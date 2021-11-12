Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market 2021: Analysis By Regional Outlook, Competitive Landscape, Strategies And Forecasts 2027- ABB, Siemens, SunEdsion

Complete study of the global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Key Drivers & Barriers High-impact rendering factors and drivers have been studied in this report to aid the readers to understand the general development. Moreover, the report includes restraints and challenges that may act as stumbling blocks on the way of the players. This will assist the users to be attentive and make informed decisions related to business. Specialists have also laid their focus on the upcoming business prospects. Post-covid-19 Outlook The readers in the section will understand how the Automotive Leather Upholstery market scenario changed across the globe during the pandemic and post-pandemic. The study is done keeping in view the changes in aspects such as production, demand, consumption, supply chain. The industry experts have also highlighted the key factors that will help create opportunities for players and stabilize the overall industry in the years to come. Segmental Outlook Key segments including type, and application have been elaborated in this report. The consultants at QY Research have studied every segment and provided the market size using historical data. They have also talked about the growth opportunities that the segment may pose in the future. This study bestows production and revenue data by type, and application during the historical period (2016-2021) and forecast period (2022-2027). Segment by Type Grid Connected, Remote/Island/Off-Grid Segment by Application , Educational Institutes, Industrial, Military, Healthcare, Government and Utilities, Others Regional Outlook This section of the report provides key insights regarding various regions and the key players operating in each region. Economic, social, environmental, technological, and political factors have been taken into consideration while assessing the growth of the particular region/country. The readers will also get their hands on the revenue and production data of each region and country for the period 2016-2027. This information derived through comprehensive research will help the reader to get familiar with the potential value of the investment in a particular region. North America, Europe, China, Japan, South Korea and India are the major regions studied in the research report. Competitive Scenario In this section, the readers will gain an understanding of the key players competing. The experts at QY Research have studied the key growth strategies, such as innovative trends and developments, intensification of product portfolio, mergers and acquisitions, collaborations, new product innovation, and geographical expansion, undertaken by these participants to maintain their presence. Apart from business strategies, the study includes current developments and key financials. The readers will also get access to the data related to global revenue, price, and production by manufacturers for the period 2016-2021. This all-inclusive report will certainly serve the clients to stay updated and make effective decisions in their businesses. Some of the prominent players reviewed in the research report include: ABB, Siemens, SunEdsion, Omnigrid, IESO, Silver Spring, GE Grids Solutions, Cpower, Advisian

TOC

1 Report Overview

1.1 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Grid Connected

1.2.3 Remote/Island/Off-Grid

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Educational Institutes

1.3.3 Industrial

1.3.4 Military

1.3.5 Healthcare

1.3.6 Government and Utilities

1.3.7 Others

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Industry Trends

2.4.2 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Drivers

2.4.3 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Challenges

2.4.4 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Restraints 3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales

3.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America

7.1 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe

8.1 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles

12.1 ABB

12.1.1 ABB Corporation Information

12.1.2 ABB Overview

12.1.3 ABB Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 ABB Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Products and Services

12.1.5 ABB Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 ABB Recent Developments

12.2 Siemens

12.2.1 Siemens Corporation Information

12.2.2 Siemens Overview

12.2.3 Siemens Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Siemens Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Products and Services

12.2.5 Siemens Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Siemens Recent Developments

12.3 SunEdsion

12.3.1 SunEdsion Corporation Information

12.3.2 SunEdsion Overview

12.3.3 SunEdsion Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 SunEdsion Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Products and Services

12.3.5 SunEdsion Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 SunEdsion Recent Developments

12.4 Omnigrid

12.4.1 Omnigrid Corporation Information

12.4.2 Omnigrid Overview

12.4.3 Omnigrid Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Omnigrid Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Products and Services

12.4.5 Omnigrid Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Omnigrid Recent Developments

12.5 IESO

12.5.1 IESO Corporation Information

12.5.2 IESO Overview

12.5.3 IESO Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 IESO Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Products and Services

12.5.5 IESO Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 IESO Recent Developments

12.6 Silver Spring

12.6.1 Silver Spring Corporation Information

12.6.2 Silver Spring Overview

12.6.3 Silver Spring Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Silver Spring Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Products and Services

12.6.5 Silver Spring Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Silver Spring Recent Developments

12.7 GE Grids Solutions

12.7.1 GE Grids Solutions Corporation Information

12.7.2 GE Grids Solutions Overview

12.7.3 GE Grids Solutions Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 GE Grids Solutions Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Products and Services

12.7.5 GE Grids Solutions Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 GE Grids Solutions Recent Developments

12.8 Cpower

12.8.1 Cpower Corporation Information

12.8.2 Cpower Overview

12.8.3 Cpower Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Cpower Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Products and Services

12.8.5 Cpower Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Cpower Recent Developments

12.9 Advisian

12.9.1 Advisian Corporation Information

12.9.2 Advisian Overview

12.9.3 Advisian Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Advisian Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Products and Services

12.9.5 Advisian Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Advisian Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Production Mode & Process

13.4 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Sales Channels

13.4.2 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Distributors

13.5 Distributed Energy Resources (DERs) Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

