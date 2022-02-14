Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market 2022: Trends, Opportunity, Global Share and Growth Factor till 2028 | BeAM, Trumpf, Optomec

“

Market Summary

A newly published report titled “Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market” by QY Research throws light on the industry dynamics and current and future trends that play a key role in determining the business expansion. The report also highlights the key driving factors and restraints that are impacting the growth. For a comprehensive understanding, the professionals have reviewed the regulatory scenario, market entry strategies, best industry practices, pricing strategy, technology landscape, and consumption, sales, and demand outlook. Y-o-Y growth estimates have also been included to provide the users with accurate statistics and facts. This report will give the readers a bigger and see-through picture of the overall scenario.

Covid-19 Impact Outlook

This section of the report reveals the consequence of the covid pandemic on business, globally. Effect on manufacturing activities, production, demand, supply chain and logistics management, and distribution networks has been exposed in this report. The analysts have pointed out the measures or strategies that the companies are taking up to fight the covid-19 impact. Moreover, they have identified key opportunities that are emerging post-COVID-19. This will help the players capitalize on the opportunities to recover losses and stabilize their businesses

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned:

BeAM, Trumpf, Optomec, FormAlloy, DMG Mori, 3D Systems, GE Additive, EOS, Sisma, SLM Solutions, Meltio, InssTek, Relativity, Sciaky, MHI, Evobeam, Norsk Titanium, WAAM, GEFERTEC, Prodways, ADMATEC, Lincoln Electric, Bright Laser Technologies, LATEC, 3DP Technology, YNAMT

Market Segmentation by Product:

Laser

Electron Beam

Plasma Arc



Market Segmentation by Application:

Aerospace Industry

Automotive Industry

Medical

Others



The Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Frequently Asked Questions

At what growth rate is the application segment expected to expand?

Which factors will lead to the Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market expansion?

What will be the global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market size by 2028?

What are the key constraints in the Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market growth?

Which type segment will witness healthy growth from xx to xx?

Which region presents lucrative growth prospects?

Which companies are the key innovators in the Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market?

What are the key business strategies for post-covid recovery?

Who are the key leaders in the global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market?

Which technological advancements will influence the Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers market growth?

Table of Contents:

1 Study Coverage

1.1 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Product Introduction

1.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.2.1 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.2.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.3 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Outlook 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.3.1 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in US$ Million for the Year 2017-2028

1.3.2 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Volume for the Year 2017-2028

1.4 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.1 The Market Share of United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers in Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.4.2 The Growth Rate of Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size, United States VS Global, 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

1.5 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Industry Trends

1.5.2 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Drivers

1.5.3 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Challenges

1.5.4 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Restraints

1.6 Study Objectives

1.7 Years Considered

2 Market by Type

2.1 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Segment by Type

2.1.1 Laser

2.1.2 Electron Beam

2.1.3 Plasma Arc

2.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size by Type

2.2.1 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.2.3 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size by Type

2.3.1 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Value, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.2 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Volume, by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

2.3.3 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Type (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3 Market by Application

3.1 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Segment by Application

3.1.1 Aerospace Industry

3.1.2 Automotive Industry

3.1.3 Medical

3.1.4 Others

3.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size by Application

3.2.1 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.2.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size by Application

3.3.1 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Value, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.2 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Volume, by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

3.3.3 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Average Selling Price (ASP) by Application (2017, 2022 & 2028)

4 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Competitor Landscape by Company

4.1 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size by Company

4.1.1 Top Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Manufacturers Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.1.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Revenue by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.3 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.1.4 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Price by Manufacturer (2017-2022)

4.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Concentration Ratio (CR)

4.2.1 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Concentration Ratio (CR) (2017-2022)

4.2.2 Global Top 5 and Top 10 Largest Manufacturers of Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers in 2021

4.2.3 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.3 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Manufacturing Base Distribution, Product Type

4.3.1 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Manufacturers, Headquarters and Distribution of Producing Region

4.3.2 Manufacturers Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Product Type

4.3.3 Date of International Manufacturers Enter into Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market

4.4 Manufacturers Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

4.5 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size by Company

4.5.1 Top Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Players in United States, Ranked by Revenue (2021)

4.5.2 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Revenue by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

4.5.3 United States Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales by Players (2020, 2021 & 2022)

5 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size by Region

5.1 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size by Region: 2017 VS 2022 VS 2028

5.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size in Volume by Region (2017-2028)

5.2.1 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Volume by Region: 2017-2022

5.2.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Volume Forecast by Region (2023-2028)

5.3 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size in Value by Region (2017-2028)

5.3.1 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Value by Region: 2017-2022

5.3.2 Global Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales in Value by Region: 2023-2028

6 Segment in Region Level & Country Level

6.1 North America

6.1.1 North America Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.1.2 North America Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.1.3 United States

6.1.4 Canada

6.2 Asia-Pacific

6.2.1 Asia-Pacific Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.2.2 Asia-Pacific Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Region (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.2.3 China

6.2.4 Japan

6.2.5 South Korea

6.2.6 India

6.2.7 Australia

6.2.8 China Taiwan

6.2.9 Indonesia

6.2.10 Thailand

6.2.11 Malaysia

6.3 Europe

6.3.1 Europe Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.3.2 Europe Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.3.3 Germany

6.3.4 France

6.3.5 U.K.

6.3.6 Italy

6.3.7 Russia

6.4 Latin America

6.4.1 Latin America Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.4.2 Latin America Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.4.3 Mexico

6.4.4 Brazil

6.4.5 Argentina

6.5 Middle East and Africa

6.5.1 Middle East and Africa Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Size YoY Growth 2017-2028

6.5.2 Middle East and Africa Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Market Facts & Figures by Country (2017, 2022 & 2028)

6.5.3 Turkey

6.5.4 Saudi Arabia

6.5.5 UAE

7 Company Profiles

7.1 BeAM

7.1.1 BeAM Corporation Information

7.1.2 BeAM Description and Business Overview

7.1.3 BeAM Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.1.4 BeAM Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.1.5 BeAM Recent Development

7.2 Trumpf

7.2.1 Trumpf Corporation Information

7.2.2 Trumpf Description and Business Overview

7.2.3 Trumpf Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.2.4 Trumpf Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.2.5 Trumpf Recent Development

7.3 Optomec

7.3.1 Optomec Corporation Information

7.3.2 Optomec Description and Business Overview

7.3.3 Optomec Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.3.4 Optomec Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.3.5 Optomec Recent Development

7.4 FormAlloy

7.4.1 FormAlloy Corporation Information

7.4.2 FormAlloy Description and Business Overview

7.4.3 FormAlloy Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.4.4 FormAlloy Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.4.5 FormAlloy Recent Development

7.5 DMG Mori

7.5.1 DMG Mori Corporation Information

7.5.2 DMG Mori Description and Business Overview

7.5.3 DMG Mori Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.5.4 DMG Mori Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.5.5 DMG Mori Recent Development

7.6 3D Systems

7.6.1 3D Systems Corporation Information

7.6.2 3D Systems Description and Business Overview

7.6.3 3D Systems Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.6.4 3D Systems Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.6.5 3D Systems Recent Development

7.7 GE Additive

7.7.1 GE Additive Corporation Information

7.7.2 GE Additive Description and Business Overview

7.7.3 GE Additive Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.7.4 GE Additive Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.7.5 GE Additive Recent Development

7.8 EOS

7.8.1 EOS Corporation Information

7.8.2 EOS Description and Business Overview

7.8.3 EOS Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.8.4 EOS Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.8.5 EOS Recent Development

7.9 Sisma

7.9.1 Sisma Corporation Information

7.9.2 Sisma Description and Business Overview

7.9.3 Sisma Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.9.4 Sisma Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.9.5 Sisma Recent Development

7.10 SLM Solutions

7.10.1 SLM Solutions Corporation Information

7.10.2 SLM Solutions Description and Business Overview

7.10.3 SLM Solutions Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.10.4 SLM Solutions Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.10.5 SLM Solutions Recent Development

7.11 Meltio

7.11.1 Meltio Corporation Information

7.11.2 Meltio Description and Business Overview

7.11.3 Meltio Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.11.4 Meltio Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Products Offered

7.11.5 Meltio Recent Development

7.12 InssTek

7.12.1 InssTek Corporation Information

7.12.2 InssTek Description and Business Overview

7.12.3 InssTek Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.12.4 InssTek Products Offered

7.12.5 InssTek Recent Development

7.13 Relativity

7.13.1 Relativity Corporation Information

7.13.2 Relativity Description and Business Overview

7.13.3 Relativity Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.13.4 Relativity Products Offered

7.13.5 Relativity Recent Development

7.14 Sciaky

7.14.1 Sciaky Corporation Information

7.14.2 Sciaky Description and Business Overview

7.14.3 Sciaky Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.14.4 Sciaky Products Offered

7.14.5 Sciaky Recent Development

7.15 MHI

7.15.1 MHI Corporation Information

7.15.2 MHI Description and Business Overview

7.15.3 MHI Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.15.4 MHI Products Offered

7.15.5 MHI Recent Development

7.16 Evobeam

7.16.1 Evobeam Corporation Information

7.16.2 Evobeam Description and Business Overview

7.16.3 Evobeam Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.16.4 Evobeam Products Offered

7.16.5 Evobeam Recent Development

7.17 Norsk Titanium

7.17.1 Norsk Titanium Corporation Information

7.17.2 Norsk Titanium Description and Business Overview

7.17.3 Norsk Titanium Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.17.4 Norsk Titanium Products Offered

7.17.5 Norsk Titanium Recent Development

7.18 WAAM

7.18.1 WAAM Corporation Information

7.18.2 WAAM Description and Business Overview

7.18.3 WAAM Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.18.4 WAAM Products Offered

7.18.5 WAAM Recent Development

7.19 GEFERTEC

7.19.1 GEFERTEC Corporation Information

7.19.2 GEFERTEC Description and Business Overview

7.19.3 GEFERTEC Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.19.4 GEFERTEC Products Offered

7.19.5 GEFERTEC Recent Development

7.20 Prodways

7.20.1 Prodways Corporation Information

7.20.2 Prodways Description and Business Overview

7.20.3 Prodways Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.20.4 Prodways Products Offered

7.20.5 Prodways Recent Development

7.21 ADMATEC

7.21.1 ADMATEC Corporation Information

7.21.2 ADMATEC Description and Business Overview

7.21.3 ADMATEC Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.21.4 ADMATEC Products Offered

7.21.5 ADMATEC Recent Development

7.22 Lincoln Electric

7.22.1 Lincoln Electric Corporation Information

7.22.2 Lincoln Electric Description and Business Overview

7.22.3 Lincoln Electric Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.22.4 Lincoln Electric Products Offered

7.22.5 Lincoln Electric Recent Development

7.23 Bright Laser Technologies

7.23.1 Bright Laser Technologies Corporation Information

7.23.2 Bright Laser Technologies Description and Business Overview

7.23.3 Bright Laser Technologies Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.23.4 Bright Laser Technologies Products Offered

7.23.5 Bright Laser Technologies Recent Development

7.24 LATEC

7.24.1 LATEC Corporation Information

7.24.2 LATEC Description and Business Overview

7.24.3 LATEC Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.24.4 LATEC Products Offered

7.24.5 LATEC Recent Development

7.25 3DP Technology

7.25.1 3DP Technology Corporation Information

7.25.2 3DP Technology Description and Business Overview

7.25.3 3DP Technology Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.25.4 3DP Technology Products Offered

7.25.5 3DP Technology Recent Development

7.26 YNAMT

7.26.1 YNAMT Corporation Information

7.26.2 YNAMT Description and Business Overview

7.26.3 YNAMT Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales, Revenue and Gross Margin (2017-2022)

7.26.4 YNAMT Products Offered

7.26.5 YNAMT Recent Development

8 Industry Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

8.1 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Industry Chain Analysis

8.2 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Key Raw Materials

8.2.1 Key Raw Materials

8.2.2 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Distributors

8.3 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Production Mode & Process

8.4 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales and Marketing

8.4.1 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Sales Channels

8.4.2 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Distributors

8.5 Directed Energy Deposition (DED) 3D Printers Customers

9 Research Findings and Conclusion

10 Appendix

10.1 Research Methodology

10.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

10.1.2 Data Source

10.2 Author Details

10.3 Disclaimer

