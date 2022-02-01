Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market 2022: Key Manufactures, Market Demands, Industry Growth and Forecast to 2028 | CAMOZZI, Emerson, Norgren, Bürkert

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

Get PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/4355411/global-double-acting-rotary-actuator-market

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Double-acting Rotary Actuator report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

CAMOZZI, Emerson, Norgren, Bürkert, Festo, SMC, Aira Euro Automation, Fluidtecq, Neles, Konan, Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry, Wenzhou Jileice

Market Segmentation by Product:

Balanced Rotary Actuator

Rack-and-pinion Pneumatic Rotary Actuators



Market Segmentation by Application:

Energy and Power Industrial

Manufacturing Industrial

Pipeline Transportation Industrial



The Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/4355411/global-double-acting-rotary-actuator-market

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Double-acting Rotary Actuator market expansion?

What will be the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Double-acting Rotary Actuator market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Double-acting Rotary Actuator market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Double-acting Rotary Actuator market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Double-acting Rotary Actuator market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Overview

1.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Product Overview

1.2 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Balanced Rotary Actuator

1.2.2 Rack-and-pinion Pneumatic Rotary Actuators

1.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size Overview by Type (2017-2028)

1.3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size Review by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.2.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017-2022)

1.3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2023-2028)

1.3.3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2023-2028)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.4 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Type (2017-2022)

2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales (2017-2022)

2.2 Global Top Players by Double-acting Rotary Actuator Revenue (2017-2022)

2.3 Global Top Players Double-acting Rotary Actuator Price (2017-2022)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Double-acting Rotary Actuator Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Concentration Rate (2017-2022)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales and Revenue in 2021

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Double-acting Rotary Actuator as of 2021)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Double-acting Rotary Actuator Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2017 VS 2021 VS 2028

3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

3.2.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

3.3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2023-2028)

4 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Application

4.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Energy and Power Industrial

4.1.2 Manufacturing Industrial

4.1.3 Pipeline Transportation Industrial

4.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Size Overview by Application (2017-2028)

4.2.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size Review by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.2.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017-2022)

4.2.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.1 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.2 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2023-2028)

4.2.3.3 Global Double-acting Rotary Actuator Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2023-2028)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.4 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales Breakdown by Application (2017-2022)

5 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Country

5.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

5.1.2 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

5.2 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

5.2.2 North America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

6 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Country

6.1 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

6.1.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

6.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

6.2.2 Europe Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

7 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2017-2022)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2017-2022)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Region (2023-2028)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Region (2023-2028)

8 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Country

8.1 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

8.1.2 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

8.2 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

8.2.2 Latin America Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

9 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2017-2022)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2017-2022)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Volume by Country (2023-2028)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales in Value by Country (2023-2028)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Double-acting Rotary Actuator Business

10.1 CAMOZZI

10.1.1 CAMOZZI Corporation Information

10.1.2 CAMOZZI Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 CAMOZZI Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.1.4 CAMOZZI Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.1.5 CAMOZZI Recent Development

10.2 Emerson

10.2.1 Emerson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Emerson Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Emerson Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.2.4 Emerson Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.2.5 Emerson Recent Development

10.3 Norgren

10.3.1 Norgren Corporation Information

10.3.2 Norgren Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Norgren Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.3.4 Norgren Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.3.5 Norgren Recent Development

10.4 Bürkert

10.4.1 Bürkert Corporation Information

10.4.2 Bürkert Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Bürkert Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.4.4 Bürkert Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.4.5 Bürkert Recent Development

10.5 Festo

10.5.1 Festo Corporation Information

10.5.2 Festo Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Festo Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.5.4 Festo Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.5.5 Festo Recent Development

10.6 SMC

10.6.1 SMC Corporation Information

10.6.2 SMC Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 SMC Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.6.4 SMC Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.6.5 SMC Recent Development

10.7 Aira Euro Automation

10.7.1 Aira Euro Automation Corporation Information

10.7.2 Aira Euro Automation Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Aira Euro Automation Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.7.4 Aira Euro Automation Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.7.5 Aira Euro Automation Recent Development

10.8 Fluidtecq

10.8.1 Fluidtecq Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fluidtecq Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Fluidtecq Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.8.4 Fluidtecq Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.8.5 Fluidtecq Recent Development

10.9 Neles

10.9.1 Neles Corporation Information

10.9.2 Neles Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Neles Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.9.4 Neles Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.9.5 Neles Recent Development

10.10 Konan

10.10.1 Konan Corporation Information

10.10.2 Konan Introduction and Business Overview

10.10.3 Konan Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.10.4 Konan Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.10.5 Konan Recent Development

10.11 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry

10.11.1 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Corporation Information

10.11.2 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.11.4 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.11.5 Shandong Kunhui Valve Industry Recent Development

10.12 Wenzhou Jileice

10.12.1 Wenzhou Jileice Corporation Information

10.12.2 Wenzhou Jileice Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Wenzhou Jileice Double-acting Rotary Actuator Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

10.12.4 Wenzhou Jileice Double-acting Rotary Actuator Products Offered

10.12.5 Wenzhou Jileice Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Industry Trends

11.4.2 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Drivers

11.4.3 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Challenges

11.4.4 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Distributors

12.3 Double-acting Rotary Actuator Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

In Order to place the Purchase Query Click Here:

https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/4355411/global-double-acting-rotary-actuator-market

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.

”