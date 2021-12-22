Double-Glazed Window Market 2021| Key Companies, Market Breakdown, Opportunities, Trends & Future Prospects 2027 | AGC, Saint-Gobain, NSG

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Double-Glazed Window Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Double-Glazed Window report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Double-Glazed Window market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Double-Glazed Window market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Double-Glazed Window market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Double-Glazed Window market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Double-Glazed Window market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

AGC, Saint-Gobain, NSG, PPG, Guardian Industries, Schott, CARDINAL, Padihamglass, VIRACON, Thompson I.G, Hartung Glass Industries, Oldcastle Building Envelope, Trulite, Sinclair Glass, PFG

Market Segmentation by Product:

Float Glass

Toughened Glass

Coated Glass

LOW-E Glass



Market Segmentation by Application:

Commercial Use

Household

Others



The Double-Glazed Window Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Double-Glazed Window market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Double-Glazed Window market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Double-Glazed Window market expansion?

What will be the global Double-Glazed Window market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Double-Glazed Window market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Double-Glazed Window market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Double-Glazed Window market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Double-Glazed Window market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Double-Glazed Window Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Double-Glazed Window

1.2 Double-Glazed Window Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Double-Glazed Window Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Float Glass

1.2.3 Toughened Glass

1.2.4 Coated Glass

1.2.5 LOW-E Glass

1.3 Double-Glazed Window Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Double-Glazed Window Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Commercial Use

1.3.3 Household

1.3.4 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Double-Glazed Window Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.3 Global Double-Glazed Window Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Double-Glazed Window Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Double-Glazed Window Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Double-Glazed Window Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Double-Glazed Window Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Double-Glazed Window Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Double-Glazed Window Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Double-Glazed Window Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Double-Glazed Window Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Double-Glazed Window Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Double-Glazed Window Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Double-Glazed Window Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Double-Glazed Window Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production Capacity of Double-Glazed Window Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Double-Glazed Window Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Double-Glazed Window Production

3.4.1 North America Double-Glazed Window Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Double-Glazed Window Production

3.5.1 Europe Double-Glazed Window Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Double-Glazed Window Production

3.6.1 China Double-Glazed Window Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Double-Glazed Window Production

3.7.1 Japan Double-Glazed Window Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Double-Glazed Window Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Double-Glazed Window Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Double-Glazed Window Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Double-Glazed Window Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Double-Glazed Window Consumption by Country

4.2.2 U.S.

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Double-Glazed Window Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Double-Glazed Window Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Double-Glazed Window Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Double-Glazed Window Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Double-Glazed Window Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Double-Glazed Window Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Double-Glazed Window Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Double-Glazed Window Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 AGC

7.1.1 AGC Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.1.2 AGC Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.1.3 AGC Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 AGC Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 AGC Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Saint-Gobain

7.2.1 Saint-Gobain Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.2.2 Saint-Gobain Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Saint-Gobain Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Saint-Gobain Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 NSG

7.3.1 NSG Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.3.2 NSG Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.3.3 NSG Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 NSG Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 NSG Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 PPG

7.4.1 PPG Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.4.2 PPG Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.4.3 PPG Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 PPG Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 PPG Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Guardian Industries

7.5.1 Guardian Industries Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.5.2 Guardian Industries Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Guardian Industries Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Guardian Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Guardian Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Schott

7.6.1 Schott Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.6.2 Schott Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Schott Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Schott Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Schott Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 CARDINAL

7.7.1 CARDINAL Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.7.2 CARDINAL Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.7.3 CARDINAL Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 CARDINAL Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 CARDINAL Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 Padihamglass

7.8.1 Padihamglass Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.8.2 Padihamglass Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.8.3 Padihamglass Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 Padihamglass Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Padihamglass Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 VIRACON

7.9.1 VIRACON Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.9.2 VIRACON Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.9.3 VIRACON Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 VIRACON Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 VIRACON Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Thompson I.G

7.10.1 Thompson I.G Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.10.2 Thompson I.G Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Thompson I.G Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Thompson I.G Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Thompson I.G Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Hartung Glass Industries

7.11.1 Hartung Glass Industries Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.11.2 Hartung Glass Industries Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Hartung Glass Industries Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Hartung Glass Industries Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Hartung Glass Industries Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Oldcastle Building Envelope

7.12.1 Oldcastle Building Envelope Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.12.2 Oldcastle Building Envelope Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Oldcastle Building Envelope Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Oldcastle Building Envelope Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Oldcastle Building Envelope Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Trulite

7.13.1 Trulite Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.13.2 Trulite Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Trulite Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Trulite Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Trulite Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 Sinclair Glass

7.14.1 Sinclair Glass Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sinclair Glass Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.14.3 Sinclair Glass Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 Sinclair Glass Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 Sinclair Glass Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 PFG

7.15.1 PFG Double-Glazed Window Corporation Information

7.15.2 PFG Double-Glazed Window Product Portfolio

7.15.3 PFG Double-Glazed Window Production Capacity, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 PFG Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 PFG Recent Developments/Updates

8 Double-Glazed Window Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Double-Glazed Window Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Double-Glazed Window

8.4 Double-Glazed Window Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Double-Glazed Window Distributors List

9.3 Double-Glazed Window Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Double-Glazed Window Industry Trends

10.2 Double-Glazed Window Growth Drivers

10.3 Double-Glazed Window Market Challenges

10.4 Double-Glazed Window Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Double-Glazed Window by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Double-Glazed Window Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Double-Glazed Window Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Double-Glazed Window Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Double-Glazed Window Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Double-Glazed Window

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Double-Glazed Window by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Double-Glazed Window by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Double-Glazed Window by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Double-Glazed Window by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Double-Glazed Window by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Double-Glazed Window by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Double-Glazed Window by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Double-Glazed Window by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

”