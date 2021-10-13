DIY Home Automation Market Outlook 2021, Business Development, Research Report 2027 | Icontrol Networks, Nortek, Smartlabs

“

The report titled Global DIY Home Automation Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global DIY Home Automation market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global DIY Home Automation market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global DIY Home Automation market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global DIY Home Automation market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The DIY Home Automation report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the DIY Home Automation report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global DIY Home Automation market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global DIY Home Automation market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global DIY Home Automation market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global DIY Home Automation market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global DIY Home Automation market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Icontrol Networks, Nortek, Smartlabs, Nest Labs, Ismartalarm, Belkin International, Ingersoll-Rand, Lowe’s Iris, Vera Control, Smartthings, Wink

Market Segmentation by Product:

Hardware

Managed Services



Market Segmentation by Application:

Security

Entertainment

Other



The DIY Home Automation Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global DIY Home Automation market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global DIY Home Automation market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global DIY Home Automation Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Hardware

1.2.3 Managed Services

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global DIY Home Automation Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Security

1.3.3 Entertainment

1.3.4 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global DIY Home Automation Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 DIY Home Automation Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 DIY Home Automation Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 DIY Home Automation Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 DIY Home Automation Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 DIY Home Automation Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 DIY Home Automation Market Trends

2.3.2 DIY Home Automation Market Drivers

2.3.3 DIY Home Automation Market Challenges

2.3.4 DIY Home Automation Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top DIY Home Automation Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top DIY Home Automation Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global DIY Home Automation Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global DIY Home Automation Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by DIY Home Automation Revenue

3.4 Global DIY Home Automation Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global DIY Home Automation Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by DIY Home Automation Revenue in 2020

3.5 DIY Home Automation Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players DIY Home Automation Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into DIY Home Automation Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 DIY Home Automation Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global DIY Home Automation Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global DIY Home Automation Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 DIY Home Automation Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global DIY Home Automation Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global DIY Home Automation Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific DIY Home Automation Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa DIY Home Automation Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Icontrol Networks

11.1.1 Icontrol Networks Company Details

11.1.2 Icontrol Networks Business Overview

11.1.3 Icontrol Networks DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.1.4 Icontrol Networks Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Icontrol Networks Recent Development

11.2 Nortek

11.2.1 Nortek Company Details

11.2.2 Nortek Business Overview

11.2.3 Nortek DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.2.4 Nortek Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Nortek Recent Development

11.3 Smartlabs

11.3.1 Smartlabs Company Details

11.3.2 Smartlabs Business Overview

11.3.3 Smartlabs DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.3.4 Smartlabs Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Smartlabs Recent Development

11.4 Nest Labs

11.4.1 Nest Labs Company Details

11.4.2 Nest Labs Business Overview

11.4.3 Nest Labs DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.4.4 Nest Labs Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 Nest Labs Recent Development

11.5 Ismartalarm

11.5.1 Ismartalarm Company Details

11.5.2 Ismartalarm Business Overview

11.5.3 Ismartalarm DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.5.4 Ismartalarm Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Ismartalarm Recent Development

11.6 Belkin International

11.6.1 Belkin International Company Details

11.6.2 Belkin International Business Overview

11.6.3 Belkin International DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.6.4 Belkin International Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Belkin International Recent Development

11.7 Ingersoll-Rand

11.7.1 Ingersoll-Rand Company Details

11.7.2 Ingersoll-Rand Business Overview

11.7.3 Ingersoll-Rand DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.7.4 Ingersoll-Rand Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 Ingersoll-Rand Recent Development

11.8 Lowe’s Iris

11.8.1 Lowe’s Iris Company Details

11.8.2 Lowe’s Iris Business Overview

11.8.3 Lowe’s Iris DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.8.4 Lowe’s Iris Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 Lowe’s Iris Recent Development

11.9 Vera Control

11.9.1 Vera Control Company Details

11.9.2 Vera Control Business Overview

11.9.3 Vera Control DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.9.4 Vera Control Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Vera Control Recent Development

11.10 Smartthings

11.10.1 Smartthings Company Details

11.10.2 Smartthings Business Overview

11.10.3 Smartthings DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.10.4 Smartthings Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Smartthings Recent Development

11.11 Wink

11.11.1 Wink Company Details

11.11.2 Wink Business Overview

11.11.3 Wink DIY Home Automation Introduction

11.11.4 Wink Revenue in DIY Home Automation Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 Wink Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

”