Disinfectant Wipes Market Trends, Opportunities, Drivers, Challenges And Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 2021-2027 | Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark

The report titled Global Disinfectant Wipes Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Disinfectant Wipes market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Disinfectant Wipes market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Disinfectant Wipes market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Disinfectant Wipes market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Disinfectant Wipes report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Disinfectant Wipes report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Disinfectant Wipes market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Disinfectant Wipes market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Disinfectant Wipes market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Disinfectant Wipes market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Disinfectant Wipes market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark, The Claire Manufacturing Company, Parker Laboratories, 3M, GAMA Healthcare, Diamond Wipes International, CleanWell, PDI (Nice-Pak Products), Dreumex, Seventh Generation (Unilever), Ecolab, Diversey, STERIS, Metrex Research (Danaher), Whiteley Corporation, Pal International, Perfect Group, G&G (Nbond Nonwoven), Lionser, Likang Disinfectant

Market Segmentation by Product: Alcohol-free Disinfectant Wipes

Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes



Market Segmentation by Application: Individual

Health Care

Medical Device

Others



The Disinfectant Wipes Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Disinfectant Wipes market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Disinfectant Wipes market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Disinfectant Wipes market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Disinfectant Wipes industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Disinfectant Wipes market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Disinfectant Wipes market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Disinfectant Wipes market?

Table of Contents:

1 Disinfectant Wipes Market Overview

1.1 Disinfectant Wipes Product Overview

1.2 Disinfectant Wipes Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Alcohol-free Disinfectant Wipes

1.2.2 Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes

1.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Type

1.3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size Overview by Type (2016-2027)

1.3.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Size Review by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.2.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2016-2021)

1.3.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown in Volume by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown in Value by Type (2022-2027)

1.3.3.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2022-2027)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type

1.4.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.4 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Type (2016-2021)

2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Disinfectant Wipes Sales (2016-2021)

2.2 Global Top Players by Disinfectant Wipes Revenue (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Top Players Disinfectant Wipes Price (2016-2021)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Disinfectant Wipes Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Disinfectant Wipes Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Disinfectant Wipes Market Concentration Rate (2016-2021)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Disinfectant Wipes Sales and Revenue in 2020

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Disinfectant Wipes as of 2020)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Disinfectant Wipes Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Disinfectant Wipes Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion

3 Disinfectant Wipes Status and Outlook by Region

3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2026

3.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Size by Region

3.2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

3.2.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales (Volume & Value) Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Market Size by Region

3.3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

3.3.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales (Volume & Value), Price and Gross Margin (2022-2027)

4 Global Disinfectant Wipes by Application

4.1 Disinfectant Wipes Market Segment by Application

4.1.1 Individual

4.1.2 Health Care

4.1.3 Medical Device

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Application

4.2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size Overview by Application (2016-2027)

4.2.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Size Review by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.2.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown in Volume, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown in Value, by Application (2022-2027)

4.2.3.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2022-2027)

4.3 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Application

4.3.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.4 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

4.3.5 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales Breakdown by Application (2016-2021)

5 North America Disinfectant Wipes by Country

5.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Size by Country

5.1.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

5.1.2 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

5.2 North America Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Market Size by Country

5.2.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

5.2.2 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

6 Europe Disinfectant Wipes by Country

6.1 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Size by Country

6.1.1 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

6.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Market Size by Country

6.2.1 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

6.2.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

7 Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Wipes by Region

7.1 Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Size by Region

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Region (2016-2021)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Region (2016-2021)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Market Size by Region

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Region (2022-2027)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Region (2022-2027)

8 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes by Country

8.1 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Size by Country

8.1.1 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

8.2 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Market Size by Country

8.2.1 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

8.2.2 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

9 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes by Country

9.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Historic Market Size by Country

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Country (2016-2021)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Market Size by Country

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Volume by Country (2022-2027)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales in Value by Country (2022-2027)

10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Disinfectant Wipes Business

10.1 Reckitt Benckiser

10.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information

10.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser Introduction and Business Overview

10.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Development

10.2 The Clorox Company

10.2.1 The Clorox Company Corporation Information

10.2.2 The Clorox Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.2.3 The Clorox Company Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.2.4 Reckitt Benckiser Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.2.5 The Clorox Company Recent Development

10.3 Kimberly-Clark

10.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information

10.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Introduction and Business Overview

10.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Development

10.4 The Claire Manufacturing Company

10.4.1 The Claire Manufacturing Company Corporation Information

10.4.2 The Claire Manufacturing Company Introduction and Business Overview

10.4.3 The Claire Manufacturing Company Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.4.4 The Claire Manufacturing Company Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.4.5 The Claire Manufacturing Company Recent Development

10.5 Parker Laboratories

10.5.1 Parker Laboratories Corporation Information

10.5.2 Parker Laboratories Introduction and Business Overview

10.5.3 Parker Laboratories Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.5.4 Parker Laboratories Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.5.5 Parker Laboratories Recent Development

10.6 3M

10.6.1 3M Corporation Information

10.6.2 3M Introduction and Business Overview

10.6.3 3M Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.6.4 3M Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.6.5 3M Recent Development

10.7 GAMA Healthcare

10.7.1 GAMA Healthcare Corporation Information

10.7.2 GAMA Healthcare Introduction and Business Overview

10.7.3 GAMA Healthcare Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.7.4 GAMA Healthcare Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.7.5 GAMA Healthcare Recent Development

10.8 Diamond Wipes International

10.8.1 Diamond Wipes International Corporation Information

10.8.2 Diamond Wipes International Introduction and Business Overview

10.8.3 Diamond Wipes International Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.8.4 Diamond Wipes International Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.8.5 Diamond Wipes International Recent Development

10.9 CleanWell

10.9.1 CleanWell Corporation Information

10.9.2 CleanWell Introduction and Business Overview

10.9.3 CleanWell Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.9.4 CleanWell Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.9.5 CleanWell Recent Development

10.10 PDI (Nice-Pak Products)

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Disinfectant Wipes Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Recent Development

10.11 Dreumex

10.11.1 Dreumex Corporation Information

10.11.2 Dreumex Introduction and Business Overview

10.11.3 Dreumex Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.11.4 Dreumex Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.11.5 Dreumex Recent Development

10.12 Seventh Generation (Unilever)

10.12.1 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Introduction and Business Overview

10.12.3 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.12.4 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.12.5 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Recent Development

10.13 Ecolab

10.13.1 Ecolab Corporation Information

10.13.2 Ecolab Introduction and Business Overview

10.13.3 Ecolab Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.13.4 Ecolab Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.13.5 Ecolab Recent Development

10.14 Diversey

10.14.1 Diversey Corporation Information

10.14.2 Diversey Introduction and Business Overview

10.14.3 Diversey Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.14.4 Diversey Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.14.5 Diversey Recent Development

10.15 STERIS

10.15.1 STERIS Corporation Information

10.15.2 STERIS Introduction and Business Overview

10.15.3 STERIS Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.15.4 STERIS Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.15.5 STERIS Recent Development

10.16 Metrex Research (Danaher)

10.16.1 Metrex Research (Danaher) Corporation Information

10.16.2 Metrex Research (Danaher) Introduction and Business Overview

10.16.3 Metrex Research (Danaher) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.16.4 Metrex Research (Danaher) Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.16.5 Metrex Research (Danaher) Recent Development

10.17 Whiteley Corporation

10.17.1 Whiteley Corporation Corporation Information

10.17.2 Whiteley Corporation Introduction and Business Overview

10.17.3 Whiteley Corporation Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.17.4 Whiteley Corporation Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.17.5 Whiteley Corporation Recent Development

10.18 Pal International

10.18.1 Pal International Corporation Information

10.18.2 Pal International Introduction and Business Overview

10.18.3 Pal International Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.18.4 Pal International Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.18.5 Pal International Recent Development

10.19 Perfect Group

10.19.1 Perfect Group Corporation Information

10.19.2 Perfect Group Introduction and Business Overview

10.19.3 Perfect Group Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.19.4 Perfect Group Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.19.5 Perfect Group Recent Development

10.20 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven)

10.20.1 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Corporation Information

10.20.2 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Introduction and Business Overview

10.20.3 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.20.4 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.20.5 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Recent Development

10.21 Lionser

10.21.1 Lionser Corporation Information

10.21.2 Lionser Introduction and Business Overview

10.21.3 Lionser Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.21.4 Lionser Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.21.5 Lionser Recent Development

10.22 Likang Disinfectant

10.22.1 Likang Disinfectant Corporation Information

10.22.2 Likang Disinfectant Introduction and Business Overview

10.22.3 Likang Disinfectant Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

10.22.4 Likang Disinfectant Disinfectant Wipes Products Offered

10.22.5 Likang Disinfectant Recent Development

11 Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Disinfectant Wipes Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Disinfectant Wipes Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Disinfectant Wipes Market Dynamics

11.4.1 Industry Trends

11.4.2 Market Drivers

11.4.3 Market Challenges

11.4.4 Market Restraints

12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Disinfectant Wipes Distributors

12.3 Disinfectant Wipes Downstream Customers

13 Research Findings and Conclusion

14 Appendix

14.1 Research Methodology

14.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.1.2 Data Source

14.1.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.1.2.2 Primary Sources

14.2 Author Details

14.3 Disclaimer

