Directional Drilling Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027| Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes/GE, CNPC

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Directional Drilling market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Directional Drilling industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Directional Drilling production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.
Leading players of the global Directional Drilling market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Directional Drilling market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Directional Drilling market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Directional Drilling market.
Key Players Mentioned in the Global Directional Drilling Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes/GE, CNPC, Weatherford International, Nabors industries, SINOPEC, COSL, Cathedral Energy Services, Gyrodata, ANTON, ZPEC, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Scientific Drilling International, LEAM Drilling Services
Global Directional Drilling Market Segmentation by Product: Deviated Well Directional Drilling, Horizontal Well Directional Drilling
Global Directional Drilling Market Segmentation by Application: Land Directional Drilling, Offshore Directional Drilling
Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Directional Drilling industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Directional Drilling industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Directional Drilling industry.
As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Directional Drilling industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.
Few of the Questions Answered through the Report
(1) How will the global Directional Drilling market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?
(2) Which segment will drive the global Directional Drilling market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?
(3) How will the Directional Drilling market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?
(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Directional Drilling market?
(5) How will these strategies influence the Directional Drilling market growth and competition?
Table od Content
1 Report Overview
1.1 Study Scope
1.2 Market Analysis by Type
1.2.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.2.2 Deviated Well Directional Drilling
1.2.3 Horizontal Well Directional Drilling
1.3 Market by Application
1.3.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
1.3.2 Land Directional Drilling
1.3.3 Offshore Directional Drilling
1.4 Study Objectives
1.5 Years Considered
2 Global Growth Trends
2.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Perspective (2016-2027)
2.2 Directional Drilling Growth Trends by Regions
2.2.1 Directional Drilling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027
2.2.2 Directional Drilling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)
2.2.3 Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)
2.3 Directional Drilling Industry Dynamic
2.3.1 Directional Drilling Market Trends
2.3.2 Directional Drilling Market Drivers
2.3.3 Directional Drilling Market Challenges
2.3.4 Directional Drilling Market Restraints
3 Competition Landscape by Key Players
3.1 Global Top Directional Drilling Players by Revenue
3.1.1 Global Top Directional Drilling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)
3.1.2 Global Directional Drilling Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)
3.2 Global Directional Drilling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)
3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Directional Drilling Revenue
3.4 Global Directional Drilling Market Concentration Ratio
3.4.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)
3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Directional Drilling Revenue in 2020
3.5 Directional Drilling Key Players Head office and Area Served
3.6 Key Players Directional Drilling Product Solution and Service
3.7 Date of Enter into Directional Drilling Market
3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans
4 Directional Drilling Breakdown Data by Type
4.1 Global Directional Drilling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
4.2 Global Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
5 Directional Drilling Breakdown Data by Application
5.1 Global Directional Drilling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
5.2 Global Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6 North America
6.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)
6.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type
6.2.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
6.2.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
6.2.3 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
6.3 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application
6.3.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
6.3.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
6.3.3 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
6.4 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country
6.4.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
6.4.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
6.4.3 United States
6.4.4 Canada
7 Europe
7.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)
7.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type
7.2.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
7.2.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
7.2.3 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
7.3 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application
7.3.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
7.3.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
7.3.3 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
7.4 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country
7.4.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
7.4.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
7.4.3 Germany
7.4.4 France
7.4.5 U.K.
7.4.6 Italy
7.4.7 Russia
7.4.8 Nordic
8 Asia-Pacific
8.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)
8.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type
8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
8.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application
8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
8.4 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region
8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region (2016-2021)
8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region (2022-2027)
8.4.3 China
8.4.4 Japan
8.4.5 South Korea
8.4.6 Southeast Asia
8.4.7 India
8.4.8 Australia
9 Latin America
9.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)
9.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type
9.2.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
9.2.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
9.2.3 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
9.3 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application
9.3.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
9.3.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
9.3.3 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
9.4 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country
9.4.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
9.4.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
9.4.3 Mexico
9.4.4 Brazil
10 Middle East & Africa
10.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)
10.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type
10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)
10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)
10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)
10.3 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application
10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)
10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)
10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)
10.4 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country
10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)
10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)
10.4.3 Turkey
10.4.4 Saudi Arabia
10.4.5 UAE
11 Key Players Profiles
11.1 Schlumberger
11.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details
11.1.2 Schlumberger Business Overview
11.1.3 Schlumberger Directional Drilling Introduction
11.1.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development
11.2 Halliburton
11.2.1 Halliburton Company Details
11.2.2 Halliburton Business Overview
11.2.3 Halliburton Directional Drilling Introduction
11.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development
11.3 Baker Hughes/GE
11.3.1 Baker Hughes/GE Company Details
11.3.2 Baker Hughes/GE Business Overview
11.3.3 Baker Hughes/GE Directional Drilling Introduction
11.3.4 Baker Hughes/GE Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.3.5 Baker Hughes/GE Recent Development
11.4 CNPC
11.4.1 CNPC Company Details
11.4.2 CNPC Business Overview
11.4.3 CNPC Directional Drilling Introduction
11.4.4 CNPC Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.4.5 CNPC Recent Development
11.5 Weatherford International
11.5.1 Weatherford International Company Details
11.5.2 Weatherford International Business Overview
11.5.3 Weatherford International Directional Drilling Introduction
11.5.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.5.5 Weatherford International Recent Development
11.6 Nabors industries
11.6.1 Nabors industries Company Details
11.6.2 Nabors industries Business Overview
11.6.3 Nabors industries Directional Drilling Introduction
11.6.4 Nabors industries Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.6.5 Nabors industries Recent Development
11.7 SINOPEC
11.7.1 SINOPEC Company Details
11.7.2 SINOPEC Business Overview
11.7.3 SINOPEC Directional Drilling Introduction
11.7.4 SINOPEC Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.7.5 SINOPEC Recent Development
11.8 COSL
11.8.1 COSL Company Details
11.8.2 COSL Business Overview
11.8.3 COSL Directional Drilling Introduction
11.8.4 COSL Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.8.5 COSL Recent Development
11.9 Cathedral Energy Services
11.9.1 Cathedral Energy Services Company Details
11.9.2 Cathedral Energy Services Business Overview
11.9.3 Cathedral Energy Services Directional Drilling Introduction
11.9.4 Cathedral Energy Services Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.9.5 Cathedral Energy Services Recent Development
11.10 Gyrodata
11.10.1 Gyrodata Company Details
11.10.2 Gyrodata Business Overview
11.10.3 Gyrodata Directional Drilling Introduction
11.10.4 Gyrodata Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.10.5 Gyrodata Recent Development
11.11 ANTON
11.11.1 ANTON Company Details
11.11.2 ANTON Business Overview
11.11.3 ANTON Directional Drilling Introduction
11.11.4 ANTON Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.11.5 ANTON Recent Development
11.12 ZPEC
11.12.1 ZPEC Company Details
11.12.2 ZPEC Business Overview
11.12.3 ZPEC Directional Drilling Introduction
11.12.4 ZPEC Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.12.5 ZPEC Recent Development
11.13 Jindal Drilling & Industries
11.13.1 Jindal Drilling & Industries Company Details
11.13.2 Jindal Drilling & Industries Business Overview
11.13.3 Jindal Drilling & Industries Directional Drilling Introduction
11.13.4 Jindal Drilling & Industries Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.13.5 Jindal Drilling & Industries Recent Development
11.14 Scientific Drilling International
11.14.1 Scientific Drilling International Company Details
11.14.2 Scientific Drilling International Business Overview
11.14.3 Scientific Drilling International Directional Drilling Introduction
11.14.4 Scientific Drilling International Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.14.5 Scientific Drilling International Recent Development
11.15 LEAM Drilling Services
11.15.1 LEAM Drilling Services Company Details
11.15.2 LEAM Drilling Services Business Overview
11.15.3 LEAM Drilling Services Directional Drilling Introduction
11.15.4 LEAM Drilling Services Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)
11.15.5 LEAM Drilling Services Recent Development
12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions
13 Appendix
13.1 Research Methodology
13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach
13.1.2 Data Source
13.2 Disclaimer
13.3 Author Details
