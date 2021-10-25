DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Growth Factor with Regional Forecast, Market Size, Top Vendors, Industry Research and End User Analysis By 2027| Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Illumina

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research offers an encyclopedic study of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market with holistic insights into vital factors and aspects that impact future market growth. The global DNA Sequencing Instruments market has been analyzed for the forecast period 2021-2027 and historical period 2015-2020. In order to help players to gain comprehensive understanding of the Global DNA Sequencing Instruments market and its critical dynamics, the research study provides detailed qualitative and quantitative analysis. Furthermore, readers are offered with complete and thorough research on different regions and segments of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market. Almost all industry-specific, microeconomic, and macroeconomic factors influencing the global market growth have been analyzed in the report.

The competitive landscape of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market is broadly studied in the report with large focus on recent developments, future plans of top players, and key growth strategies adopted by them. The analysts authoring the report have profiled almost every major player of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market and thrown light on their crucial business aspects such as production, areas of operation, and product portfolio. All companies analyzed in the report are studied on the basis of vital factors such as market share, market growth, company size, production volume, revenue, and earnings.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Research Report: Roche, Johnson & Johnson, Illumina, Life Technologies, Beckman Coulter, Pacific Biosciences, Oxford Nanopore, GE Healthcare Life Sciences, Abbott Laboratories

Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Market by Type: Emulsion PCR, Bridge Amplification, Single-molecule

Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Market by Application: Molecular Biology, Evolutionary Biology, Metagenomics, Medicine, Others

The report offers great insights into important segments of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market while concentrating on their CAGR, market size, market share, and future growth potential. The global DNA Sequencing Instruments market is mainly segmented according to type of product, application, and region. Each segment in these categories is extensively researched to become familiar with their growth prospects and key trends. Segmental analysis is highly important to identify key growth pockets of a global market. The report provides specific information on the market growth and demand of different products and applications to help players to focus on profitable areas of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market.

Key Questions Answered by the Report

1. What will be the size of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market in 2027?

2. What is the current CAGR of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market?

3. Which product is expected to show the highest market growth?

4. Which application is projected to gain a lion’s share of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market?

5. Which region is foretold to create the most number of opportunities in the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market?

6. Will there be any changes in market competition during the forecast period?

7. Which are the top players currently operating in the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market?

8. How will the market situation change in the coming years?

9. What are the common business tactics adopted by players?

10. What is the growth outlook of the global DNA Sequencing Instruments market?

Table of Contents

1 DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Overview

1.1 DNA Sequencing Instruments Product Overview

1.2 DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Emulsion PCR

1.2.2 Bridge Amplification

1.2.3 Single-molecule

1.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by DNA Sequencing Instruments Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players DNA Sequencing Instruments Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers DNA Sequencing Instruments Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in DNA Sequencing Instruments as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into DNA Sequencing Instruments Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers DNA Sequencing Instruments Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 DNA Sequencing Instruments Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments by Application

4.1 DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Molecular Biology

4.1.2 Evolutionary Biology

4.1.3 Metagenomics

4.1.4 Medicine

4.1.5 Others

4.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global DNA Sequencing Instruments Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America DNA Sequencing Instruments by Country

5.1 North America DNA Sequencing Instruments Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America DNA Sequencing Instruments Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe DNA Sequencing Instruments by Country

6.1 Europe DNA Sequencing Instruments Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe DNA Sequencing Instruments Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Instruments by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Instruments Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Instruments Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America DNA Sequencing Instruments by Country

8.1 Latin America DNA Sequencing Instruments Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America DNA Sequencing Instruments Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa DNA Sequencing Instruments by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa DNA Sequencing Instruments Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa DNA Sequencing Instruments Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in DNA Sequencing Instruments Business

10.1 Roche

10.1.1 Roche Corporation Information

10.1.2 Roche Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Roche DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Roche DNA Sequencing Instruments Products Offered

10.1.5 Roche Recent Development

10.2 Johnson & Johnson

10.2.1 Johnson & Johnson Corporation Information

10.2.2 Johnson & Johnson Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 Johnson & Johnson DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Roche DNA Sequencing Instruments Products Offered

10.2.5 Johnson & Johnson Recent Development

10.3 Illumina

10.3.1 Illumina Corporation Information

10.3.2 Illumina Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Illumina DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Illumina DNA Sequencing Instruments Products Offered

10.3.5 Illumina Recent Development

10.4 Life Technologies

10.4.1 Life Technologies Corporation Information

10.4.2 Life Technologies Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 Life Technologies DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 Life Technologies DNA Sequencing Instruments Products Offered

10.4.5 Life Technologies Recent Development

10.5 Beckman Coulter

10.5.1 Beckman Coulter Corporation Information

10.5.2 Beckman Coulter Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Beckman Coulter DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Beckman Coulter DNA Sequencing Instruments Products Offered

10.5.5 Beckman Coulter Recent Development

10.6 Pacific Biosciences

10.6.1 Pacific Biosciences Corporation Information

10.6.2 Pacific Biosciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 Pacific Biosciences DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 Pacific Biosciences DNA Sequencing Instruments Products Offered

10.6.5 Pacific Biosciences Recent Development

10.7 Oxford Nanopore

10.7.1 Oxford Nanopore Corporation Information

10.7.2 Oxford Nanopore Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 Oxford Nanopore DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 Oxford Nanopore DNA Sequencing Instruments Products Offered

10.7.5 Oxford Nanopore Recent Development

10.8 GE Healthcare Life Sciences

10.8.1 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Corporation Information

10.8.2 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 GE Healthcare Life Sciences DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 GE Healthcare Life Sciences DNA Sequencing Instruments Products Offered

10.8.5 GE Healthcare Life Sciences Recent Development

10.9 Abbott Laboratories

10.9.1 Abbott Laboratories Corporation Information

10.9.2 Abbott Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 Abbott Laboratories DNA Sequencing Instruments Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 Abbott Laboratories DNA Sequencing Instruments Products Offered

10.9.5 Abbott Laboratories Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 DNA Sequencing Instruments Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 DNA Sequencing Instruments Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 DNA Sequencing Instruments Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 DNA Sequencing Instruments Distributors

12.3 DNA Sequencing Instruments Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

