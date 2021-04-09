Display IC Market Size, Trends and Forecast (2021-2027)| Samsung Electroncis, Novatek, Himax

The global Display IC market is carefully researched in the report while largely concentrating on top players and their business tactics, geographical expansion, market segments, competitive landscape, manufacturing, and pricing and cost structures. Each section of the research study is specially prepared to explore key aspects of the global Display IC market. For instance, the market dynamics section digs deep into the drivers, restraints, trends, and opportunities of the global Display IC Market. With qualitative and quantitative analysis, we help you with thorough and comprehensive research on the global Display IC market. We have also focused on SWOT, PESTLE, and Porter’s Five Forces analyses of the global Display IC market.
Leading players of the global Display IC market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Display IC market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Display IC market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Display IC market.
Display IC Market Leading Players
Samsung Electroncis, Novatek, Himax, Synaptics, Silicon Works, Sitronix, MagnaChip, ILITEK, Raydium, Focaltech, Chipone Technology, Richtek Technology, GMT, Silergy Corp, Novatek, Himax, TI Market
Display IC Segmentation by Product
Display Power Management IC, TCON, Display Driving IC
Display IC Segmentation by Application
, Mobile Phone, Tablet, TV, Monitor, Notebook, Others
Report Objectives
• Analyzing the size of the global Display IC market on the basis of value and volume.
• Accurately calculating the market shares, consumption, and other vital factors of different segments of the global Display IC market.
• Exploring the key dynamics of the global Display IC market.
• Highlighting important trends of the global Display IC market in terms of production, revenue, and sales.
• Deeply profiling top players of the global Display IC market and showing how they compete in the industry.
• Studying manufacturing processes and costs, product pricing, and various trends related to them.
• Showing the performance of different regions and countries in the global Display IC market.
• Forecasting the market size and share of all segments, regions, and the global market.
Table of Contents.
1 Report Overview
1.1 Display IC Research Scope
1.2 Market Segment by Type
1.2.1 Global Display IC Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Display Power Management IC
1.2.3 TCON
1.2.4 Display Driving IC
1.3 Market Segment by Application
1.3.1 Global Display IC Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Mobile Phone
1.3.3 Tablet
1.3.4 TV
1.3.5 Monitor
1.3.6 Notebook
1.3.7 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered 2 Global Market Production
2.1 Global Display IC Production Capacity (2016-2027)
2.2 Global Display IC Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.3 Global Display IC Production by Region
2.3.1 Global Display IC Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)
2.3.2 Global Display IC Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)
2.3.3 North America
2.3.4 Europe
2.3.5 Japan
2.3.6 China
2.3.7 South Korea
2.3.8 India 2.4 Industry Trends
2.4.1 Display IC Industry Trends
2.4.2 Display IC Market Drivers
2.4.3 Display IC Market Challenges
2.4.4 Display IC Market Restraints 3 Global Display IC Sales
3.1 Global Display IC Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.2 Global Display IC Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
3.3 Global Display IC Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
3.4 Global Top Display IC Regions by Sales
3.4.1 Global Top Display IC Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
3.4.2 Global Top Display IC Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
3.5 Global Top Display IC Regions by Revenue
3.5.1 Global Top Display IC Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.5.2 Global Top Display IC Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
3.5.3 North America
3.5.4 Europe
3.5.5 Asia-Pacific
3.5.6 Latin America
3.5.7 Middle East & Africa 4 Competition by Manufacturers
4.1 Global Display IC Production Capacity by Manufacturers
4.2 Global Display IC Sales by Manufacturers
4.2.1 Global Top Display IC Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Top Display IC Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Display IC Sales in 2020
4.3 Global Display IC Revenue by Manufacturers
4.3.1 Global Top Display IC Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Top Display IC Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Display IC Revenue in 2020
4.4 Global Display IC Sales Price by Manufacturers
4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
4.5.2 Global Display IC Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
4.5.3 Global Display IC Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans 5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type
5.1 Global Display IC Sales by Type
5.1.1 Global Display IC Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Display IC Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Display IC Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Display IC Revenue by Type
5.2.1 Global Display IC Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Display IC Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Display IC Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Display IC Price by Type
5.3.1 Global Display IC Price by Type (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Display IC Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027) 6 Market Size by Application
6.1 Global Display IC Sales by Application
6.1.1 Global Display IC Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
6.1.2 Global Display IC Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
6.1.3 Global Display IC Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.2 Global Display IC Revenue by Application
6.2.1 Global Display IC Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
6.2.2 Global Display IC Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
6.2.3 Global Display IC Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 Global Display IC Price by Application
6.3.1 Global Display IC Price by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 Global Display IC Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027) 7 North America
7.1 North America Display IC Sales Breakdown by Company
7.1.1 North America Display IC Sales by Company (2016-2021)
7.1.2 North America Display IC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
7.2 North America Display IC Market Size by Type
7.2.1 North America Display IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.2.2 North America Display IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 North America Display IC Market Size by Application
7.3.1 North America Display IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.3.2 North America Display IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 North America Display IC Market Size by Country
7.4.1 North America Display IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.2 North America Display IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.4.3 U.S.
7.4.4 Canada 8 Europe
8.1 Europe Display IC Sales Breakdown by Company
8.1.1 Europe Display IC Sales by Company (2016-2021)
8.1.2 Europe Display IC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
8.2 Europe Display IC Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Europe Display IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Europe Display IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Europe Display IC Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Europe Display IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Europe Display IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Europe Display IC Market Size by Country
8.4.1 Europe Display IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.2 Europe Display IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
8.4.3 Germany
8.4.4 France
8.4.5 U.K.
8.4.6 Italy
8.4.7 Russia 9 Asia Pacific
9.1 Asia Pacific Display IC Sales Breakdown by Company
9.1.1 Asia Pacific Display IC Sales by Company (2016-2021)
9.1.2 Asia Pacific Display IC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
9.2 Asia Pacific Display IC Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Asia Pacific Display IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Asia Pacific Display IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Asia Pacific Display IC Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Asia Pacific Display IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Asia Pacific Display IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Asia Pacific Display IC Market Size by Region
9.4.1 Asia Pacific Display IC Sales by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.2 Asia Pacific Display IC Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
9.4.3 China
9.4.4 Japan
9.4.5 South Korea
9.4.6 India
9.4.7 Australia
9.4.8 Taiwan
9.4.9 Indonesia
9.4.10 Thailand
9.4.11 Malaysia
9.4.12 Philippines 10 Latin America
10.1 Latin America Display IC Sales Breakdown by Company
10.1.1 Latin America Display IC Sales by Company (2016-2021)
10.1.2 Latin America Display IC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
10.2 Latin America Display IC Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Latin America Display IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Latin America Display IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Latin America Display IC Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Latin America Display IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Latin America Display IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Latin America Display IC Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Latin America Display IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.2 Latin America Display IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.4.3 Mexico
10.4.4 Brazil
10.4.5 Argentina 11 Middle East and Africa
11.1 Middle East and Africa Display IC Sales Breakdown by Company
11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Display IC Sales by Company (2016-2021)
11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Display IC Revenue by Company (2016-2021)
11.2 Middle East and Africa Display IC Market Size by Type
11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Display IC Sales by Type (2016-2027)
11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Display IC Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
11.3 Middle East and Africa Display IC Market Size by Application
11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Display IC Sales by Application (2016-2027)
11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Display IC Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
11.4 Middle East and Africa Display IC Market Size by Country
11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Display IC Sales by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Display IC Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
11.4.3 Turkey
11.4.4 Saudi Arabia
11.4.5 U.A.E 12 Company Profiles
12.1 Samsung Electroncis
12.1.1 Samsung Electroncis Corporation Information
12.1.2 Samsung Electroncis Overview
12.1.3 Samsung Electroncis Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.1.4 Samsung Electroncis Display IC Products and Services
12.1.5 Samsung Electroncis Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.1.6 Samsung Electroncis Recent Developments
12.2 Novatek
12.2.1 Novatek Corporation Information
12.2.2 Novatek Overview
12.2.3 Novatek Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.2.4 Novatek Display IC Products and Services
12.2.5 Novatek Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.2.6 Novatek Recent Developments
12.3 Himax
12.3.1 Himax Corporation Information
12.3.2 Himax Overview
12.3.3 Himax Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.3.4 Himax Display IC Products and Services
12.3.5 Himax Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.3.6 Himax Recent Developments
12.4 Synaptics
12.4.1 Synaptics Corporation Information
12.4.2 Synaptics Overview
12.4.3 Synaptics Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.4.4 Synaptics Display IC Products and Services
12.4.5 Synaptics Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.4.6 Synaptics Recent Developments
12.5 Silicon Works
12.5.1 Silicon Works Corporation Information
12.5.2 Silicon Works Overview
12.5.3 Silicon Works Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.5.4 Silicon Works Display IC Products and Services
12.5.5 Silicon Works Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.5.6 Silicon Works Recent Developments
12.6 Sitronix
12.6.1 Sitronix Corporation Information
12.6.2 Sitronix Overview
12.6.3 Sitronix Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.6.4 Sitronix Display IC Products and Services
12.6.5 Sitronix Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.6.6 Sitronix Recent Developments
12.7 MagnaChip
12.7.1 MagnaChip Corporation Information
12.7.2 MagnaChip Overview
12.7.3 MagnaChip Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.7.4 MagnaChip Display IC Products and Services
12.7.5 MagnaChip Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.7.6 MagnaChip Recent Developments
12.8 ILITEK
12.8.1 ILITEK Corporation Information
12.8.2 ILITEK Overview
12.8.3 ILITEK Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.8.4 ILITEK Display IC Products and Services
12.8.5 ILITEK Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.8.6 ILITEK Recent Developments
12.9 Raydium
12.9.1 Raydium Corporation Information
12.9.2 Raydium Overview
12.9.3 Raydium Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.9.4 Raydium Display IC Products and Services
12.9.5 Raydium Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.9.6 Raydium Recent Developments
12.10 Focaltech
12.10.1 Focaltech Corporation Information
12.10.2 Focaltech Overview
12.10.3 Focaltech Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.10.4 Focaltech Display IC Products and Services
12.10.5 Focaltech Display IC SWOT Analysis
12.10.6 Focaltech Recent Developments
12.11 Chipone Technology
12.11.1 Chipone Technology Corporation Information
12.11.2 Chipone Technology Overview
12.11.3 Chipone Technology Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.11.4 Chipone Technology Display IC Products and Services
12.11.5 Chipone Technology Recent Developments
12.12 Richtek Technology
12.12.1 Richtek Technology Corporation Information
12.12.2 Richtek Technology Overview
12.12.3 Richtek Technology Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.12.4 Richtek Technology Display IC Products and Services
12.12.5 Richtek Technology Recent Developments
12.13 GMT
12.13.1 GMT Corporation Information
12.13.2 GMT Overview
12.13.3 GMT Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.13.4 GMT Display IC Products and Services
12.13.5 GMT Recent Developments
12.14 Silergy Corp
12.14.1 Silergy Corp Corporation Information
12.14.2 Silergy Corp Overview
12.14.3 Silergy Corp Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.14.4 Silergy Corp Display IC Products and Services
12.14.5 Silergy Corp Recent Developments
12.17 TI
12.17.1 TI Corporation Information
12.17.2 TI Overview
12.17.3 TI Display IC Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
12.17.4 TI Display IC Products and Services
12.17.5 TI Recent Developments 13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
13.1 Display IC Value Chain Analysis
13.2 Display IC Key Raw Materials
13.2.1 Key Raw Materials
13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
13.3 Display IC Production Mode & Process
13.4 Display IC Sales and Marketing
13.4.1 Display IC Sales Channels
13.4.2 Display IC Distributors
13.5 Display IC Customers 14 Key Findings 15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
