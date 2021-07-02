Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027 | 3Color, Analytik Jena GmbH, Angstrom Advanced, Auxilab

“

The global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market.

Leading players of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market.

Final Double Beam Spectrophotometer Report will add the analysis of the impact of COVID-19 on this Market.

Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market competition by top manufacturers/Key player Profiled:

3Color, Analytik Jena GmbH, Angstrom Advanced, Auxilab, Buck Scientific Instruments LLC., Datacolor, Edinburgh Instruments, EMCLAB Instruments GmbH, Harvard Bioscience, Inc., Hitachi, Ltd, Cole-Parmer Ltd, Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd., Labomed INC, PG Instruments Ltd, Pharma Test Apparatebau AG, SAFAS, Thermo Fisher Scientific, U-Therm International (H.K.) Limited, Electronics India, Environmental & Scientific Instruments Co, SCINCO Co, Mecasys Co., Ltd.

Request to Download PDF Sample Copy of Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3242483/global-double-beam-spectrophotometer-market

Competitive Analysis:

Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market is highly fragmented and the major players have used various strategies such as new product launches, expansions, agreements, joint ventures, partnerships, acquisitions, and others to increase their footprints in this market. The report includes market shares of Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market for Global, Europe, North America, Asia-Pacific, South America and Middle East & Africa.

Scope of the Report:

The all-encompassing research weighs up on various aspects including but not limited to important industry definition, product applications, and product types. The pro-active approach towards analysis of investment feasibility, significant return on investment, supply chain management, import and export status, consumption volume and end-use offers more value to the overall statistics on the Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market. All factors that help business owners identify the next leg for growth are presented through self-explanatory resources such as charts, tables, and graphic images.

The report offers in-depth assessment of the growth and other aspects of the Double Beam Spectrophotometer market in important countries (regions), including:

North America(United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Southeast Asia and Australia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Our industry professionals are working reluctantly to understand, assemble and timely deliver assessment on impact of COVID-19 disaster on many corporations and their clients to help them in taking excellent business decisions. We acknowledge everyone who is doing their part in this financial and healthcare crisis.

Share Your Questions Here For More Details On this Report or Customization’s As Per Your Need: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3242483/global-double-beam-spectrophotometer-market

Table of Contents

1 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Double Beam Spectrophotometer

1.2 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Size Growth Rate Analysis by Type 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 UV

1.2.3 IR

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption Comparison by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Research

1.3.3 Chemical industry

1.3.4 Pharmaceutical industry

1.3.5 Biochemical industry

1.3.6 Food Industry

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Global Market Growth Prospects

1.4.1 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Revenue Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.4.2 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5 Global Market Size by Region

1.5.1 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Size Estimates and Forecasts by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.5.2 North America Double Beam Spectrophotometer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.3 Europe Double Beam Spectrophotometer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.4 China Double Beam Spectrophotometer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

1.5.5 Japan Double Beam Spectrophotometer Estimates and Forecasts (2016-2027)

2 Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.4 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.5 Manufacturers Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production Sites, Area Served, Product Types

2.6 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.6.1 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Concentration Rate

2.6.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Double Beam Spectrophotometer Players Market Share by Revenue

2.6.3 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Production and Capacity by Region

3.1 Global Production of Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Revenue Market Share by Region (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.4 North America Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production

3.4.1 North America Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.4.2 North America Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.5 Europe Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production

3.5.1 Europe Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Europe Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.6 China Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production

3.6.1 China Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.6.2 China Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.7 Japan Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production

3.7.1 Japan Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production Growth Rate (2016-2021)

3.7.2 Japan Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

4 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption by Region

4.1 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption by Region

4.1.1 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption by Region

4.1.2 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption Market Share by Region

4.2 North America

4.2.1 North America Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption by Country

4.2.2 United States

4.2.3 Canada

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Europe Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption by Country

4.3.2 Germany

4.3.3 France

4.3.4 U.K.

4.3.5 Italy

4.3.6 Russia

4.4 Asia Pacific

4.4.1 Asia Pacific Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption by Region

4.4.2 China

4.4.3 Japan

4.4.4 South Korea

4.4.5 Taiwan

4.4.6 Southeast Asia

4.4.7 India

4.4.8 Australia

4.5 Latin America

4.5.1 Latin America Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption by Country

4.5.2 Mexico

4.5.3 Brazil

5 Production, Revenue, Price Trend by Type

5.1 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Price by Type (2016-2021)

6 Consumption Analysis by Application

6.1 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

6.2 Global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Consumption Growth Rate by Application (2016-2021)

7 Key Companies Profiled

7.1 3Color

7.1.1 3Color Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.1.2 3Color Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.1.3 3Color Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.1.4 3Color Main Business and Markets Served

7.1.5 3Color Recent Developments/Updates

7.2 Analytik Jena GmbH

7.2.1 Analytik Jena GmbH Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.2.2 Analytik Jena GmbH Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.2.3 Analytik Jena GmbH Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.2.4 Analytik Jena GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.2.5 Analytik Jena GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.3 Angstrom Advanced

7.3.1 Angstrom Advanced Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.3.2 Angstrom Advanced Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.3.3 Angstrom Advanced Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.3.4 Angstrom Advanced Main Business and Markets Served

7.3.5 Angstrom Advanced Recent Developments/Updates

7.4 Auxilab

7.4.1 Auxilab Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.4.2 Auxilab Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.4.3 Auxilab Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.4.4 Auxilab Main Business and Markets Served

7.4.5 Auxilab Recent Developments/Updates

7.5 Buck Scientific Instruments LLC.

7.5.1 Buck Scientific Instruments LLC. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.5.2 Buck Scientific Instruments LLC. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.5.3 Buck Scientific Instruments LLC. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.5.4 Buck Scientific Instruments LLC. Main Business and Markets Served

7.5.5 Buck Scientific Instruments LLC. Recent Developments/Updates

7.6 Datacolor

7.6.1 Datacolor Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.6.2 Datacolor Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.6.3 Datacolor Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.6.4 Datacolor Main Business and Markets Served

7.6.5 Datacolor Recent Developments/Updates

7.7 Edinburgh Instruments

7.7.1 Edinburgh Instruments Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.7.2 Edinburgh Instruments Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.7.3 Edinburgh Instruments Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.7.4 Edinburgh Instruments Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 Edinburgh Instruments Recent Developments/Updates

7.8 EMCLAB Instruments GmbH

7.8.1 EMCLAB Instruments GmbH Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.8.2 EMCLAB Instruments GmbH Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.8.3 EMCLAB Instruments GmbH Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.8.4 EMCLAB Instruments GmbH Main Business and Markets Served

7.7.5 EMCLAB Instruments GmbH Recent Developments/Updates

7.9 Harvard Bioscience, Inc.

7.9.1 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.9.2 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.9.3 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.9.4 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Main Business and Markets Served

7.9.5 Harvard Bioscience, Inc. Recent Developments/Updates

7.10 Hitachi, Ltd

7.10.1 Hitachi, Ltd Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.10.2 Hitachi, Ltd Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.10.3 Hitachi, Ltd Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.10.4 Hitachi, Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.10.5 Hitachi, Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.11 Cole-Parmer Ltd

7.11.1 Cole-Parmer Ltd Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.11.2 Cole-Parmer Ltd Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.11.3 Cole-Parmer Ltd Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.11.4 Cole-Parmer Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.11.5 Cole-Parmer Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.12 Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd.

7.12.1 Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.12.2 Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.12.3 Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.12.4 Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.12.5 Jinan Hanon Instruments Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

7.13 Labomed INC

7.13.1 Labomed INC Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.13.2 Labomed INC Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.13.3 Labomed INC Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.13.4 Labomed INC Main Business and Markets Served

7.13.5 Labomed INC Recent Developments/Updates

7.14 PG Instruments Ltd

7.14.1 PG Instruments Ltd Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.14.2 PG Instruments Ltd Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.14.3 PG Instruments Ltd Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.14.4 PG Instruments Ltd Main Business and Markets Served

7.14.5 PG Instruments Ltd Recent Developments/Updates

7.15 Pharma Test Apparatebau AG

7.15.1 Pharma Test Apparatebau AG Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.15.2 Pharma Test Apparatebau AG Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.15.3 Pharma Test Apparatebau AG Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.15.4 Pharma Test Apparatebau AG Main Business and Markets Served

7.15.5 Pharma Test Apparatebau AG Recent Developments/Updates

7.16 SAFAS

7.16.1 SAFAS Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.16.2 SAFAS Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.16.3 SAFAS Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.16.4 SAFAS Main Business and Markets Served

7.16.5 SAFAS Recent Developments/Updates

7.17 Thermo Fisher Scientific

7.17.1 Thermo Fisher Scientific Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.17.2 Thermo Fisher Scientific Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.17.3 Thermo Fisher Scientific Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.17.4 Thermo Fisher Scientific Main Business and Markets Served

7.17.5 Thermo Fisher Scientific Recent Developments/Updates

7.18 U-Therm International (H.K.) Limited

7.18.1 U-Therm International (H.K.) Limited Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.18.2 U-Therm International (H.K.) Limited Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.18.3 U-Therm International (H.K.) Limited Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.18.4 U-Therm International (H.K.) Limited Main Business and Markets Served

7.18.5 U-Therm International (H.K.) Limited Recent Developments/Updates

7.19 Electronics India

7.19.1 Electronics India Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.19.2 Electronics India Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.19.3 Electronics India Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.19.4 Electronics India Main Business and Markets Served

7.19.5 Electronics India Recent Developments/Updates

7.20 Environmental & Scientific Instruments Co

7.20.1 Environmental & Scientific Instruments Co Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.20.2 Environmental & Scientific Instruments Co Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.20.3 Environmental & Scientific Instruments Co Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.20.4 Environmental & Scientific Instruments Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.20.5 Environmental & Scientific Instruments Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.21 SCINCO Co

7.21.1 SCINCO Co Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.21.2 SCINCO Co Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.21.3 SCINCO Co Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.21.4 SCINCO Co Main Business and Markets Served

7.21.5 SCINCO Co Recent Developments/Updates

7.22 Mecasys Co., Ltd.

7.22.1 Mecasys Co., Ltd. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Corporation Information

7.22.2 Mecasys Co., Ltd. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Product Portfolio

7.22.3 Mecasys Co., Ltd. Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

7.22.4 Mecasys Co., Ltd. Main Business and Markets Served

7.22.5 Mecasys Co., Ltd. Recent Developments/Updates

8 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Manufacturing Cost Analysis

8.1 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Key Raw Materials Analysis

8.1.1 Key Raw Materials

8.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price Trend

8.1.3 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

8.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

8.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Double Beam Spectrophotometer

8.4 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Industrial Chain Analysis

9 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

9.1 Marketing Channel

9.2 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Distributors List

9.3 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Customers

10 Market Dynamics

10.1 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Industry Trends

10.2 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Growth Drivers

10.3 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Challenges

10.4 Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market Restraints

11 Production and Supply Forecast

11.1 Global Forecasted Production of Double Beam Spectrophotometer by Region (2022-2027)

11.2 North America Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.3 Europe Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.4 China Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

11.5 Japan Double Beam Spectrophotometer Production, Revenue Forecast (2022-2027)

12 Consumption and Demand Forecast

12.1 Global Forecasted Demand Analysis of Double Beam Spectrophotometer

12.2 North America Forecasted Consumption of Double Beam Spectrophotometer by Country

12.3 Europe Market Forecasted Consumption of Double Beam Spectrophotometer by Country

12.4 Asia Pacific Market Forecasted Consumption of Double Beam Spectrophotometer by Region

12.5 Latin America Forecasted Consumption of Double Beam Spectrophotometer by Country

13 Forecast by Type and by Application (2022-2027)

13.1 Global Production, Revenue and Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.1 Global Forecasted Production of Double Beam Spectrophotometer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Double Beam Spectrophotometer by Type (2022-2027)

13.1.3 Global Forecasted Price of Double Beam Spectrophotometer by Type (2022-2027)

13.2 Global Forecasted Consumption of Double Beam Spectrophotometer by Application (2022-2027)

14 Research Finding and Conclusion

15 Methodology and Data Source

15.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.1 Research Programs/Design

15.1.2 Market Size Estimation

15.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

15.2 Data Source

15.2.1 Secondary Sources

15.2.2 Primary Sources

15.3 Author List

15.4 Disclaimer

Report Overview: It includes major players of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market covered in the research study, research scope, and Market segments by type, market segments by application, years considered for the research study, and objectives of the report.

Global Growth Trends: This section focuses on industry trends where market drivers and top market trends are shed light upon. It also provides growth rates of key producers operating in the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market. Furthermore, it offers production and capacity analysis where marketing pricing trends, capacity, production, and production value of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market are discussed.

Market Share by Manufacturers: Here, the report provides details about revenue by manufacturers, production and capacity by manufacturers, price by manufacturers, expansion plans, mergers and acquisitions, and products, market entry dates, distribution, and market areas of key manufacturers.

Market Size by Type: This section concentrates on product type segments where production value market share, price, and production market share by product type are discussed.

Market Size by Application: Besides an overview of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market by application, it gives a study on the consumption in the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market by application.

Production by Region: Here, the production value growth rate, production growth rate, import and export, and key players of each regional market are provided.

Consumption by Region: This section provides information on the consumption in each regional market studied in the report. The consumption is discussed on the basis of country, application, and product type.

Company Profiles: Almost all leading players of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market are profiled in this section. The analysts have provided information about their recent developments in the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market, products, revenue, production, business, and company.

Market Forecast by Production: The production and production value forecasts included in this section are for the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market as well as for key regional markets.

Market Forecast by Consumption: The consumption and consumption value forecasts included in this section are for the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market as well as for key regional markets.

Value Chain and Sales Analysis: It deeply analyzes customers, distributors, sales channels, and value chain of the global Double Beam Spectrophotometer Market.

Key Findings: This section gives a quick look at important findings of the research study.

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/3242483/global-double-beam-spectrophotometer-market

About Us:

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”