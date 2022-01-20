Double Edge Razor Blades Market Growing Popularity and Trends in the Global Industry 2022 | Gillette (P&G), Edgewell Personal Care, BIC

“

A newly published report titled “(Double Edge Razor Blades Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Double Edge Razor Blades report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Double Edge Razor Blades market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Double Edge Razor Blades market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Double Edge Razor Blades market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Double Edge Razor Blades market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Double Edge Razor Blades market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Gillette (P&G)

Edgewell Personal Care

BIC

Supermax

Lord

FEATHER

DORCO

Treet Corporation

AccuTec Blades

Harry’s (Feintechnik)

Kaili Razor

Benxi Jincheng

Yingjili

SRBIL

Liyu Razor

Shanghai Cloud

Ningbo Jiali



Market Segmentation by Product:

Carbon Steel Blade

Stainless Steel Blade



Market Segmentation by Application:

Men’s Razors

Women’s Razors



The Double Edge Razor Blades Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Double Edge Razor Blades market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Double Edge Razor Blades market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Product Introduction

1.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Double Edge Razor Blades in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Industry Trends

1.5.2 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Drivers

1.5.3 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Challenges

1.5.4 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Carbon Steel Blade

2.1.2 Stainless Steel Blade

2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Men’s Razors

3.1.2 Women’s Razors

3.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Double Edge Razor Blades Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Double Edge Razor Blades in 2021

4.2.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Double Edge Razor Blades Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Double Edge Razor Blades Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Double Edge Razor Blades Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Double Edge Razor Blades Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Double Edge Razor Blades Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Razor Blades Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Double Edge Razor Blades Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Gillette (P&G)

7.1.1 Gillette (P&G) Corporation Information

7.1.2 Gillette (P&G) Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Gillette (P&G) Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Gillette (P&G) Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.1.5 Gillette (P&G) Recent Development

7.2 Edgewell Personal Care

7.2.1 Edgewell Personal Care Corporation Information

7.2.2 Edgewell Personal Care Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Edgewell Personal Care Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Edgewell Personal Care Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.2.5 Edgewell Personal Care Recent Development

7.3 BIC

7.3.1 BIC Corporation Information

7.3.2 BIC Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 BIC Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 BIC Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.3.5 BIC Recent Development

7.4 Supermax

7.4.1 Supermax Corporation Information

7.4.2 Supermax Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Supermax Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Supermax Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.4.5 Supermax Recent Development

7.5 Lord

7.5.1 Lord Corporation Information

7.5.2 Lord Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Lord Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Lord Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.5.5 Lord Recent Development

7.6 FEATHER

7.6.1 FEATHER Corporation Information

7.6.2 FEATHER Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 FEATHER Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 FEATHER Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.6.5 FEATHER Recent Development

7.7 DORCO

7.7.1 DORCO Corporation Information

7.7.2 DORCO Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 DORCO Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 DORCO Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.7.5 DORCO Recent Development

7.8 Treet Corporation

7.8.1 Treet Corporation Corporation Information

7.8.2 Treet Corporation Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 Treet Corporation Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 Treet Corporation Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.8.5 Treet Corporation Recent Development

7.9 AccuTec Blades

7.9.1 AccuTec Blades Corporation Information

7.9.2 AccuTec Blades Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 AccuTec Blades Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 AccuTec Blades Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.9.5 AccuTec Blades Recent Development

7.10 Harry’s (Feintechnik)

7.10.1 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Corporation Information

7.10.2 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.10.5 Harry’s (Feintechnik) Recent Development

7.11 Kaili Razor

7.11.1 Kaili Razor Corporation Information

7.11.2 Kaili Razor Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Kaili Razor Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Kaili Razor Double Edge Razor Blades Products Offered

7.11.5 Kaili Razor Recent Development

7.12 Benxi Jincheng

7.12.1 Benxi Jincheng Corporation Information

7.12.2 Benxi Jincheng Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Benxi Jincheng Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Benxi Jincheng Products Offered

7.12.5 Benxi Jincheng Recent Development

7.13 Yingjili

7.13.1 Yingjili Corporation Information

7.13.2 Yingjili Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Yingjili Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Yingjili Products Offered

7.13.5 Yingjili Recent Development

7.14 SRBIL

7.14.1 SRBIL Corporation Information

7.14.2 SRBIL Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 SRBIL Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 SRBIL Products Offered

7.14.5 SRBIL Recent Development

7.15 Liyu Razor

7.15.1 Liyu Razor Corporation Information

7.15.2 Liyu Razor Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Liyu Razor Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Liyu Razor Products Offered

7.15.5 Liyu Razor Recent Development

7.16 Shanghai Cloud

7.16.1 Shanghai Cloud Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shanghai Cloud Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shanghai Cloud Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shanghai Cloud Products Offered

7.16.5 Shanghai Cloud Recent Development

7.17 Ningbo Jiali

7.17.1 Ningbo Jiali Corporation Information

7.17.2 Ningbo Jiali Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Ningbo Jiali Double Edge Razor Blades Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Ningbo Jiali Products Offered

7.17.5 Ningbo Jiali Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Double Edge Razor Blades Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Double Edge Razor Blades Distributors

8.3 Double Edge Razor Blades Production Mode & Process

8.4 Double Edge Razor Blades Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Double Edge Razor Blades Sales Channels

8.4.2 Double Edge Razor Blades Distributors

8.5 Double Edge Razor Blades Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

