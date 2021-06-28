Directional Drilling Market Segmentation, Key Companies And Regional Analysis And Forecast To 2027| Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes/GE, CNPC

Los Angeles, United State: Complete study of the global Directional Drilling market is carried out by the analysts in this report, taking into consideration key factors like drivers, challenges, recent trends, opportunities, advancements, and competitive landscape. This report offers a clear understanding of the present as well as future scenario of the global Directional Drilling industry. Research techniques like PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis have been deployed by the researchers. They have also provided accurate data on Directional Drilling production, capacity, price, cost, margin, and revenue to help the players gain a clear understanding into the overall existing and future market situation.

Get Full PDF Sample Copy of Report: (Including Full TOC, List of Tables & Figures, Chart) https://www.qyresearch.com/sample-form/form/3221796/global-and-united-states-directional-drilling-market

Leading players of the global Directional Drilling market are analyzed taking into account their market share, recent developments, new product launches, partnerships, mergers or acquisitions, and markets served. We also provide an exhaustive analysis of their product portfolios to explore the products and applications they concentrate on when operating in the global Directional Drilling market. Furthermore, the report offers two separate market forecasts – one for the production side and another for the consumption side of the global Directional Drilling market. It also provides useful recommendations for new as well as established players of the global Directional Drilling market.

Key Players Mentioned in the Global Directional Drilling Market Research Report: Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes/GE, CNPC, Weatherford International, Nabors industries, SINOPEC, COSL, Cathedral Energy Services, Gyrodata, ANTON, ZPEC, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Scientific Drilling International, LEAM Drilling Services

Global Directional Drilling Market Segmentation by Product: Deviated Well Directional Drilling, Horizontal Well Directional Drilling

Global Directional Drilling Market Segmentation by Application: Land Directional Drilling, Offshore Directional Drilling

Under the segmentation section, the report shows how leading segments are increasing their share of the global Directional Drilling industry with the help of key supporting factors. Both application and product segments of the global Directional Drilling industry are comprehensively researched about by the analysts. Players can use this analysis to select specific segments to focus on in the next few years and plan effective strategies to gain maximum growth. Buyers of the report will have access to accurate share, CAGR, and size forecasts for different product and application segments of the global Directional Drilling industry.

As part of regional analysis, the report throws light on high-growth regions and factors strengthening their growth in the global Directional Drilling industry. Each important region and country is deeply looked into to identify lucrative growth opportunities available across the globe. The regional analysis will help players to expand their footprint, increase their knowledge of specific regulatory scenarios in important countries, and explore new opportunities in different regions.

Few of the Questions Answered through the Report

(1) How will the global Directional Drilling market perform during the forecast period? What will be the market size in terms of value and volume?

(2) Which segment will drive the global Directional Drilling market? Which regional market will show extensive growth in the future? What are the reasons?

(3) How will the Directional Drilling market dynamics change because of the impact of future market opportunities, restraints, and drivers?

(4) What are the key strategies adopted by players to sustain themselves in the global Directional Drilling market?

(5) How will these strategies influence the Directional Drilling market growth and competition?

Request for customization in Report: https://www.qyresearch.com/customize-request/form/3221796/global-and-united-states-directional-drilling-market

Table od Content

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Deviated Well Directional Drilling

1.2.3 Horizontal Well Directional Drilling

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Land Directional Drilling

1.3.3 Offshore Directional Drilling

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Directional Drilling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Directional Drilling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Directional Drilling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Directional Drilling Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Directional Drilling Market Trends

2.3.2 Directional Drilling Market Drivers

2.3.3 Directional Drilling Market Challenges

2.3.4 Directional Drilling Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Directional Drilling Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Directional Drilling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Directional Drilling Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Directional Drilling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Directional Drilling Revenue

3.4 Global Directional Drilling Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Directional Drilling Revenue in 2020

3.5 Directional Drilling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Directional Drilling Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Directional Drilling Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Directional Drilling Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Directional Drilling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Directional Drilling Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Directional Drilling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Schlumberger

11.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details

11.1.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

11.1.3 Schlumberger Directional Drilling Introduction

11.1.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

11.2 Halliburton

11.2.1 Halliburton Company Details

11.2.2 Halliburton Business Overview

11.2.3 Halliburton Directional Drilling Introduction

11.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

11.3 Baker Hughes/GE

11.3.1 Baker Hughes/GE Company Details

11.3.2 Baker Hughes/GE Business Overview

11.3.3 Baker Hughes/GE Directional Drilling Introduction

11.3.4 Baker Hughes/GE Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Baker Hughes/GE Recent Development

11.4 CNPC

11.4.1 CNPC Company Details

11.4.2 CNPC Business Overview

11.4.3 CNPC Directional Drilling Introduction

11.4.4 CNPC Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 CNPC Recent Development

11.5 Weatherford International

11.5.1 Weatherford International Company Details

11.5.2 Weatherford International Business Overview

11.5.3 Weatherford International Directional Drilling Introduction

11.5.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

11.6 Nabors industries

11.6.1 Nabors industries Company Details

11.6.2 Nabors industries Business Overview

11.6.3 Nabors industries Directional Drilling Introduction

11.6.4 Nabors industries Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Nabors industries Recent Development

11.7 SINOPEC

11.7.1 SINOPEC Company Details

11.7.2 SINOPEC Business Overview

11.7.3 SINOPEC Directional Drilling Introduction

11.7.4 SINOPEC Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

11.8 COSL

11.8.1 COSL Company Details

11.8.2 COSL Business Overview

11.8.3 COSL Directional Drilling Introduction

11.8.4 COSL Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 COSL Recent Development

11.9 Cathedral Energy Services

11.9.1 Cathedral Energy Services Company Details

11.9.2 Cathedral Energy Services Business Overview

11.9.3 Cathedral Energy Services Directional Drilling Introduction

11.9.4 Cathedral Energy Services Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Cathedral Energy Services Recent Development

11.10 Gyrodata

11.10.1 Gyrodata Company Details

11.10.2 Gyrodata Business Overview

11.10.3 Gyrodata Directional Drilling Introduction

11.10.4 Gyrodata Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Gyrodata Recent Development

11.11 ANTON

11.11.1 ANTON Company Details

11.11.2 ANTON Business Overview

11.11.3 ANTON Directional Drilling Introduction

11.11.4 ANTON Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 ANTON Recent Development

11.12 ZPEC

11.12.1 ZPEC Company Details

11.12.2 ZPEC Business Overview

11.12.3 ZPEC Directional Drilling Introduction

11.12.4 ZPEC Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 ZPEC Recent Development

11.13 Jindal Drilling & Industries

11.13.1 Jindal Drilling & Industries Company Details

11.13.2 Jindal Drilling & Industries Business Overview

11.13.3 Jindal Drilling & Industries Directional Drilling Introduction

11.13.4 Jindal Drilling & Industries Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Jindal Drilling & Industries Recent Development

11.14 Scientific Drilling International

11.14.1 Scientific Drilling International Company Details

11.14.2 Scientific Drilling International Business Overview

11.14.3 Scientific Drilling International Directional Drilling Introduction

11.14.4 Scientific Drilling International Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Scientific Drilling International Recent Development

11.15 LEAM Drilling Services

11.15.1 LEAM Drilling Services Company Details

11.15.2 LEAM Drilling Services Business Overview

11.15.3 LEAM Drilling Services Directional Drilling Introduction

11.15.4 LEAM Drilling Services Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 LEAM Drilling Services Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

About Us:

QY Research established in 2007, focus on custom research, management consulting, IPO consulting, industry chain research, data base and seminar services. The company owned a large basic data base (such as National Bureau of statistics database, Customs import and export database, Industry Association Database etc), expert’s resources (included energy automotive chemical medical ICT consumer goods etc.