Double Coated Foam Tape Market Growth and Status Explored in a New Research Report 2022 | 3M, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Scapa

A newly published report titled “Double Coated Foam Tape Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Double Coated Foam Tape report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Double Coated Foam Tape market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Double Coated Foam Tape market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Double Coated Foam Tape market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Double Coated Foam Tape market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Double Coated Foam Tape market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

3M, Tesa (Beiersdorf AG), Scapa, Mactac (Lintec), Avery Dennison, Saint-Gobain, Achem (YC Group), 3F GmbH, Nitto Denko, Sanoj Tape Group, Folsen, V. Himark, Berry Global, Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive, Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive, Shanghai Smith Adhesive, Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape

Market Segmentation by Product:

Double Coated PE Foam Tape

Double Coated EVA Foam Tape

Double Coated PU Foam Tape

Others



Market Segmentation by Application:

Automotive

Building and Construction

Home Appliances

Electrical & Electronics

Others



The Double Coated Foam Tape Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Double Coated Foam Tape market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Double Coated Foam Tape market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Double Coated Foam Tape market expansion?

What will be the global Double Coated Foam Tape market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Double Coated Foam Tape market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Double Coated Foam Tape market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Double Coated Foam Tape market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Double Coated Foam Tape market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Product Introduction

1.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Double Coated Foam Tape in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Industry Trends

1.5.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Drivers

1.5.3 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Challenges

1.5.4 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Double Coated PE Foam Tape

2.1.2 Double Coated EVA Foam Tape

2.1.3 Double Coated PU Foam Tape

2.1.4 Others

2.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Automotive

3.1.2 Building and Construction

3.1.3 Home Appliances

3.1.4 Electrical & Electronics

3.1.5 Others

3.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Double Coated Foam Tape Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Double Coated Foam Tape in 2021

4.2.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Double Coated Foam Tape Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Double Coated Foam Tape Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Double Coated Foam Tape Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Double Coated Foam Tape Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Double Coated Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Double Coated Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Double Coated Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Double Coated Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Double Coated Foam Tape Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Double Coated Foam Tape Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 3M

7.1.1 3M Corporation Information

7.1.2 3M Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 3M Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 3M Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.1.5 3M Recent Development

7.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG)

7.2.1 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Corporation Information

7.2.2 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.2.5 Tesa (Beiersdorf AG) Recent Development

7.3 Scapa

7.3.1 Scapa Corporation Information

7.3.2 Scapa Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Scapa Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Scapa Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.3.5 Scapa Recent Development

7.4 Mactac (Lintec)

7.4.1 Mactac (Lintec) Corporation Information

7.4.2 Mactac (Lintec) Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Mactac (Lintec) Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Mactac (Lintec) Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.4.5 Mactac (Lintec) Recent Development

7.5 Avery Dennison

7.5.1 Avery Dennison Corporation Information

7.5.2 Avery Dennison Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Avery Dennison Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Avery Dennison Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.5.5 Avery Dennison Recent Development

7.6 Saint-Gobain

7.6.1 Saint-Gobain Corporation Information

7.6.2 Saint-Gobain Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 Saint-Gobain Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 Saint-Gobain Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.6.5 Saint-Gobain Recent Development

7.7 Achem (YC Group)

7.7.1 Achem (YC Group) Corporation Information

7.7.2 Achem (YC Group) Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 Achem (YC Group) Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 Achem (YC Group) Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.7.5 Achem (YC Group) Recent Development

7.8 3F GmbH

7.8.1 3F GmbH Corporation Information

7.8.2 3F GmbH Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 3F GmbH Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 3F GmbH Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.8.5 3F GmbH Recent Development

7.9 Nitto Denko

7.9.1 Nitto Denko Corporation Information

7.9.2 Nitto Denko Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Nitto Denko Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Nitto Denko Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.9.5 Nitto Denko Recent Development

7.10 Sanoj Tape Group

7.10.1 Sanoj Tape Group Corporation Information

7.10.2 Sanoj Tape Group Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 Sanoj Tape Group Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 Sanoj Tape Group Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.10.5 Sanoj Tape Group Recent Development

7.11 Folsen

7.11.1 Folsen Corporation Information

7.11.2 Folsen Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Folsen Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Folsen Double Coated Foam Tape Products Offered

7.11.5 Folsen Recent Development

7.12 V. Himark

7.12.1 V. Himark Corporation Information

7.12.2 V. Himark Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 V. Himark Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 V. Himark Products Offered

7.12.5 V. Himark Recent Development

7.13 Berry Global

7.13.1 Berry Global Corporation Information

7.13.2 Berry Global Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Berry Global Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Berry Global Products Offered

7.13.5 Berry Global Recent Development

7.14 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive

7.14.1 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Corporation Information

7.14.2 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Products Offered

7.14.5 Guangzhou Broadya Adhesive Recent Development

7.15 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive

7.15.1 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Corporation Information

7.15.2 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Products Offered

7.15.5 Shanghai Yongguan Adhesive Recent Development

7.16 Shanghai Smith Adhesive

7.16.1 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Corporation Information

7.16.2 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Products Offered

7.16.5 Shanghai Smith Adhesive Recent Development

7.17 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape

7.17.1 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Corporation Information

7.17.2 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Double Coated Foam Tape Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Products Offered

7.17.5 Suzhou Tongxie Adhesive Tape Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Distributors

8.3 Double Coated Foam Tape Production Mode & Process

8.4 Double Coated Foam Tape Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Double Coated Foam Tape Sales Channels

8.4.2 Double Coated Foam Tape Distributors

8.5 Double Coated Foam Tape Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

