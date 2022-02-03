District Heating Market Size, Historical Growth, Analysis, Opportunities and Forecast to2028| Goteborg Energi, Vattenfall, STEAG

LOS ANGELES, United States : The research study presented in this report offers a complete and intelligent analysis of the competition, segmentation, dynamics, and geographical advancement of the global District Heating market. It takes into account the CAGR, value, volume, revenue, production, consumption, sales, manufacturing cost, prices, and other key factors related to the global District Heating market. The authors of the report have segmented the global District Heating market as per product, application, and region. Segments of the global District Heating market are analyzed on the basis of market share, production, consumption, revenue, CAGR, market size, and more factors. The analysts have profiled leading players of the global District Heating market, keeping in view their recent developments, market share, sales, revenue, areas covered, product portfolios, and other aspects.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global District Heating market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global District Heating market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global District Heating Market Research Report: Fortum, Goteborg Energi, Vattenfall, STEAG, Statkraft AS, Shinryo Corporation, RWE, Ramboll Group, Ørsted, NRG Energy, LOGSTOR, Korea District Heating Corporation, Kelag Warme, Keppel DHCS, Cetetherm

Global District Heating Market by Type: District Heating is a system for distributing heat generated in a centralized location through a system of insulated pipes for residential and commercial heating requirements such as space heating and water heating. The heat is often obtained from a cogeneration plant burning fossil fuels or biomass, but heat-only boiler stations, geothermal heating, heat pumps and central solar heating are also used, as well as nuclear power. District heating plants can provide higher efficiencies and better pollution control than localized boilers. Market Analysis and Insights:

The global District Heating market is segmented as per the type of product, application, and geography. All of the segments of the global District Heating market are carefully analyzed based on their market share, CAGR, value and volume growth, and other important factors. The report also provides accurate estimations about the CAGR, revenue, production, sales, and other calculations for the global District Heating market. Each regional market is extensively studied in the report to explain why some regions are progressing at a high rate while others at a low rate. We have also provided Porter’s Five Forces and PESTLE analysis for a deeper study on the global District Heating market.

Key Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global District Heating market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global District Heating market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the District Heating market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global District Heating market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the District Heating market growth and competition?

TOC

1 Market Overview of District Heating

1.1 District Heating Market Overview

1.1.1 District Heating Product Scope

1.1.2 Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global District Heating Market Size Overview by Region 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

1.3 Global District Heating Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

1.4 Global District Heating Historic Market Size by Region (2015-2020)

1.5 Global District Heating Market Size Forecast by Region (2021-2026)

1.6 Key Regions, District Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.1 North America District Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.2 Europe District Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.4 Latin America District Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa District Heating Market Size YoY Growth (2015-2026) 2 District Heating Market Overview by Energy

2.1 Global District Heating Market Size by Energy: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

2.2 Global District Heating Historic Market Size by Energy (2015-2020)

2.3 Global District Heating Forecasted Market Size by Energy (2021-2026)

2.4 CHP District Heating

2.5 Geothermal District Heating

2.6 Solar District Heating

2.7 Others 3 District Heating Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global District Heating Market Size by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global District Heating Historic Market Size by Application (2015-2020)

3.3 Global District Heating Forecasted Market Size by Application (2021-2026)

3.4 Commercial

3.5 Residential

3.6 Industrial

3.7 Others 4 Global District Heating Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global District Heating Market Size by Players (2015-2020)

4.2 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in District Heating as of 2019)

4.3 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into District Heating Market

4.4 Global Top Players District Heating Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players District Heating Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 District Heating Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Fortum

5.1.1 Fortum Profile

5.1.2 Fortum Main Business

5.1.3 Fortum District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Fortum District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.1.5 Fortum Recent Developments

5.2 Goteborg Energi

5.2.1 Goteborg Energi Profile

5.2.2 Goteborg Energi Main Business

5.2.3 Goteborg Energi District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Goteborg Energi District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.2.5 Goteborg Energi Recent Developments

5.3 Vattenfall

5.5.1 Vattenfall Profile

5.3.2 Vattenfall Main Business

5.3.3 Vattenfall District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Vattenfall District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.3.5 STEAG Recent Developments

5.4 STEAG

5.4.1 STEAG Profile

5.4.2 STEAG Main Business

5.4.3 STEAG District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 STEAG District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.4.5 STEAG Recent Developments

5.5 Statkraft AS

5.5.1 Statkraft AS Profile

5.5.2 Statkraft AS Main Business

5.5.3 Statkraft AS District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Statkraft AS District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.5.5 Statkraft AS Recent Developments

5.6 Shinryo Corporation

5.6.1 Shinryo Corporation Profile

5.6.2 Shinryo Corporation Main Business

5.6.3 Shinryo Corporation District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Shinryo Corporation District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.6.5 Shinryo Corporation Recent Developments

5.7 RWE

5.7.1 RWE Profile

5.7.2 RWE Main Business

5.7.3 RWE District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 RWE District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.7.5 RWE Recent Developments

5.8 Ramboll Group

5.8.1 Ramboll Group Profile

5.8.2 Ramboll Group Main Business

5.8.3 Ramboll Group District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 Ramboll Group District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.8.5 Ramboll Group Recent Developments

5.9 Ørsted

5.9.1 Ørsted Profile

5.9.2 Ørsted Main Business

5.9.3 Ørsted District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Ørsted District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.9.5 Ørsted Recent Developments

5.10 NRG Energy

5.10.1 NRG Energy Profile

5.10.2 NRG Energy Main Business

5.10.3 NRG Energy District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 NRG Energy District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.10.5 NRG Energy Recent Developments

5.11 LOGSTOR

5.11.1 LOGSTOR Profile

5.11.2 LOGSTOR Main Business

5.11.3 LOGSTOR District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 LOGSTOR District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.11.5 LOGSTOR Recent Developments

5.12 Korea District Heating Corporation

5.12.1 Korea District Heating Corporation Profile

5.12.2 Korea District Heating Corporation Main Business

5.12.3 Korea District Heating Corporation District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 Korea District Heating Corporation District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.12.5 Korea District Heating Corporation Recent Developments

5.13 Kelag Warme

5.13.1 Kelag Warme Profile

5.13.2 Kelag Warme Main Business

5.13.3 Kelag Warme District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Kelag Warme District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.13.5 Kelag Warme Recent Developments

5.14 Keppel DHCS

5.14.1 Keppel DHCS Profile

5.14.2 Keppel DHCS Main Business

5.14.3 Keppel DHCS District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Keppel DHCS District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.14.5 Keppel DHCS Recent Developments

5.15 Cetetherm

5.15.1 Cetetherm Profile

5.15.2 Cetetherm Main Business

5.15.3 Cetetherm District Heating Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 Cetetherm District Heating Revenue (US$ Million) & (2015-2020)

5.15.5 Cetetherm Recent Developments 6 North America

6.1 North America District Heating Market Size by Country

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada 7 Europe

7.1 Europe District Heating Market Size by Country

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe 8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific District Heating Market Size by Region

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific 9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America District Heating Market Size by Country

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America 10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa District Heating Market Size by Country

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa 11 District Heating Market Dynamics

11.1 Industry Trends

11.2 Market Drivers

11.3 Market Challenges

11.4 Market Restraints 12 Research Finding /Conclusion 13 Methodology and Data Source 13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

