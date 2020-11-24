LOS ANGELES, United States: Considering increasing demand of the global market and COVID-19 Impact on the industry, QY Research has recently published a research report titled, “Global Discrete GPU Market Report, History and Forecast 2015-2026, Breakdown Data by Manufacturers, Key Regions, Types and Application“. This report has been prepared by experienced and knowledgeable market analysts and researchers. It is a phenomenal compilation of important studies that explore the competitive landscape, segmentation, geographical expansion, and revenue, production, and consumption growth of the global Discrete GPU market. Players can use the accurate market facts and figures and statistical studies provided in the report to understand the current and future growth of the global Discrete GPU market.

The report includes CAGR, market shares, sales, gross margin, value, volume, and other vital market figures that give an exact picture of the growth of the global Discrete GPU market.

Top Companies/Manufacturers:

Advanced Micro Devices (US), IBM Corporation (US), Texas Instruments Incorporated (US), Nvidia Corporation (US), NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands), Samsung Electronics (South Korea), MediaTek (Taiwan), Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan), Broadcom Limited (US), Microchip Technology Incorporated (US）, Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US), Toshiba (Japan), Spreadtrum Communications (China), Allwinner Technology Co (China) Market Segment by Product Type: , X86 Architecture, ARM Architecture, Others Market Segment by Application: , Consumer electronics, Server, Automotive, Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI), Aerospace and defense, Medical, Industrial, Others

Get PDF Sample Copy of the Report @ https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/1602654/global-discrete-gpu-market For Customization in the Report Drop Your Query Here: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/1602654/global-discrete-gpu-market Buy Now: https://www.qyresearch.com/settlement/pre/1962da6d9f3dd2abcb8c01560cccdb51,0,1,global-discrete-gpu-market

Competitive Landscape

Competitor analysis is one of the best sections of the report that compares the progress of leading players based on crucial parameters, including market share, new developments, global reach, local competition, price, and production. From the nature of competition to future changes in the vendor landscape, the report provides in-depth analysis of the competition in the global Discrete GPU market.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Discrete GPU market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in the coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in the Discrete GPU industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Discrete GPU market may face in the future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Discrete GPU market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Discrete GPU market

TOC

1 Discrete GPU Market Overview

1.1 Discrete GPU Product Overview

1.2 Discrete GPU Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 X86 Architecture

1.2.2 ARM Architecture

1.2.3 Others

1.3 Global Discrete GPU Market Size by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.1 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Overview by Type (2015-2026)

1.3.2 Global Discrete GPU Historic Market Size Review by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.2.3 Global Discrete GPU Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2015-2020)

1.3.3 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Forecast by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share Breakdown by Type (2021-2026)

1.3.3.3 Global Discrete GPU Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2021-2026)

1.4 Key Regions Market Size Segment by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.1 North America Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.2 Europe Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.4 Latin America Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020)

1.4.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Sales Breakdown by Type (2015-2020) 2 Global Discrete GPU Market Competition by Company

2.1 Global Top Players by Discrete GPU Sales (2015-2020)

2.2 Global Top Players by Discrete GPU Revenue (2015-2020)

2.3 Global Top Players Discrete GPU Average Selling Price (ASP) (2015-2020)

2.4 Global Top Manufacturers Discrete GPU Manufacturing Base Distribution, Sales Area, Product Type

2.5 Discrete GPU Market Competitive Situation and Trends

2.5.1 Discrete GPU Market Concentration Rate (2015-2020)

2.5.2 Global 5 and 10 Largest Manufacturers by Discrete GPU Sales and Revenue in 2019

2.6 Global Top Manufacturers by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) (based on the Revenue in Discrete GPU as of 2019)

2.7 Date of Key Manufacturers Enter into Discrete GPU Market

2.8 Key Manufacturers Discrete GPU Product Offered

2.9 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion 3 Global Discrete GPU by Region (2015-2026)

3.1 Global Discrete GPU Market Size and CAGR by Region: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

3.2 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

3.2.3 Global Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

3.3 Global Discrete GPU Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.1 Global Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.2 Global Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

3.3.3 Global Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2021-2026) 4 Global Discrete GPU by Application

4.1 Discrete GPU Segment by Application

4.1.1 Consumer electronics

4.1.2 Server

4.1.3 Automotive

4.1.4 Banking, financial services, and insurance (BFSI)

4.1.5 Aerospace and defense

4.1.6 Medical

4.1.7 Industrial

4.1.8 Others

4.2 Global Discrete GPU Sales by Application: 2015 VS 2020 VS 2026

4.3 Global Discrete GPU Historic Sales by Application (2015-2020)

4.4 Global Discrete GPU Forecasted Sales by Application (2021-2026)

4.5 Key Regions Discrete GPU Market Size by Application

4.5.1 North America Discrete GPU by Application

4.5.2 Europe Discrete GPU by Application

4.5.3 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU by Application

4.5.4 Latin America Discrete GPU by Application

4.5.5 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU by Application 5 North America Discrete GPU Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

5.1 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.1 North America Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.1.2 North America Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

5.2 North America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.1 North America Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

5.2.2 North America Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 6 Europe Discrete GPU Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

6.1 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.1 Europe Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.1.2 Europe Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

6.2 Europe Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.1 Europe Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

6.2.2 Europe Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 7 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Market Size by Region (2015-2026)

7.1 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.1.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Region (2015-2020)

7.2 Asia-Pacific Market Size Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.1 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Region (2021-2026)

7.2.2 Asia-Pacific Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Region (2021-2026) 8 Latin America Discrete GPU Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

8.1 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.1 Latin America Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.1.2 Latin America Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

8.2 Latin America Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.1 Latin America Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

8.2.2 Latin America Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 9 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Market Size by Country (2015-2026)

9.1 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.1.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2015-2020)

9.2 Middle East and Africa Market Size Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.1 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Sales Market Share by Country (2021-2026)

9.2.2 Middle East and Africa Discrete GPU Revenue Market Share by Country (2021-2026) 10 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Discrete GPU Business

10.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US)

10.1.1 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Corporation Information

10.1.2 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Description, Business Overview

10.1.3 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.1.4 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.1.5 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Recent Developments

10.2 IBM Corporation (US)

10.2.1 IBM Corporation (US) Corporation Information

10.2.2 IBM Corporation (US) Description, Business Overview

10.2.3 IBM Corporation (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.2.4 Advanced Micro Devices (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.2.5 IBM Corporation (US) Recent Developments

10.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

10.3.1 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Corporation Information

10.3.2 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Description, Business Overview

10.3.3 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.3.4 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.3.5 Texas Instruments Incorporated (US) Recent Developments

10.4 Nvidia Corporation (US)

10.4.1 Nvidia Corporation (US) Corporation Information

10.4.2 Nvidia Corporation (US) Description, Business Overview

10.4.3 Nvidia Corporation (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.4.4 Nvidia Corporation (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.4.5 Nvidia Corporation (US) Recent Developments

10.5 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands)

10.5.1 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Corporation Information

10.5.2 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Description, Business Overview

10.5.3 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.5.4 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.5.5 NXP Semiconductors (Netherlands) Recent Developments

10.6 Samsung Electronics (South Korea)

10.6.1 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Corporation Information

10.6.2 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Description, Business Overview

10.6.3 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.6.4 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.6.5 Samsung Electronics (South Korea) Recent Developments

10.7 MediaTek (Taiwan)

10.7.1 MediaTek (Taiwan) Corporation Information

10.7.2 MediaTek (Taiwan) Description, Business Overview

10.7.3 MediaTek (Taiwan) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.7.4 MediaTek (Taiwan) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.7.5 MediaTek (Taiwan) Recent Developments

10.8 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan)

10.8.1 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Corporation Information

10.8.2 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Description, Business Overview

10.8.3 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.8.4 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.8.5 Renesas Electronics Corporation (Japan) Recent Developments

10.9 Broadcom Limited (US)

10.9.1 Broadcom Limited (US) Corporation Information

10.9.2 Broadcom Limited (US) Description, Business Overview

10.9.3 Broadcom Limited (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.9.4 Broadcom Limited (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.9.5 Broadcom Limited (US) Recent Developments

10.10 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US）

10.10.1 Company Basic Information, Manufacturing Base and Competitors

10.10.2 Discrete GPU Product Category, Application and Specification

10.10.3 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US） Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.10.4 Main Business Overview

10.10.5 Microchip Technology Incorporated (US） Recent Developments

10.11 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US)

10.11.1 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Corporation Information

10.11.2 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Description, Business Overview

10.11.3 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.11.4 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.11.5 Marvell Technology GroupLtd (US) Recent Developments

10.12 Toshiba (Japan)

10.12.1 Toshiba (Japan) Corporation Information

10.12.2 Toshiba (Japan) Description, Business Overview

10.12.3 Toshiba (Japan) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.12.4 Toshiba (Japan) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.12.5 Toshiba (Japan) Recent Developments

10.13 Spreadtrum Communications (China)

10.13.1 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Corporation Information

10.13.2 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Description, Business Overview

10.13.3 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.13.4 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.13.5 Spreadtrum Communications (China) Recent Developments

10.14 Allwinner Technology Co (China)

10.14.1 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Corporation Information

10.14.2 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Description, Business Overview

10.14.3 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Discrete GPU Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2015-2020)

10.14.4 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Discrete GPU Products Offered

10.14.5 Allwinner Technology Co (China) Recent Developments 11 Discrete GPU Upstream, Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.1 Discrete GPU Key Raw Materials

11.1.1 Key Raw Materials

11.1.2 Key Raw Materials Price

11.1.3 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

11.2 Manufacturing Cost Structure

11.2.1 Raw Materials

11.2.2 Labor Cost

11.2.3 Manufacturing Expenses

11.3 Discrete GPU Industrial Chain Analysis

11.4 Market Opportunities, Challenges, Risks and Influences Factors Analysis

11.4.1 Discrete GPU Industry Trends

11.4.2 Discrete GPU Market Drivers

11.4.3 Discrete GPU Market Challenges

11.4.4 Porter’s Five Forces Analysis 12 Market Strategy Analysis, Distributors

12.1 Sales Channel

12.2 Distributors

12.3 Downstream Customers 13 Research Findings and Conclusion 14 Appendix

14.1 Methodology/Research Approach

14.1.1 Research Programs/Design

14.1.2 Market Size Estimation

14.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

14.2 Data Source

14.2.1 Secondary Sources

14.2.2 Primary Sources

14.3 Author Details

14.4 Disclaimer

About Us:

QYResearch always pursuits high product quality with the belief that quality is the soul of business. Through years of effort and supports from huge number of customer supports, QYResearch consulting group has accumulated creative design methods on many high-quality markets investigation and research team with rich experience. Today, QYResearch has become the brand of quality assurance in consulting industry.