Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market 2022: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2028 | CAMOZZI, Emerson, Norgren, Bürkert

A newly published report titled “Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.
Covid-19 Impact Outlook
This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses
In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Double-acting Rotary Actuator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.
Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.
Key Players Mentioned:
CAMOZZI, Emerson, Norgren, Bürkert, Festo, SMC, Aira Euro Automation, Fluidtecq, Neles, Konan, Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry, Wenzhou Jileice
Market Segmentation by Product:
Balanced Rotary Actuator
Rack-and-pinion Pneumatic Rotary Actuators
Market Segmentation by Application:
Energy and Power Industrial
Manufacturing Industrial
Pipeline Transportation Industrial
The Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.
Frequently Asked Questions
- At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?
- Which factors will lead to the Double-acting Rotary Actuator market expansion?
- What will be the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market size by 2028?
- What are the key constraints in the Double-acting Rotary Actuator market growth?
- Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?
- Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?
- Which companies are the key innovators in the Double-acting Rotary Actuator market?
- What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?
- Who are the key leaders in the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market?
- Which technological advancements will influence the Double-acting Rotary Actuator market growth?
Table of Contents:
1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Overview
1.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Product Overview
1.2 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Balanced Rotary Actuator
1.2.2 Rack-and-pinion Pneumatic Rotary Actuators
1.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size by Type
1.3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)
1.3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.2.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)
1.3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)
1.3.3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)
1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type
1.4.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.4 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)
2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Competition by Company
2.1 Global Top Players by Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales (2017-2022)
2.2 Global Top Players by Double-acting Rotary Actuator Revenue (2017-2022)
2.3 Global Top Players Double-acting Rotary Actuator Price (2017-2022)
2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Double-acting Rotary Actuator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type
2.5 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Competitive Situation and Trends
2.5.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)
2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales and Revenue in 2021
2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Double-acting Rotary Actuator as of 2021)
2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market
2.8 Key Manufacturers Double-acting Rotary Actuator Product Offered
2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion
3 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Status and Outlook by Region
3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028
3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Region
3.2.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
3.2.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Region
3.3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
3.3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)
4 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Application
4.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Segment by Application
4.1.1 Energy and Power Industrial
4.1.2 Manufacturing Industrial
4.1.3 Pipeline Transportation Industrial
4.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size by Application
4.2.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)
4.2.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.2.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)
4.2.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)
4.2.3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)
4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application
4.3.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.4 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)
5 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Country
5.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Country
5.1.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
5.1.2 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
5.2 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country
5.2.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
5.2.2 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
6 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Country
6.1 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Country
6.1.1 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
6.1.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
6.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country
6.2.1 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
6.2.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
7 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Region
7.1 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Region
7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)
7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)
7.2 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Region
7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)
7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)
8 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Country
8.1 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Country
8.1.1 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
8.1.2 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
8.2 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country
8.2.1 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
8.2.2 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
9 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Country
9.1 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Country
9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)
9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)
9.2 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country
9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)
9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)
10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Double-acting Rotary Actuator Business
10.1 CAMOZZI
10.1.1 CAMOZZI Corporation Information
10.1.2 CAMOZZI Introduction and Business Overview
10.1.3 CAMOZZI Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.1.4 CAMOZZI Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.1.5 CAMOZZI Recent Development
10.2 Emerson
10.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information
10.2.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview
10.2.3 Emerson Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.2.4 Emerson Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.2.5 Emerson Recent Development
10.3 Norgren
10.3.1 Norgren Corporation Information
10.3.2 Norgren Introduction and Business Overview
10.3.3 Norgren Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.3.4 Norgren Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.3.5 Norgren Recent Development
10.4 Bürkert
10.4.1 Bürkert Corporation Information
10.4.2 Bürkert Introduction and Business Overview
10.4.3 Bürkert Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.4.4 Bürkert Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.4.5 Bürkert Recent Development
10.5 Festo
10.5.1 Festo Corporation Information
10.5.2 Festo Introduction and Business Overview
10.5.3 Festo Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.5.4 Festo Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.5.5 Festo Recent Development
10.6 SMC
10.6.1 SMC Corporation Information
10.6.2 SMC Introduction and Business Overview
10.6.3 SMC Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.6.4 SMC Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.6.5 SMC Recent Development
10.7 Aira Euro Automation
10.7.1 Aira Euro Automation Corporation Information
10.7.2 Aira Euro Automation Introduction and Business Overview
10.7.3 Aira Euro Automation Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.7.4 Aira Euro Automation Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.7.5 Aira Euro Automation Recent Development
10.8 Fluidtecq
10.8.1 Fluidtecq Corporation Information
10.8.2 Fluidtecq Introduction and Business Overview
10.8.3 Fluidtecq Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.8.4 Fluidtecq Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.8.5 Fluidtecq Recent Development
10.9 Neles
10.9.1 Neles Corporation Information
10.9.2 Neles Introduction and Business Overview
10.9.3 Neles Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.9.4 Neles Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.9.5 Neles Recent Development
10.10 Konan
10.10.1 Konan Corporation Information
10.10.2 Konan Introduction and Business Overview
10.10.3 Konan Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.10.4 Konan Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.10.5 Konan Recent Development
10.11 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry
10.11.1 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Corporation Information
10.11.2 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Introduction and Business Overview
10.11.3 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.11.4 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.11.5 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Recent Development
10.12 Wenzhou Jileice
10.12.1 Wenzhou Jileice Corporation Information
10.12.2 Wenzhou Jileice Introduction and Business Overview
10.12.3 Wenzhou Jileice Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)
10.12.4 Wenzhou Jileice Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered
10.12.5 Wenzhou Jileice Recent Development
11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis
11.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Key Raw Materials
11.1.1 Key Raw Materials
11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price
11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure
11.2.1 Raw Materials
11.2.2 Labor Cost
11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses
11.3 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Industrial Chain Analysis
11.4 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Dynamics
11.4.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Industry Trends
11.4.2 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Drivers
11.4.3 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Challenges
11.4.4 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Restraints
12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors
12.1 Sales Channel
12.2 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Distributors
12.3 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Downstream Customers
13 Research Findings and Conclusion
14 Appendix
14.1 Research Methodology
14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design
14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation
14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
14.1.2 Data Source
14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources
14.1.2.2 Primary Sources
14.2 Author Details
14.3 Disclaimer
