Directional Drilling Market Research With Size, Growth, Key Players, Segments And Forecasts Analysis 2021-2027 | Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes/GE

The report titled Global Directional Drilling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Directional Drilling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Directional Drilling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Directional Drilling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Directional Drilling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Directional Drilling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Directional Drilling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Directional Drilling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Directional Drilling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Directional Drilling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Directional Drilling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Directional Drilling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes/GE, CNPC, Weatherford International, Nabors industries, SINOPEC, COSL, Cathedral Energy Services, Gyrodata, ANTON, ZPEC, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Scientific Drilling International, LEAM Drilling Services

Market Segmentation by Product:

Deviated Well Directional Drilling

Horizontal Well Directional Drilling



Market Segmentation by Application:

Land Directional Drilling

Offshore Directional Drilling



The Directional Drilling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Directional Drilling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Directional Drilling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Directional Drilling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Directional Drilling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Directional Drilling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Directional Drilling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Directional Drilling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Market Overview of Directional Drilling

1.1 Directional Drilling Market Overview

1.1.1 Directional Drilling Product Scope

1.1.2 Directional Drilling Market Status and Outlook

1.2 Global Directional Drilling Market Size Overview by Region 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3 Global Directional Drilling Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

1.4 Global Directional Drilling Historic Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

1.5 Global Directional Drilling Market Size Forecast by Region (2022-2027)

1.6 Key Regions, Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.4 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

1.6.5 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

2 Directional Drilling Market Overview by Type

2.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Size by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2 Global Directional Drilling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

2.3 Global Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

2.4 Deviated Well Directional Drilling

2.5 Horizontal Well Directional Drilling

3 Directional Drilling Market Overview by Application

3.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Size by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.2 Global Directional Drilling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

3.3 Global Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

3.4 Land Directional Drilling

3.5 Offshore Directional Drilling

4 Directional Drilling Competition Analysis by Players

4.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Size by Players (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Top Players by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3) & (based on the Revenue in Directional Drilling as of 2020)

4.3 Date of Key Players Enter into Directional Drilling Market

4.4 Global Top Players Directional Drilling Headquarters and Area Served

4.5 Key Players Directional Drilling Product Solution and Service

4.6 Competitive Status

4.6.1 Directional Drilling Market Concentration Rate

4.6.2 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Company (Top Players) Profiles and Key Data

5.1 Schlumberger

5.1.1 Schlumberger Profile

5.1.2 Schlumberger Main Business

5.1.3 Schlumberger Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.1.4 Schlumberger Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Developments

5.2 Halliburton

5.2.1 Halliburton Profile

5.2.2 Halliburton Main Business

5.2.3 Halliburton Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.2.4 Halliburton Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.2.5 Halliburton Recent Developments

5.3 Baker Hughes/GE

5.3.1 Baker Hughes/GE Profile

5.3.2 Baker Hughes/GE Main Business

5.3.3 Baker Hughes/GE Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.3.4 Baker Hughes/GE Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.3.5 CNPC Recent Developments

5.4 CNPC

5.4.1 CNPC Profile

5.4.2 CNPC Main Business

5.4.3 CNPC Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.4.4 CNPC Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.4.5 CNPC Recent Developments

5.5 Weatherford International

5.5.1 Weatherford International Profile

5.5.2 Weatherford International Main Business

5.5.3 Weatherford International Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.5.4 Weatherford International Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.5.5 Weatherford International Recent Developments

5.6 Nabors industries

5.6.1 Nabors industries Profile

5.6.2 Nabors industries Main Business

5.6.3 Nabors industries Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.6.4 Nabors industries Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.6.5 Nabors industries Recent Developments

5.7 SINOPEC

5.7.1 SINOPEC Profile

5.7.2 SINOPEC Main Business

5.7.3 SINOPEC Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.7.4 SINOPEC Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.7.5 SINOPEC Recent Developments

5.8 COSL

5.8.1 COSL Profile

5.8.2 COSL Main Business

5.8.3 COSL Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.8.4 COSL Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.8.5 COSL Recent Developments

5.9 Cathedral Energy Services

5.9.1 Cathedral Energy Services Profile

5.9.2 Cathedral Energy Services Main Business

5.9.3 Cathedral Energy Services Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.9.4 Cathedral Energy Services Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.9.5 Cathedral Energy Services Recent Developments

5.10 Gyrodata

5.10.1 Gyrodata Profile

5.10.2 Gyrodata Main Business

5.10.3 Gyrodata Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.10.4 Gyrodata Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.10.5 Gyrodata Recent Developments

5.11 ANTON

5.11.1 ANTON Profile

5.11.2 ANTON Main Business

5.11.3 ANTON Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.11.4 ANTON Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.11.5 ANTON Recent Developments

5.12 ZPEC

5.12.1 ZPEC Profile

5.12.2 ZPEC Main Business

5.12.3 ZPEC Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.12.4 ZPEC Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.12.5 ZPEC Recent Developments

5.13 Jindal Drilling & Industries

5.13.1 Jindal Drilling & Industries Profile

5.13.2 Jindal Drilling & Industries Main Business

5.13.3 Jindal Drilling & Industries Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.13.4 Jindal Drilling & Industries Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.13.5 Jindal Drilling & Industries Recent Developments

5.14 Scientific Drilling International

5.14.1 Scientific Drilling International Profile

5.14.2 Scientific Drilling International Main Business

5.14.3 Scientific Drilling International Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.14.4 Scientific Drilling International Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.14.5 Scientific Drilling International Recent Developments

5.15 LEAM Drilling Services

5.15.1 LEAM Drilling Services Profile

5.15.2 LEAM Drilling Services Main Business

5.15.3 LEAM Drilling Services Directional Drilling Products, Services and Solutions

5.15.4 LEAM Drilling Services Directional Drilling Revenue (US$ Million) & (2016-2021)

5.15.5 LEAM Drilling Services Recent Developments

6 North America

6.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

6.2 United States

6.3 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

7.2 Germany

7.3 France

7.4 U.K.

7.5 Italy

7.6 Russia

7.7 Nordic

7.8 Rest of Europe

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region (2016-2027)

8.2 China

8.3 Japan

8.4 South Korea

8.5 Southeast Asia

8.6 India

8.7 Australia

8.8 Rest of Asia-Pacific

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

9.2 Mexico

9.3 Brazil

9.4 Rest of Latin America

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2027)

10.2 Turkey

10.3 Saudi Arabia

10.4 UAE

10.5 Rest of Middle East & Africa

11 Directional Drilling Market Dynamics

11.1 Directional Drilling Industry Trends

11.2 Directional Drilling Market Drivers

11.3 Directional Drilling Market Challenges

11.4 Directional Drilling Market Restraints

12 Research Finding /Conclusion

13 Methodology and Data Source

13.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.1 Research Programs/Design

13.1.2 Market Size Estimation

13.1.3 Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

13.2 Data Source

13.2.1 Secondary Sources

13.2.2 Primary Sources

13.3 Disclaimer

13.4 Author List

