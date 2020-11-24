Discrete Semiconductors Market Trend, SWOT Analysis, COVID-19 Impact, Forecast 2026 | Top Players: Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, Cree, Microchip, NXP, ROHM Semiconductor, Fuji Electric, Vishay, Toshiba, SEMIKRON, IXYS Corporation, Starpower Semiconductor, GeneSic Semiconductor

LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Discrete Semiconductors market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Discrete Semiconductors market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Discrete Semiconductors market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Infineon Technologies, ON Semiconductor, Mitsubishi Electric, Cree, Microchip, NXP, ROHM Semiconductor, Fuji Electric, Vishay, Toshiba, SEMIKRON, IXYS Corporation, Starpower Semiconductor, GeneSic Semiconductor Market Segment by Product Type: , Diodes, MOSFETs, IGBTs, Others Market Segment by Application: , Automotive, Consumer Electronic, Medical, Others

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Discrete Semiconductors market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Discrete Semiconductors market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Discrete Semiconductors industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Discrete Semiconductors market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Discrete Semiconductors market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Discrete Semiconductors market

TOC

1 Discrete Semiconductors Market Overview

1.1 Discrete Semiconductors Product Overview

1.2 Discrete Semiconductors Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Diodes

1.2.2 MOSFETs

1.2.3 IGBTs

1.2.4 Others

1.3 Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Discrete Semiconductors Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Discrete Semiconductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Discrete Semiconductors Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Discrete Semiconductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Discrete Semiconductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete Semiconductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Discrete Semiconductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete Semiconductors Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Discrete Semiconductors Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Discrete Semiconductors Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Discrete Semiconductors Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Discrete Semiconductors Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Discrete Semiconductors Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Discrete Semiconductors Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Discrete Semiconductors Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Discrete Semiconductors as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Discrete Semiconductors Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Discrete Semiconductors Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Discrete Semiconductors by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Discrete Semiconductors Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Discrete Semiconductors by Application

4.1 Discrete Semiconductors Segment by Application

4.1.1 Automotive

4.1.2 Consumer Electronic

4.1.3 Medical

4.1.4 Others

4.2 Global Discrete Semiconductors Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Discrete Semiconductors Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Discrete Semiconductors Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Discrete Semiconductors Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Discrete Semiconductors by Application

4.5.2 Europe Discrete Semiconductors by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete Semiconductors by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Discrete Semiconductors by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete Semiconductors by Application 5 North America Discrete Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Discrete Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Discrete Semiconductors Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Discrete Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Discrete Semiconductors Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete Semiconductors Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete Semiconductors Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Discrete Semiconductors Business

10.1 Infineon Technologies

10.1.1 Infineon Technologies Corporation Information

10.1.2 Infineon Technologies Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Infineon Technologies Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Infineon Technologies Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.1.5 Infineon Technologies Recent Developments

10.2 ON Semiconductor

10.2.1 ON Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.2.2 ON Semiconductor Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 ON Semiconductor Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Infineon Technologies Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.2.5 ON Semiconductor Recent Developments

10.3 Mitsubishi Electric

10.3.1 Mitsubishi Electric Corporation Information

10.3.2 Mitsubishi Electric Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Mitsubishi Electric Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Mitsubishi Electric Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.3.5 Mitsubishi Electric Recent Developments

10.4 Cree

10.4.1 Cree Corporation Information

10.4.2 Cree Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Cree Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Cree Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.4.5 Cree Recent Developments

10.5 Microchip

10.5.1 Microchip Corporation Information

10.5.2 Microchip Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 Microchip Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 Microchip Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.5.5 Microchip Recent Developments

10.6 NXP

10.6.1 NXP Corporation Information

10.6.2 NXP Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 NXP Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 NXP Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.6.5 NXP Recent Developments

10.7 ROHM Semiconductor

10.7.1 ROHM Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.7.2 ROHM Semiconductor Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 ROHM Semiconductor Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 ROHM Semiconductor Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.7.5 ROHM Semiconductor Recent Developments

10.8 Fuji Electric

10.8.1 Fuji Electric Corporation Information

10.8.2 Fuji Electric Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Fuji Electric Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Fuji Electric Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.8.5 Fuji Electric Recent Developments

10.9 Vishay

10.9.1 Vishay Corporation Information

10.9.2 Vishay Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Vishay Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Vishay Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.9.5 Vishay Recent Developments

10.10 Toshiba

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Discrete Semiconductors Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Toshiba Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Toshiba Recent Developments

10.11 SEMIKRON

10.11.1 SEMIKRON Corporation Information

10.11.2 SEMIKRON Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 SEMIKRON Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 SEMIKRON Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.11.5 SEMIKRON Recent Developments

10.12 IXYS Corporation

10.12.1 IXYS Corporation Corporation Information

10.12.2 IXYS Corporation Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 IXYS Corporation Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 IXYS Corporation Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.12.5 IXYS Corporation Recent Developments

10.13 Starpower Semiconductor

10.13.1 Starpower Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.13.2 Starpower Semiconductor Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Starpower Semiconductor Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Starpower Semiconductor Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.13.5 Starpower Semiconductor Recent Developments

10.14 GeneSic Semiconductor

10.14.1 GeneSic Semiconductor Corporation Information

10.14.2 GeneSic Semiconductor Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 GeneSic Semiconductor Discrete Semiconductors Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 GeneSic Semiconductor Discrete Semiconductors Products Offered

10.14.5 GeneSic Semiconductor Recent Developments 11 Discrete Semiconductors Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Discrete Semiconductors Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Discrete Semiconductors Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Discrete Semiconductors Industry Trends

11.4.2 Discrete Semiconductors Market Drivers

11.4.3 Discrete Semiconductors Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

