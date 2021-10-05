Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Overview, Trend Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Forecast to 2027 | Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc.

“

The report titled Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Downhole Drilling Tubular report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Downhole Drilling Tubular report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Baker Hughes Co., Halliburton Co., National Oilwell Varco Inc., Nine Energy Service Inc., RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD., Schlumberger Ltd., Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG, Tasman Oil Tools Ltd., Weatherford International Plc, Wenzel Downhole Tools

Market Segmentation by Product:

Drill Pipe

Heavy Drill Pipe

Drill Collar



Market Segmentation by Application:

Onshore

Offshore



The Downhole Drilling Tubular Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Downhole Drilling Tubular market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Downhole Drilling Tubular industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Downhole Drilling Tubular market?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Downhole Drilling Tubular Product Introduction

1.2 Market by Type

1.2.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Drill Pipe

1.2.3 Heavy Drill Pipe

1.2.4 Drill Collar

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Onshore

1.3.3 Offshore

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Executive Summary

2.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size, Estimates and Forecasts

2.1.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue 2016-2027

2.1.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales 2016-2027

2.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular, Market Size by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Downhole Drilling Tubular Historical Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

2.3.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

2.4 Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Estimates and Projections by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

2.4.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

3 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Competitor Landscape by Players

3.1 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tubular Manufacturers by Sales

3.1.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales Market Share by Manufacturer (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Top Downhole Drilling Tubular Manufacturers by Revenue

3.2.1 Key Downhole Drilling Tubular Manufacturers Covered: Ranking by Revenue

3.2.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

3.2.4 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI) (2016-2021)

3.2.5 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue in 2020

3.2.6 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Price by Manufacturers

3.4 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Types

3.4.1 Downhole Drilling Tubular Manufacturers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Headquarters

3.4.2 Manufacturers Downhole Drilling Tubular Product Type

3.4.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Downhole Drilling Tubular Market

3.5 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Breakdown Data by Type (2016-2027)

4.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

4.1.3 Downhole Drilling Tubular Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

4.2.3 Downhole Drilling Tubular Average Selling Price (ASP) Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

5 Breakdown Data by Application (2016-2027)

5.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

5.1.3 Downhole Drilling Tubular Price by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.1 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.2 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Downhole Drilling Tubular Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6 Japan by Players, Type and Application

6.1 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.1 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.2 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue YoY Growth 2016-2027

6.1.3 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Share in Global Market 2016-2027

6.2 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size by Players (International and Local Players)

6.2.1 Japan Top Downhole Drilling Tubular Players by Sales (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Japan Top Downhole Drilling Tubular Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

6.3 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Historic Market Review by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.1 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

6.3.3 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Price by Type (2016-2021)

6.4 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Estimates and Forecasts by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.1 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.2 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.4.3 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6.5 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Historic Market Review by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.1 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.2 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.5.3 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.6 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Estimates and Forecasts by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.1 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.2 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

6.6.3 Japan Downhole Drilling Tubular Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

7.2 North America Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Facts & Figures by Country

7.2.1 North America Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.2 North America Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

7.2.3 U.S.

7.2.4 Canada

8 Asia Pacific

8.1 Asia Pacific Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

8.2 Asia Pacific Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Facts & Figures by Region

8.2.1 Asia Pacific Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia Pacific Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue by Region (2016-2021)

8.2.3 China

8.2.4 Japan

8.2.5 South Korea

8.2.6 India

8.2.7 Australia

8.2.9 Indonesia

8.2.10 Thailand

8.2.11 Malaysia

8.2.12 Philippines

8.2.13 Vietnam

9 Europe

9.1 Europe Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

9.2 Europe Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Facts & Figures by Country

9.2.1 Europe Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Europe Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

9.2.3 Germany

9.2.4 France

9.2.5 U.K.

9.2.6 Italy

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

10.2 Latin America Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Facts & Figures by Country

10.2.1 Latin America Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Latin America Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

10.2.3 Mexico

10.2.4 Brazil

10.2.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Size YoY Growth 2016-2027

11.2 Middle East and Africa Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Facts & Figures by Country

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Downhole Drilling Tubular Revenue by Country (2016-2021)

11.2.3 Turkey

11.2.4 Saudi Arabia

11.2.5 UAE

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Baker Hughes Co.

12.1.1 Baker Hughes Co. Corporation Information

12.1.2 Baker Hughes Co. Description and Business Overview

12.1.3 Baker Hughes Co. Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Baker Hughes Co. Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.1.5 Baker Hughes Co. Recent Development

12.2 Halliburton Co.

12.2.1 Halliburton Co. Corporation Information

12.2.2 Halliburton Co. Description and Business Overview

12.2.3 Halliburton Co. Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Halliburton Co. Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.2.5 Halliburton Co. Recent Development

12.3 National Oilwell Varco Inc.

12.3.1 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Corporation Information

12.3.2 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.3.3 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.3.5 National Oilwell Varco Inc. Recent Development

12.4 Nine Energy Service Inc.

12.4.1 Nine Energy Service Inc. Corporation Information

12.4.2 Nine Energy Service Inc. Description and Business Overview

12.4.3 Nine Energy Service Inc. Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Nine Energy Service Inc. Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.4.5 Nine Energy Service Inc. Recent Development

12.5 RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD.

12.5.1 RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD. Corporation Information

12.5.2 RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD. Description and Business Overview

12.5.3 RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD. Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD. Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.5.5 RUBICON OILFIELD PRODUCTS LTD. Recent Development

12.6 Schlumberger Ltd.

12.6.1 Schlumberger Ltd. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Schlumberger Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.6.3 Schlumberger Ltd. Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Schlumberger Ltd. Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.6.5 Schlumberger Ltd. Recent Development

12.7 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG

12.7.1 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Corporation Information

12.7.2 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Description and Business Overview

12.7.3 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.7.5 Schoeller-Bleckmann Oilfield Equipment AG Recent Development

12.8 Tasman Oil Tools Ltd.

12.8.1 Tasman Oil Tools Ltd. Corporation Information

12.8.2 Tasman Oil Tools Ltd. Description and Business Overview

12.8.3 Tasman Oil Tools Ltd. Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Tasman Oil Tools Ltd. Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.8.5 Tasman Oil Tools Ltd. Recent Development

12.9 Weatherford International Plc

12.9.1 Weatherford International Plc Corporation Information

12.9.2 Weatherford International Plc Description and Business Overview

12.9.3 Weatherford International Plc Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Weatherford International Plc Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.9.5 Weatherford International Plc Recent Development

12.10 Wenzel Downhole Tools

12.10.1 Wenzel Downhole Tools Corporation Information

12.10.2 Wenzel Downhole Tools Description and Business Overview

12.10.3 Wenzel Downhole Tools Downhole Drilling Tubular Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 Wenzel Downhole Tools Downhole Drilling Tubular Products Offered

12.10.5 Wenzel Downhole Tools Recent Development

13 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

13.1 Downhole Drilling Tubular Industry Trends

13.2 Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Drivers

13.3 Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Challenges

13.4 Downhole Drilling Tubular Market Restraints

14 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

14.1 Value Chain Analysis

14.2 Downhole Drilling Tubular Customers

14.3 Sales Channels Analysis

14.3.1 Sales Channels

14.3.2 Distributors

15 Research Findings and Conclusion

16 Appendix

16.1 Research Methodology

16.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

16.1.2 Data Source

16.2 Author Details

16.3 Disclaimer

”