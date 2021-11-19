Directional Drilling Market Business Development Hacking Strategies by Predominant Players 2021-2027 | Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes/GE

“

The report titled Global Directional Drilling Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Directional Drilling market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Directional Drilling market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Directional Drilling market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts. The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Directional Drilling market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Directional Drilling report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Directional Drilling report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Directional Drilling market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Directional Drilling market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Directional Drilling market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Directional Drilling market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Directional Drilling market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

Schlumberger, Halliburton, Baker Hughes/GE, CNPC, Weatherford International, Nabors industries, SINOPEC, COSL, Cathedral Energy Services, Gyrodata, ANTON, ZPEC, Jindal Drilling & Industries, Scientific Drilling International, LEAM Drilling Services

Market Segmentation by Product:

Deviated Well Directional Drilling

Horizontal Well Directional Drilling



Market Segmentation by Application:

Land Directional Drilling

Offshore Directional Drilling



The Directional Drilling Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Directional Drilling market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Directional Drilling market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Directional Drilling market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Directional Drilling industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Directional Drilling market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Directional Drilling market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Directional Drilling market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Study Scope

1.2 Market Analysis by Type

1.2.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Size Growth Rate by Type: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.2.2 Deviated Well Directional Drilling

1.2.3 Horizontal Well Directional Drilling

1.3 Market by Application

1.3.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Share by Application: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

1.3.2 Land Directional Drilling

1.3.3 Offshore Directional Drilling

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Growth Trends

2.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Perspective (2016-2027)

2.2 Directional Drilling Growth Trends by Regions

2.2.1 Directional Drilling Market Size by Regions: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.2.2 Directional Drilling Historic Market Share by Regions (2016-2021)

2.2.3 Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Regions (2022-2027)

2.3 Directional Drilling Industry Dynamic

2.3.1 Directional Drilling Market Trends

2.3.2 Directional Drilling Market Drivers

2.3.3 Directional Drilling Market Challenges

2.3.4 Directional Drilling Market Restraints

3 Competition Landscape by Key Players

3.1 Global Top Directional Drilling Players by Revenue

3.1.1 Global Top Directional Drilling Players by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.1.2 Global Directional Drilling Revenue Market Share by Players (2016-2021)

3.2 Global Directional Drilling Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2 and Tier 3)

3.3 Players Covered: Ranking by Directional Drilling Revenue

3.4 Global Directional Drilling Market Concentration Ratio

3.4.1 Global Directional Drilling Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

3.4.2 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Directional Drilling Revenue in 2020

3.5 Directional Drilling Key Players Head office and Area Served

3.6 Key Players Directional Drilling Product Solution and Service

3.7 Date of Enter into Directional Drilling Market

3.8 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4 Directional Drilling Breakdown Data by Type

4.1 Global Directional Drilling Historic Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

4.2 Global Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

5 Directional Drilling Breakdown Data by Application

5.1 Global Directional Drilling Historic Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

5.2 Global Directional Drilling Forecasted Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6 North America

6.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

6.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

6.2.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

6.2.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

6.2.3 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

6.3 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

6.3.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

6.3.3 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

6.4 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

6.4.1 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

6.4.2 North America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

6.4.3 United States

6.4.4 Canada

7 Europe

7.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

7.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

7.2.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

7.2.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

7.2.3 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

7.3.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

7.3.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

7.3.3 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

7.4.1 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

7.4.2 Europe Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

7.4.3 Germany

7.4.4 France

7.4.5 U.K.

7.4.6 Italy

7.4.7 Russia

7.4.8 Nordic

8 Asia-Pacific

8.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

8.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

8.2.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

8.2.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

8.3.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

8.3.3 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region

8.4.1 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region (2016-2021)

8.4.2 Asia-Pacific Directional Drilling Market Size by Region (2022-2027)

8.4.3 China

8.4.4 Japan

8.4.5 South Korea

8.4.6 Southeast Asia

8.4.7 India

8.4.8 Australia

9 Latin America

9.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

9.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

9.2.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

9.2.3 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

9.3.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

9.3.3 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

9.4.1 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

9.4.2 Latin America Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

9.4.3 Mexico

9.4.4 Brazil

10 Middle East & Africa

10.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size (2016-2027)

10.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2021)

10.2.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2022-2027)

10.2.3 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2021)

10.3.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2022-2027)

10.3.3 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2016-2021)

10.4.2 Middle East & Africa Directional Drilling Market Size by Country (2022-2027)

10.4.3 Turkey

10.4.4 Saudi Arabia

10.4.5 UAE

11 Key Players Profiles

11.1 Schlumberger

11.1.1 Schlumberger Company Details

11.1.2 Schlumberger Business Overview

11.1.3 Schlumberger Directional Drilling Introduction

11.1.4 Schlumberger Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.1.5 Schlumberger Recent Development

11.2 Halliburton

11.2.1 Halliburton Company Details

11.2.2 Halliburton Business Overview

11.2.3 Halliburton Directional Drilling Introduction

11.2.4 Halliburton Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.2.5 Halliburton Recent Development

11.3 Baker Hughes/GE

11.3.1 Baker Hughes/GE Company Details

11.3.2 Baker Hughes/GE Business Overview

11.3.3 Baker Hughes/GE Directional Drilling Introduction

11.3.4 Baker Hughes/GE Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.3.5 Baker Hughes/GE Recent Development

11.4 CNPC

11.4.1 CNPC Company Details

11.4.2 CNPC Business Overview

11.4.3 CNPC Directional Drilling Introduction

11.4.4 CNPC Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.4.5 CNPC Recent Development

11.5 Weatherford International

11.5.1 Weatherford International Company Details

11.5.2 Weatherford International Business Overview

11.5.3 Weatherford International Directional Drilling Introduction

11.5.4 Weatherford International Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.5.5 Weatherford International Recent Development

11.6 Nabors industries

11.6.1 Nabors industries Company Details

11.6.2 Nabors industries Business Overview

11.6.3 Nabors industries Directional Drilling Introduction

11.6.4 Nabors industries Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.6.5 Nabors industries Recent Development

11.7 SINOPEC

11.7.1 SINOPEC Company Details

11.7.2 SINOPEC Business Overview

11.7.3 SINOPEC Directional Drilling Introduction

11.7.4 SINOPEC Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.7.5 SINOPEC Recent Development

11.8 COSL

11.8.1 COSL Company Details

11.8.2 COSL Business Overview

11.8.3 COSL Directional Drilling Introduction

11.8.4 COSL Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.8.5 COSL Recent Development

11.9 Cathedral Energy Services

11.9.1 Cathedral Energy Services Company Details

11.9.2 Cathedral Energy Services Business Overview

11.9.3 Cathedral Energy Services Directional Drilling Introduction

11.9.4 Cathedral Energy Services Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.9.5 Cathedral Energy Services Recent Development

11.10 Gyrodata

11.10.1 Gyrodata Company Details

11.10.2 Gyrodata Business Overview

11.10.3 Gyrodata Directional Drilling Introduction

11.10.4 Gyrodata Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.10.5 Gyrodata Recent Development

11.11 ANTON

11.11.1 ANTON Company Details

11.11.2 ANTON Business Overview

11.11.3 ANTON Directional Drilling Introduction

11.11.4 ANTON Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.11.5 ANTON Recent Development

11.12 ZPEC

11.12.1 ZPEC Company Details

11.12.2 ZPEC Business Overview

11.12.3 ZPEC Directional Drilling Introduction

11.12.4 ZPEC Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.12.5 ZPEC Recent Development

11.13 Jindal Drilling & Industries

11.13.1 Jindal Drilling & Industries Company Details

11.13.2 Jindal Drilling & Industries Business Overview

11.13.3 Jindal Drilling & Industries Directional Drilling Introduction

11.13.4 Jindal Drilling & Industries Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.13.5 Jindal Drilling & Industries Recent Development

11.14 Scientific Drilling International

11.14.1 Scientific Drilling International Company Details

11.14.2 Scientific Drilling International Business Overview

11.14.3 Scientific Drilling International Directional Drilling Introduction

11.14.4 Scientific Drilling International Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.14.5 Scientific Drilling International Recent Development

11.15 LEAM Drilling Services

11.15.1 LEAM Drilling Services Company Details

11.15.2 LEAM Drilling Services Business Overview

11.15.3 LEAM Drilling Services Directional Drilling Introduction

11.15.4 LEAM Drilling Services Revenue in Directional Drilling Business (2016-2021)

11.15.5 LEAM Drilling Services Recent Development

12 Analyst’s Viewpoints/Conclusions

13 Appendix

13.1 Research Methodology

13.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

13.1.2 Data Source

13.2 Disclaimer

13.3 Author Details

