Door Handle Market 2021- Global Key Players, Trends, Share, Industry Size, Growth, Opportunities and Forecast to 2027 | Hoppe, Assa Abloy, Hafele

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “(Door Handle Market)” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Door Handle report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Door Handle market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Door Handle market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Door Handle market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Door Handle market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Door Handle market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Hoppe, Assa Abloy, Hafele, Sobinco, Schlage, Marks, Baldwin, Pba, ATZ, Kwikset, Kuriki, FMN MARTINELLI, Maruki, TINO, Fuyu, Bangpai, SELECO, Dingxin Metal Alloy, Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY), Glory

Market Segmentation by Product:

Metal Door Handle

Plastic Door Handle

Other Door Handle



Market Segmentation by Application:

Residential

Commercial



The Door Handle Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Door Handle market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Door Handle market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Door Handle Market Overview

1.1 Product Overview and Scope of Door Handle

1.2 Door Handle Segment by Material

1.2.1 Global Door Handle Sales Growth Rate Comparison by Material (2021-2027)

1.2.2 Metal Door Handle

1.2.3 Plastic Door Handle

1.2.4 Other Door Handle

1.3 Door Handle Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Door Handle Sales Comparison by Application: (2021-2027)

1.3.2 Residential

1.3.3 Commercial

1.4 Global Door Handle Market Size Estimates and Forecasts

1.4.1 Global Door Handle Revenue 2016-2027

1.4.2 Global Door Handle Sales 2016-2027

1.4.3 Door Handle Market Size by Region: 2016 Versus 2021 Versus 2027

2 Door Handle Market Competition by Manufacturers

2.1 Global Door Handle Sales Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Door Handle Revenue Market Share by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Door Handle Average Price by Manufacturers (2016-2021)

2.4 Manufacturers Door Handle Manufacturing Sites, Area Served, Product Type

2.5 Door Handle Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Door Handle Market Concentration Rate

2.5.2 The Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Door Handle Players Market Share by Revenue

2.5.3 Global Door Handle Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

2.6 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

3 Door Handle Retrospective Market Scenario by Region

3.1 Global Door Handle Retrospective Market Scenario in Sales by Region: 2016-2021

3.2 Global Door Handle Retrospective Market Scenario in Revenue by Region: 2016-2021

3.3 North America Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.3.1 North America Door Handle Sales by Country

3.3.2 North America Door Handle Revenue by Country

3.3.3 U.S.

3.3.4 Canada

3.4 Europe Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.4.1 Europe Door Handle Sales by Country

3.4.2 Europe Door Handle Revenue by Country

3.4.3 Germany

3.4.4 France

3.4.5 U.K.

3.4.6 Italy

3.4.7 Russia

3.5 Asia Pacific Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Region

3.5.1 Asia Pacific Door Handle Sales by Region

3.5.2 Asia Pacific Door Handle Revenue by Region

3.5.3 China

3.5.4 Japan

3.5.5 South Korea

3.5.6 India

3.5.7 Australia

3.5.8 Taiwan

3.5.9 Indonesia

3.5.10 Thailand

3.5.11 Malaysia

3.5.12 Philippines

3.5.13 Vietnam

3.6 Latin America Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.6.1 Latin America Door Handle Sales by Country

3.6.2 Latin America Door Handle Revenue by Country

3.6.3 Mexico

3.6.4 Brazil

3.6.5 Argentina

3.7 Middle East and Africa Door Handle Market Facts & Figures by Country

3.7.1 Middle East and Africa Door Handle Sales by Country

3.7.2 Middle East and Africa Door Handle Revenue by Country

3.7.3 Turkey

3.7.4 Saudi Arabia

3.7.5 U.A.E

4 Global Door Handle Historic Market Analysis by Material

4.1 Global Door Handle Sales Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Door Handle Revenue Market Share by Material (2016-2021)

4.3 Global Door Handle Price by Material (2016-2021)

5 Global Door Handle Historic Market Analysis by Application

5.1 Global Door Handle Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Door Handle Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2021)

5.3 Global Door Handle Price by Application (2016-2021)

6 Key Companies Profiled

6.1 Hoppe

6.1.1 Hoppe Corporation Information

6.1.2 Hoppe Description and Business Overview

6.1.3 Hoppe Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.1.4 Hoppe Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.1.5 Hoppe Recent Developments/Updates

6.2 Assa Abloy

6.2.1 Assa Abloy Corporation Information

6.2.2 Assa Abloy Description and Business Overview

6.2.3 Assa Abloy Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.2.4 Assa Abloy Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.2.5 Assa Abloy Recent Developments/Updates

6.3 Hafele

6.3.1 Hafele Corporation Information

6.3.2 Hafele Description and Business Overview

6.3.3 Hafele Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.3.4 Hafele Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.3.5 Hafele Recent Developments/Updates

6.4 Sobinco

6.4.1 Sobinco Corporation Information

6.4.2 Sobinco Description and Business Overview

6.4.3 Sobinco Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Sobinco Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.4.5 Sobinco Recent Developments/Updates

6.5 Schlage

6.5.1 Schlage Corporation Information

6.5.2 Schlage Description and Business Overview

6.5.3 Schlage Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.5.4 Schlage Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.5.5 Schlage Recent Developments/Updates

6.6 Marks

6.6.1 Marks Corporation Information

6.6.2 Marks Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Marks Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.6.4 Marks Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.6.5 Marks Recent Developments/Updates

6.7 Baldwin

6.6.1 Baldwin Corporation Information

6.6.2 Baldwin Description and Business Overview

6.6.3 Baldwin Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.4.4 Baldwin Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.7.5 Baldwin Recent Developments/Updates

6.8 Pba

6.8.1 Pba Corporation Information

6.8.2 Pba Description and Business Overview

6.8.3 Pba Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.8.4 Pba Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.8.5 Pba Recent Developments/Updates

6.9 ATZ

6.9.1 ATZ Corporation Information

6.9.2 ATZ Description and Business Overview

6.9.3 ATZ Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.9.4 ATZ Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.9.5 ATZ Recent Developments/Updates

6.10 Kwikset

6.10.1 Kwikset Corporation Information

6.10.2 Kwikset Description and Business Overview

6.10.3 Kwikset Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.10.4 Kwikset Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.10.5 Kwikset Recent Developments/Updates

6.11 Kuriki

6.11.1 Kuriki Corporation Information

6.11.2 Kuriki Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.11.3 Kuriki Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.11.4 Kuriki Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.11.5 Kuriki Recent Developments/Updates

6.12 FMN MARTINELLI

6.12.1 FMN MARTINELLI Corporation Information

6.12.2 FMN MARTINELLI Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.12.3 FMN MARTINELLI Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.12.4 FMN MARTINELLI Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.12.5 FMN MARTINELLI Recent Developments/Updates

6.13 Maruki

6.13.1 Maruki Corporation Information

6.13.2 Maruki Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.13.3 Maruki Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.13.4 Maruki Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.13.5 Maruki Recent Developments/Updates

6.14 TINO

6.14.1 TINO Corporation Information

6.14.2 TINO Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.14.3 TINO Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.14.4 TINO Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.14.5 TINO Recent Developments/Updates

6.15 Fuyu

6.15.1 Fuyu Corporation Information

6.15.2 Fuyu Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.15.3 Fuyu Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.15.4 Fuyu Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.15.5 Fuyu Recent Developments/Updates

6.16 Bangpai

6.16.1 Bangpai Corporation Information

6.16.2 Bangpai Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.16.3 Bangpai Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.16.4 Bangpai Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.16.5 Bangpai Recent Developments/Updates

6.17 SELECO

6.17.1 SELECO Corporation Information

6.17.2 SELECO Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.17.3 SELECO Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.17.4 SELECO Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.17.5 SELECO Recent Developments/Updates

6.18 Dingxin Metal Alloy

6.18.1 Dingxin Metal Alloy Corporation Information

6.18.2 Dingxin Metal Alloy Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.18.3 Dingxin Metal Alloy Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.18.4 Dingxin Metal Alloy Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.18.5 Dingxin Metal Alloy Recent Developments/Updates

6.19 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY)

6.19.1 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY) Corporation Information

6.19.2 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY) Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.19.3 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY) Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.19.4 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY) Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.19.5 Guoqiang (ASSA ABLOY) Recent Developments/Updates

6.20 Glory

6.20.1 Glory Corporation Information

6.20.2 Glory Door Handle Description and Business Overview

6.20.3 Glory Door Handle Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

6.20.4 Glory Door Handle Product Portfolio

6.20.5 Glory Recent Developments/Updates

7 Door Handle Manufacturing Cost Analysis

7.1 Door Handle Key Raw Materials Analysis

7.1.1 Key Raw Materials

7.1.2 Key Suppliers of Raw Materials

7.2 Proportion of Manufacturing Cost Structure

7.3 Manufacturing Process Analysis of Door Handle

7.4 Door Handle Industrial Chain Analysis

8 Marketing Channel, Distributors and Customers

8.1 Marketing Channel

8.2 Door Handle Distributors List

8.3 Door Handle Customers

9 Door Handle Market Dynamics

9.1 Door Handle Industry Trends

9.2 Door Handle Growth Drivers

9.3 Door Handle Market Challenges

9.4 Door Handle Market Restraints

10 Global Market Forecast

10.1 Door Handle Market Estimates and Projections by Material

10.1.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Door Handle by Material (2022-2027)

10.1.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Door Handle by Material (2022-2027)

10.2 Door Handle Market Estimates and Projections by Application

10.2.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Door Handle by Application (2022-2027)

10.2.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Door Handle by Application (2022-2027)

10.3 Door Handle Market Estimates and Projections by Region

10.3.1 Global Forecasted Sales of Door Handle by Region (2022-2027)

10.3.2 Global Forecasted Revenue of Door Handle by Region (2022-2027)

11 Research Finding and Conclusion

12 Methodology and Data Source

12.1 Methodology/Research Approach

12.1.1 Research Programs/Design

12.1.2 Market Size Estimation

12.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

12.2 Data Source

12.2.1 Secondary Sources

12.2.2 Primary Sources

12.3 Author List

12.4 Disclaimer

