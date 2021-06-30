Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Size by Manufacturers, Regions, And Forecast to 2027 | Gillette (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care, BIC

“

The report titled Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Double Edge Safety Razor Blades report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Double Edge Safety Razor Blades report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Gillette (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care, BIC, Supermax, Lord, FEATHER, DORCO, Treet Corporation, AccuTec Blades, Harry’s (Feintechnik), Kaili Razor, Benxi Jincheng, Yingjili, SRBIL, Liyu Razor, Shanghai Cloud, Ningbo Jiali

Market Segmentation by Product: Carbon Steel Blade

Stainless Steel Blade



Market Segmentation by Application: Men’s Razors

Women’s Razors



The Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Overview

1.1 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Product Overview

1.2 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Carbon Steel Blade

1.2.2 Stainless Steel Blade

1.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Double Edge Safety Razor Blades as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades by Application

4.1 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Men’s Razors

4.1.2 Women’s Razors

4.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades by Country

5.1 North America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Double Edge Safety Razor Blades by Country

6.1 Europe Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Safety Razor Blades by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades by Country

8.1 Latin America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Safety Razor Blades by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Business

10.1 Gillette (P&G)

10.1.1 Gillette (P&G) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Gillette (P&G) Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Gillette (P&G) Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Gillette (P&G) Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.1.5 Gillette (P&G) Recent Development

10.2 Edgewell Personal Care

10.2.1 Edgewell Personal Care Corporation Information

10.2.2 Edgewell Personal Care Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Edgewell Personal Care Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Gillette (P&G) Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.2.5 Edgewell Personal Care Recent Development

10.3 BIC

10.3.1 BIC Corporation Information

10.3.2 BIC Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 BIC Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 BIC Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.3.5 BIC Recent Development

10.4 Supermax

10.4.1 Supermax Corporation Information

10.4.2 Supermax Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Supermax Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Supermax Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.4.5 Supermax Recent Development

10.5 Lord

10.5.1 Lord Corporation Information

10.5.2 Lord Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Lord Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Lord Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.5.5 Lord Recent Development

10.6 FEATHER

10.6.1 FEATHER Corporation Information

10.6.2 FEATHER Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 FEATHER Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 FEATHER Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.6.5 FEATHER Recent Development

10.7 DORCO

10.7.1 DORCO Corporation Information

10.7.2 DORCO Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 DORCO Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 DORCO Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.7.5 DORCO Recent Development

10.8 Treet Corporation

10.8.1 Treet Corporation Corporation Information

10.8.2 Treet Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Treet Corporation Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Treet Corporation Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.8.5 Treet Corporation Recent Development

10.9 AccuTec Blades

10.9.1 AccuTec Blades Corporation Information

10.9.2 AccuTec Blades Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 AccuTec Blades Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 AccuTec Blades Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.9.5 AccuTec Blades Recent Development

10.10 Harry’s (Feintechnik)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Recent Development

10.11 Kaili Razor

10.11.1 Kaili Razor Corporation Information

10.11.2 Kaili Razor Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Kaili Razor Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Kaili Razor Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.11.5 Kaili Razor Recent Development

10.12 Benxi Jincheng

10.12.1 Benxi Jincheng Corporation Information

10.12.2 Benxi Jincheng Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Benxi Jincheng Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Benxi Jincheng Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.12.5 Benxi Jincheng Recent Development

10.13 Yingjili

10.13.1 Yingjili Corporation Information

10.13.2 Yingjili Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Yingjili Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Yingjili Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.13.5 Yingjili Recent Development

10.14 SRBIL

10.14.1 SRBIL Corporation Information

10.14.2 SRBIL Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 SRBIL Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 SRBIL Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.14.5 SRBIL Recent Development

10.15 Liyu Razor

10.15.1 Liyu Razor Corporation Information

10.15.2 Liyu Razor Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 Liyu Razor Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 Liyu Razor Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.15.5 Liyu Razor Recent Development

10.16 Shanghai Cloud

10.16.1 Shanghai Cloud Corporation Information

10.16.2 Shanghai Cloud Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Shanghai Cloud Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Shanghai Cloud Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.16.5 Shanghai Cloud Recent Development

10.17 Ningbo Jiali

10.17.1 Ningbo Jiali Corporation Information

10.17.2 Ningbo Jiali Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Ningbo Jiali Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Ningbo Jiali Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Products Offered

10.17.5 Ningbo Jiali Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Distributors

12.3 Double Edge Safety Razor Blades Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

