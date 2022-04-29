Directional Luminaires Market Overview, Suppliers, Sales Volume, Market Dynamics and Forecast to 2028| Holm, ERCO, Liton Lighting

LOS ANGELES, United States: The global Directional Luminaires market is broadly and deeply studied in the report with key focus on the competitive landscape, regional growth, market segmentation, and market dynamics. We have used latest primary and secondary research techniques for compiling this comprehensive research study. The report offers Porter’s Five Forces analysis, PESTLE analysis, competitive analysis, manufacturing cost analysis, revenue and production analysis, and various other types of analysis to provide a complete view of the global Directional Luminaires market. Each segment of the global Directional Luminaires market is carefully analyzed on the basis of market share, CAGR, and other vital factors. The global Directional Luminaires market is also statistically presented with the help of Y-o-Y growth, CAGR, revenue, production, and other important calculations.

The competitive analysis offered in the report helps players to improve their business strategies or create new ones applicable to current or future market situations. The report provides powerful recommendations to help players to cement a strong position in the global Directional Luminaires market. Its key findings can be used to prepare for any future challenges beforehand. Each segment is deeply analyzed on the basis of various factors such as market share, CAGR, and revenue growth. In addition, every regional market is comprehensively studied to help players identify key growth opportunities in different regions and countries.

The report includes company profiling of almost all important players of the global Directional Luminaires market. The company profiling section offers valuable analysis on strengths and weaknesses, business developments, recent advancements, mergers and acquisitions, expansion plans, global footprint, market presence, and product portfolios of leading market players. This information can be used by players and other market participants to maximize their profitability and streamline their business strategies. Our competitive analysis also includes key information to help new entrants to identify market entry barriers and measure the level of competitiveness in the global Directional Luminaires market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Directional Luminaires Market Research Report: Holm, ERCO, Liton Lighting, Lighting Technologies, Getron Lichttechnologie, LIGMAN Lighting, kreon, UCOME LIGHTING, Luminii, JESCO LIGHTING, Dextra Lighting, Emium Lighting, Focus Industries

Global Directional Luminaires Market Segmentation by Product: Recessed, Surface Mounted

Global Directional Luminaires Market Segmentation by Application: Residential Lighting, Public Lighting, Industrial Lighting, Commercial Lighting

The report includes a detailed segmentation study of the global Directional Luminaires market, where all of the segments are analyzed in terms of market growth, share, growth rate, and other vital factors. It also provides the attractiveness index of segments so that players can be informed about lucrative revenue pockets of the global Directional Luminaires market. The extensive evaluation of segments provided in the report will help you to direct your investments, strategies, and teams to focus on the right areas of the global Directional Luminaires market.

Table od Content

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Directional Luminaires Product Introduction

1.2 Global Directional Luminaires Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Directional Luminaires Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Directional Luminaires Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Directional Luminaires Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Directional Luminaires Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Directional Luminaires in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Directional Luminaires Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Directional Luminaires Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Directional Luminaires Industry Trends

1.5.2 Directional Luminaires Market Drivers

1.5.3 Directional Luminaires Market Challenges

1.5.4 Directional Luminaires Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Directional Luminaires Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Recessed

2.1.2 Surface Mounted

2.2 Global Directional Luminaires Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Directional Luminaires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Directional Luminaires Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Directional Luminaires Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Directional Luminaires Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Directional Luminaires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Directional Luminaires Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Residential Lighting

3.1.2 Public Lighting

3.1.3 Industrial Lighting

3.1.4 Commercial Lighting

3.2 Global Directional Luminaires Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Directional Luminaires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Directional Luminaires Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Directional Luminaires Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Directional Luminaires Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Directional Luminaires Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Directional Luminaires Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Directional Luminaires Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Directional Luminaires Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Directional Luminaires Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Directional Luminaires Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Directional Luminaires Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Directional Luminaires Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Directional Luminaires Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Directional Luminaires in 2021

4.2.3 Global Directional Luminaires Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Directional Luminaires Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Directional Luminaires Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Directional Luminaires Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Directional Luminaires Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Directional Luminaires Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Directional Luminaires Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Directional Luminaires Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Directional Luminaires Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Directional Luminaires Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Directional Luminaires Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Directional Luminaires Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Directional Luminaires Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Directional Luminaires Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Directional Luminaires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Directional Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 U.S.

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Luminaires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.2.12 Philippines

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Directional Luminaires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Directional Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Directional Luminaires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Directional Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Directional Luminaires Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Directional Luminaires Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 U.A.E

7 Company Profiles

7.1 Holm

7.1.1 Holm Corporation Information

7.1.2 Holm Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 Holm Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 Holm Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.1.5 Holm Recent Development

7.2 ERCO

7.2.1 ERCO Corporation Information

7.2.2 ERCO Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 ERCO Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 ERCO Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.2.5 ERCO Recent Development

7.3 Liton Lighting

7.3.1 Liton Lighting Corporation Information

7.3.2 Liton Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Liton Lighting Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Liton Lighting Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.3.5 Liton Lighting Recent Development

7.4 Lighting Technologies

7.4.1 Lighting Technologies Corporation Information

7.4.2 Lighting Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 Lighting Technologies Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 Lighting Technologies Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.4.5 Lighting Technologies Recent Development

7.5 Getron Lichttechnologie

7.5.1 Getron Lichttechnologie Corporation Information

7.5.2 Getron Lichttechnologie Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 Getron Lichttechnologie Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 Getron Lichttechnologie Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.5.5 Getron Lichttechnologie Recent Development

7.6 LIGMAN Lighting

7.6.1 LIGMAN Lighting Corporation Information

7.6.2 LIGMAN Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 LIGMAN Lighting Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 LIGMAN Lighting Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.6.5 LIGMAN Lighting Recent Development

7.7 kreon

7.7.1 kreon Corporation Information

7.7.2 kreon Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 kreon Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 kreon Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.7.5 kreon Recent Development

7.8 UCOME LIGHTING

7.8.1 UCOME LIGHTING Corporation Information

7.8.2 UCOME LIGHTING Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 UCOME LIGHTING Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 UCOME LIGHTING Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.8.5 UCOME LIGHTING Recent Development

7.9 Luminii

7.9.1 Luminii Corporation Information

7.9.2 Luminii Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Luminii Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Luminii Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.9.5 Luminii Recent Development

7.10 JESCO LIGHTING

7.10.1 JESCO LIGHTING Corporation Information

7.10.2 JESCO LIGHTING Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 JESCO LIGHTING Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 JESCO LIGHTING Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.10.5 JESCO LIGHTING Recent Development

7.11 Dextra Lighting

7.11.1 Dextra Lighting Corporation Information

7.11.2 Dextra Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Dextra Lighting Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Dextra Lighting Directional Luminaires Products Offered

7.11.5 Dextra Lighting Recent Development

7.12 Emium Lighting

7.12.1 Emium Lighting Corporation Information

7.12.2 Emium Lighting Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 Emium Lighting Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 Emium Lighting Products Offered

7.12.5 Emium Lighting Recent Development

7.13 Focus Industries

7.13.1 Focus Industries Corporation Information

7.13.2 Focus Industries Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Focus Industries Directional Luminaires Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Focus Industries Products Offered

7.13.5 Focus Industries Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Directional Luminaires Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Directional Luminaires Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Directional Luminaires Distributors

8.3 Directional Luminaires Production Mode & Process

8.4 Directional Luminaires Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Directional Luminaires Sales Channels

8.4.2 Directional Luminaires Distributors

8.5 Directional Luminaires Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

