encyclopedic and accurate research study on important aspects of the global Draft Beer market. It brings to light key factors affecting the growth of different segments and regions in the global Draft Beer market. It also offers SWOT, Porter’s Five Forces, and PESTLE analysis to thoroughly examine the global Draft Beer market. It gives a detailed study on manufacturing cost, upstream and downstream buyers, distributors, marketing strategy, and marketing channel development trends of the global Draft Beer market. Furthermore, it provides strategic bits of advice and recommendations for players to ensure success in the global Draft Beer market.

Draft Beer Market Leading Players

, United Breweries Group, The Molson Coors Brewing Company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, The Boston Beer Company, New Belgium Brewing Company, China Resources Snow Breweries, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Heineken, Carlsberg, Molson Coors Brewing, Tsingtao Brewery Group, Asahi

Draft Beer Segmentation by Product

:, Canned, Bottled

Draft Beer Segmentation by Application

:, Food & Beverage, Conmmercial, Others

Regions and Countries

• The Middle East and Africa (GCC Countries and Egypt)

• North America (the United States, Mexico, and Canada)

• South America (Brazil etc.)

• Europe (Turkey, Germany, Russia UK, Italy, France, etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (Vietnam, China, Malaysia, Japan, Philippines, Korea, Thailand, India, Indonesia, and Australia)

Key Questions Answered

• What is the size and CAGR of the global Draft Beer market?

• Which are the leading segments of the global Draft Beer market?

• What are the key driving factors of the most profitable regional market?

• What is the nature of competition in the global Draft Beer market?

• How will the global Draft Beer market advance in the coming years?

• What are the main strategies adopted in the global Draft Beer market?

Table of Contents

1 Draft Beer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Draft Beer

1.2 Draft Beer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Draft Beer Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Type (2020-2026)

1.2.2 Canned

1.2.3 Bottled

1.3 Draft Beer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Draft Beer Sales Comparison by Application: (2020-2026)

1.3.2 Food & Beverage

1.3.3 Conmmercial

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Draft Beer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Draft Beer Revenue 2015-2026

1.4.2 Global Draft Beer Sales 2015-2026

1.4.3 Draft Beer Market Size by Region: 2020 Versus 2026 2 Global Draft Beer Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Draft Beer Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Draft Beer Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Draft Beer Average Price by Manufacturers (2015-2020)

2.4 Manufacturers Draft Beer Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Draft Beer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Draft Beer Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

2.7 Primary Interviews with Key Draft Beer Players (Opinion Leaders) 3 Draft Beer Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Draft Beer Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2015-2020

3.2 Global Draft Beer Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2015-2020

3.3 North America Draft Beer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Draft Beer Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Draft Beer Sales by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Draft Beer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Draft Beer Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Draft Beer Sales by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Draft Beer Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Draft Beer Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Draft Beer Sales by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Draft Beer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Draft Beer Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Draft Beer Sales by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Draft Beer Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Draft Beer Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Draft Beer Sales by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E 4 Global Draft Beer Historic Market Analysis by Type

4.1 Global Draft Beer Sales Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Draft Beer Revenue Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.3 Global Draft Beer Price Market Share by Type (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Draft Beer Market Share by Price Tier (2015-2020): Low-End, Mid-Range and High-End 5 Global Draft Beer Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Draft Beer Sales Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.2 Global Draft Beer Revenue Market Share by Application (2015-2020)

5.3 Global Draft Beer Price by Application (2015-2020) 6 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Draft Beer Business

6.1 United Breweries Group

6.1.1 Corporation Information

6.1.2 United Breweries Group Description, Business Overview

6.1.3 United Breweries Group Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.1.4 United Breweries Group Products Offered

6.1.5 United Breweries Group Recent Development

6.2 The Molson Coors Brewing Company

6.2.1 The Molson Coors Brewing Company Corporation Information

6.2.2 The Molson Coors Brewing Company Description, Business Overview

6.2.3 The Molson Coors Brewing Company Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.2.4 The Molson Coors Brewing Company Products Offered

6.2.5 The Molson Coors Brewing Company Recent Development

6.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev

6.3.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation Information

6.3.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev Description, Business Overview

6.3.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.3.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Products Offered

6.3.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Recent Development

6.4 The Boston Beer Company

6.4.1 The Boston Beer Company Corporation Information

6.4.2 The Boston Beer Company Description, Business Overview

6.4.3 The Boston Beer Company Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 The Boston Beer Company Products Offered

6.4.5 The Boston Beer Company Recent Development

6.5 New Belgium Brewing Company

6.5.1 New Belgium Brewing Company Corporation Information

6.5.2 New Belgium Brewing Company Description, Business Overview

6.5.3 New Belgium Brewing Company Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.5.4 New Belgium Brewing Company Products Offered

6.5.5 New Belgium Brewing Company Recent Development

6.6 China Resources Snow Breweries

6.6.1 China Resources Snow Breweries Corporation Information

6.6.2 China Resources Snow Breweries Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 China Resources Snow Breweries Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.6.4 China Resources Snow Breweries Products Offered

6.6.5 China Resources Snow Breweries Recent Development

6.7 Anheuser-Busch InBev

6.6.1 Anheuser-Busch InBev Corporation Information

6.6.2 Anheuser-Busch InBev Description, Business Overview

6.6.3 Anheuser-Busch InBev Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.4.4 Anheuser-Busch InBev Products Offered

6.7.5 Anheuser-Busch InBev Recent Development

6.8 Heineken

6.8.1 Heineken Corporation Information

6.8.2 Heineken Description, Business Overview

6.8.3 Heineken Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.8.4 Heineken Products Offered

6.8.5 Heineken Recent Development

6.9 Carlsberg

6.9.1 Carlsberg Corporation Information

6.9.2 Carlsberg Description, Business Overview

6.9.3 Carlsberg Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.9.4 Carlsberg Products Offered

6.9.5 Carlsberg Recent Development

6.10 Molson Coors Brewing

6.10.1 Molson Coors Brewing Corporation Information

6.10.2 Molson Coors Brewing Description, Business Overview

6.10.3 Molson Coors Brewing Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.10.4 Molson Coors Brewing Products Offered

6.10.5 Molson Coors Brewing Recent Development

6.11 Tsingtao Brewery Group

6.11.1 Tsingtao Brewery Group Corporation Information

6.11.2 Tsingtao Brewery Group Draft Beer Description, Business Overview

6.11.3 Tsingtao Brewery Group Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.11.4 Tsingtao Brewery Group Products Offered

6.11.5 Tsingtao Brewery Group Recent Development

6.12 Asahi

6.12.1 Asahi Corporation Information

6.12.2 Asahi Draft Beer Description, Business Overview

6.12.3 Asahi Draft Beer Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

6.12.4 Asahi Products Offered

6.12.5 Asahi Recent Development 7 Draft Beer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Draft Beer Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

7.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Draft Beer

7.4 Draft Beer Industrial Chain Analysis 8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Draft Beer Distributors List

8.3 Draft Beer Customers 9 Market Dynamics 9.1 Market Trends 9.2 Opportunities and Drivers 9.3 Challenges 9.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Global Draft Beer Market Estimates and Projections by Type

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Draft Beer by Type (2021-2026)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Draft Beer by Type (2021-2026)

10.2 Draft Beer Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Draft Beer by Application (2021-2026)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Draft Beer by Application (2021-2026)

10.3 Draft Beer Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Draft Beer by Region (2021-2026)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Draft Beer by Region (2021-2026) 11 Research Finding and Conclusion 12 Methodology and Data Source 12.1 Methodology/Research Approach 12.1.1 Research Programs/Design 12.1.2 Market Size Estimation 12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation 12.2 Data Source 12.2.1 Secondary Sources 12.2.2 Primary Sources 12.3 Author List 12.4 Disclaimer

