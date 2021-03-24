Disinfectant Wipes Market Top key Players, Size, Share, Demand, Opportunities And Forecasts To 2027| Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark

LOS ANGELES, United States: QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Insights and Forecast 2021-2027” assessing various factors impacting its trajectory. Market players, stakeholders, and other interested parties are the best receivers of trusted insights and strategic advice that the report provides to help them achieve their mission-critical priorities when operating in the global Disinfectant Wipes market. The experienced research analysts who have authored the report offer useful guidance to capitalize on market opportunities that matter the most. The guidelines offered in the report also help to find effective solutions to certain business issues related to the global Disinfectant Wipes market. With strong data and metrics, verified peer-driven research, and forward-thinking insights, the analysis provided in the report helps to make the right business decisions.
One of the important sections of the research study includes the company profiling of key figures of the global Disinfectant Wipes market. The authors of the report closely analyze all of the leading companies considered for the research study on the basis of different factors such as their main business, gross margin, and markets served. They also take into account their prices, revenue, and production apart from the specification and application of their products. The review period considered here is of nine years.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Research Report: Reckitt Benckiser, The Clorox Company, Kimberly-Clark, The Claire Manufacturing Company, Parker Laboratories, 3M, GAMA Healthcare, Diamond Wipes International, CleanWell, PDI (Nice-Pak Products), Dreumex, Seventh Generation (Unilever), Ecolab, Diversey, STERIS, Metrex Research (Danaher), Whiteley Corporation, Pal International, Perfect Group, G&G (Nbond Nonwoven), Lionser, Likang Disinfectant
Global Disinfectant Wipes Market by Type: Alcohol-free Disinfectant Wipes, Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes
Global Disinfectant Wipes Market by Application: Individual, Health Care, Medical Device, Others
Our market analysts are experts in deeply segmenting the global Disinfectant Wipes market and thoroughly evaluating the growth potential of each and every segment studied in the report. Right at the beginning of the research study, the segments are compared on the basis of consumption and growth rate for a review period of nine years. The segmentation study included in the report offers a brilliant analysis of the global Disinfectant Wipes market, taking into consideration the market potential of different segments studied. It assists market participants to focus on high-growth areas of the global Disinfectant Wipes market and plan powerful business tactics to secure a position of strength in the industry.
What to expect in our report?
(1) A complete section of the Disinfectant Wipes report is dedicated for market dynamics, which include influence factors, market drivers, challenges, opportunities, and trends.
(2) Another broad section of the research study is reserved for regional analysis of the global Disinfectant Wipes market where important regions and countries are assessed for their growth potential, consumption, market share, and other vital factors indicating their market growth.
(3) Players can use the competitive analysis provided in the report to build new strategies or fine-tune their existing ones to rise above market challenges and increase their share of the global Disinfectant Wipes market.
(4) The report also discusses competitive situation and trends and sheds light on company expansions and merger and acquisition taking place in the global Disinfectant Wipes market. Moreover, it brings to light the market concentration rate and market shares of top three and five players.
(5) Readers are provided with findings and conclusion of the research study provided in the Disinfectant Wipes report.
Table of Contents
1 Study Coverage
1.1 Disinfectant Wipes Product Introduction
1.2 Market by Type
1.2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size Growth Rate by Type
1.2.2 Alcohol-free Disinfectant Wipes
1.2.3 Alcohol Disinfectant Wipes
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Size Growth Rate by Application
1.3.2 Individual
1.3.3 Health Care
1.3.4 Medical Device
1.3.5 Others
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Executive Summary
2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027
2.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.4 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Regions by Sales
2.4.1 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Regions by Sales (2016-2021)
2.4.2 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Regions by Sales (2022-2027)
2.5 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Regions by Revenue
2.5.1 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)
2.5.2 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)
2.6 North America
2.7 Europe
2.8 Asia-Pacific
2.9 Latin America
2.10 Middle East & Africa
3 Competition by Manufacturers
3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Manufacturers
3.1.1 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)
3.1.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Disinfectant Wipes Sales in 2020
3.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Manufacturers
3.2.1 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.2 Global Top Disinfectant Wipes Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Disinfectant Wipes Revenue in 2020
3.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Price by Manufacturers
3.4 Analysis of Competitive Landscape
3.4.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)
3.4.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Manufacturers Geographical Distribution
3.5 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Market Size by Type
4.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Type
4.1.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)
4.1.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)
4.1.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Type
4.2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)
4.2.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)
4.2.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)
4.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Price by Type
4.3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Price by Type (2016-2021)
4.3.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)
5 Market Size by Application
5.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Application
5.1.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)
5.1.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)
5.1.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Application
5.2.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)
5.2.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)
5.2.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)
5.3 Global Disinfectant Wipes Price by Application
5.3.1 Global Disinfectant Wipes Price by Application (2016-2021)
5.3.2 Global Disinfectant Wipes Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Type
6.1.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
6.1.2 North America Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Application
6.2.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
6.2.2 North America Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Country
6.3.1 North America Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.2 North America Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
6.3.3 U.S.
6.3.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Type
7.1.1 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
7.1.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Application
7.2.1 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
7.2.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Country
7.3.1 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.2 Europe Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
7.3.3 Germany
7.3.4 France
7.3.5 U.K.
7.3.6 Italy
7.3.7 Russia
8 Asia Pacific
8.1 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Type
8.1.1 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
8.1.2 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Application
8.2.1 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
8.2.2 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Region
8.3.1 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.2 Asia Pacific Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Region (2016-2027)
8.3.3 China
8.3.4 Japan
8.3.5 South Korea
8.3.6 India
8.3.7 Australia
8.3.8 Taiwan
8.3.9 Indonesia
8.3.10 Thailand
8.3.11 Malaysia
8.3.12 Philippines
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Type
9.1.1 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
9.1.2 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Application
9.2.1 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
9.2.2 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Country
9.3.1 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.2 Latin America Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
9.3.3 Mexico
9.3.4 Brazil
9.3.5 Argentina
10 Middle East and Africa
10.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Type
10.1.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Type (2016-2027)
10.1.2 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Type (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Application
10.2.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Application (2016-2027)
10.2.2 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Application (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Market Size by Country
10.3.1 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Sales by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.2 Middle East and Africa Disinfectant Wipes Revenue by Country (2016-2027)
10.3.3 Turkey
10.3.4 Saudi Arabia
11 Company Profiles
11.1 Reckitt Benckiser
11.1.1 Reckitt Benckiser Corporation Information
11.1.2 Reckitt Benckiser Overview
11.1.3 Reckitt Benckiser Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.1.4 Reckitt Benckiser Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.1.5 Reckitt Benckiser Recent Developments
11.2 The Clorox Company
11.2.1 The Clorox Company Corporation Information
11.2.2 The Clorox Company Overview
11.2.3 The Clorox Company Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.2.4 The Clorox Company Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.2.5 The Clorox Company Recent Developments
11.3 Kimberly-Clark
11.3.1 Kimberly-Clark Corporation Information
11.3.2 Kimberly-Clark Overview
11.3.3 Kimberly-Clark Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.3.4 Kimberly-Clark Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.3.5 Kimberly-Clark Recent Developments
11.4 The Claire Manufacturing Company
11.4.1 The Claire Manufacturing Company Corporation Information
11.4.2 The Claire Manufacturing Company Overview
11.4.3 The Claire Manufacturing Company Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.4.4 The Claire Manufacturing Company Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.4.5 The Claire Manufacturing Company Recent Developments
11.5 Parker Laboratories
11.5.1 Parker Laboratories Corporation Information
11.5.2 Parker Laboratories Overview
11.5.3 Parker Laboratories Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.5.4 Parker Laboratories Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.5.5 Parker Laboratories Recent Developments
11.6 3M
11.6.1 3M Corporation Information
11.6.2 3M Overview
11.6.3 3M Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.6.4 3M Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.6.5 3M Recent Developments
11.7 GAMA Healthcare
11.7.1 GAMA Healthcare Corporation Information
11.7.2 GAMA Healthcare Overview
11.7.3 GAMA Healthcare Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.7.4 GAMA Healthcare Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.7.5 GAMA Healthcare Recent Developments
11.8 Diamond Wipes International
11.8.1 Diamond Wipes International Corporation Information
11.8.2 Diamond Wipes International Overview
11.8.3 Diamond Wipes International Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.8.4 Diamond Wipes International Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.8.5 Diamond Wipes International Recent Developments
11.9 CleanWell
11.9.1 CleanWell Corporation Information
11.9.2 CleanWell Overview
11.9.3 CleanWell Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.9.4 CleanWell Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.9.5 CleanWell Recent Developments
11.10 PDI (Nice-Pak Products)
11.10.1 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Corporation Information
11.10.2 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Overview
11.10.3 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.10.4 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.10.5 PDI (Nice-Pak Products) Recent Developments
11.11 Dreumex
11.11.1 Dreumex Corporation Information
11.11.2 Dreumex Overview
11.11.3 Dreumex Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.11.4 Dreumex Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.11.5 Dreumex Recent Developments
11.12 Seventh Generation (Unilever)
11.12.1 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Corporation Information
11.12.2 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Overview
11.12.3 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.12.4 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.12.5 Seventh Generation (Unilever) Recent Developments
11.13 Ecolab
11.13.1 Ecolab Corporation Information
11.13.2 Ecolab Overview
11.13.3 Ecolab Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.13.4 Ecolab Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.13.5 Ecolab Recent Developments
11.14 Diversey
11.14.1 Diversey Corporation Information
11.14.2 Diversey Overview
11.14.3 Diversey Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.14.4 Diversey Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.14.5 Diversey Recent Developments
11.15 STERIS
11.15.1 STERIS Corporation Information
11.15.2 STERIS Overview
11.15.3 STERIS Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.15.4 STERIS Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.15.5 STERIS Recent Developments
11.16 Metrex Research (Danaher)
11.16.1 Metrex Research (Danaher) Corporation Information
11.16.2 Metrex Research (Danaher) Overview
11.16.3 Metrex Research (Danaher) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.16.4 Metrex Research (Danaher) Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.16.5 Metrex Research (Danaher) Recent Developments
11.17 Whiteley Corporation
11.17.1 Whiteley Corporation Corporation Information
11.17.2 Whiteley Corporation Overview
11.17.3 Whiteley Corporation Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.17.4 Whiteley Corporation Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.17.5 Whiteley Corporation Recent Developments
11.18 Pal International
11.18.1 Pal International Corporation Information
11.18.2 Pal International Overview
11.18.3 Pal International Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.18.4 Pal International Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.18.5 Pal International Recent Developments
11.19 Perfect Group
11.19.1 Perfect Group Corporation Information
11.19.2 Perfect Group Overview
11.19.3 Perfect Group Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.19.4 Perfect Group Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.19.5 Perfect Group Recent Developments
11.20 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven)
11.20.1 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Corporation Information
11.20.2 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Overview
11.20.3 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.20.4 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.20.5 G&G (Nbond Nonwoven) Recent Developments
11.21 Lionser
11.21.1 Lionser Corporation Information
11.21.2 Lionser Overview
11.21.3 Lionser Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.21.4 Lionser Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.21.5 Lionser Recent Developments
11.22 Likang Disinfectant
11.22.1 Likang Disinfectant Corporation Information
11.22.2 Likang Disinfectant Overview
11.22.3 Likang Disinfectant Disinfectant Wipes Sales, Price, Revenue and Gross Margin (2016-2021)
11.22.4 Likang Disinfectant Disinfectant Wipes Product Description
11.22.5 Likang Disinfectant Recent Developments
12 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis
12.1 Disinfectant Wipes Value Chain Analysis
12.2 Disinfectant Wipes Key Raw Materials
12.2.1 Key Raw Materials
12.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers
12.3 Disinfectant Wipes Production Mode & Process
12.4 Disinfectant Wipes Sales and Marketing
12.4.1 Disinfectant Wipes Sales Channels
12.4.2 Disinfectant Wipes Distributors
12.5 Disinfectant Wipes Customers
13 Market Drivers, Opportunities, Challenges and Risks Factors Analysis
13.1 Disinfectant Wipes Industry Trends
13.2 Disinfectant Wipes Market Drivers
13.3 Disinfectant Wipes Market Challenges
13.4 Disinfectant Wipes Market Restraints
14 Key Findings in The Global Disinfectant Wipes Study
15 Appendix
15.1 Research Methodology
15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
15.1.2 Data Source
15.2 Author Details
15.3 Disclaimer
