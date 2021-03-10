Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market size, Demand, Growth Innovation, Trends, Region, Forecasts to 2027 | Xaar, Heidelberg USA, Tonejet Limited, Koenig & Bauer Kammann, Velox Ltd.

“

The report titled Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market is one of the most comprehensive and important additions to QY Research’s archive of market research studies. It offers detailed research and analysis of key aspects of the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market. The market analysts authoring this report have provided in-depth information on leading growth drivers, restraints, challenges, trends, and opportunities to offer a complete analysis of the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market. Market participants can use the analysis on market dynamics to plan effective growth strategies and prepare for future challenges beforehand. Each trend of the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market is carefully analyzed and researched about by the market analysts.The market analysts and researchers have done extensive analysis of the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market with the help of research methodologies such as PESTLE and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. They have provided accurate and reliable market data and useful recommendations with an aim to help the players gain an insight into the overall present and future market scenario. The Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers report comprises in-depth study of the potential segments including product type, application, and end user and their contribution to the overall market size.

In addition, market revenues based on region and country are provided in the Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers report. The authors of the report have also shed light on the common business tactics adopted by players. The leading players of the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market and their complete profiles are included in the report. Besides that, investment opportunities, recommendations, and trends that are trending at present in the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market are mapped by the report. With the help of this report, the key players of the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market will be able to make sound decisions and plan their strategies accordingly to stay ahead of the curve.

Competitive landscape is a critical aspect every key player needs to be familiar with. The report throws light on the competitive scenario of the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market to know the competition at both the domestic and global levels. Market experts have also offered the outline of every leading player of the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market, considering the key aspects such as areas of operation, production, and product portfolio. Additionally, companies in the report are studied based on the key factors such as company size, market share, market growth, revenue, production volume, and profits.

Key Players Mentioned: Xaar, Heidelberg USA, Tonejet Limited, Koenig & Bauer Kammann, Velox Ltd., Mimaki Europe B.V., Xerox Corporation, Epson America, Roland DG Corporation, INX International Ink, Engineered Printing Solutions

Market Segmentation by Product: Water Based

Solvent Based

UV Curing Inks



Market Segmentation by Application: Food & Beverages

Pharmaceuticals

Personal Care & Cosmetics

Chemicals

Industrial

Other



The Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market report has been segregated based on distinct categories, such as product type, application, end user, and region. Each and every segment is evaluated on the basis of CAGR, share, and growth potential. In the regional analysis, the report highlights the prospective region, which is estimated to generate opportunities in the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market in the forthcoming years. This segmental analysis will surely turn out to be a useful tool for the readers, stakeholders, and market participants to get a complete picture of the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market and its potential to grow in the years to come.

Key questions answered in the report:

What is the growth potential of the Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market?

Which product segment will grab a lion’s share?

Which regional market will emerge as a frontrunner in coming years?

Which application segment will grow at a robust rate?

What are the growth opportunities that may emerge in Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers industry in the years to come?

What are the key challenges that the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market may face in future?

Which are the leading companies in the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market?

Which are the key trends positively impacting the market growth?

Which are the growth strategies considered by the players to sustain hold in the global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers market?

Table of Contents:

1 Report Overview

1.1 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Research Scope

1.2 Market Segment by Type

1.2.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size Growth Rate by Type

1.2.2 Water Based

1.2.3 Solvent Based

1.2.4 UV Curing Inks

1.3 Market Segment by Application

1.3.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size Growth Rate by Application

1.3.2 Food & Beverages

1.3.3 Pharmaceuticals

1.3.4 Personal Care & Cosmetics

1.3.5 Chemicals

1.3.6 Industrial

1.3.7 Other

1.4 Study Objectives

1.5 Years Considered

2 Global Market Production

2.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Production Capacity (2016-2027)

2.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Production by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

2.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Production by Region

2.3.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Historic Production by Region (2016-2021)

2.3.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Forecasted Production by Region (2022-2027)

2.3.3 North America

2.3.4 Europe

2.3.5 Japan

2.3.6 China

2.3.7 South Korea

2.3.8 India

2.4 Industry Trends

2.4.1 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Industry Trends

2.4.2 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Drivers

2.4.3 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Challenges

2.4.4 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Restraints

3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales

3.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue Estimates and Forecasts 2016-2027

3.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Region: 2016 VS 2021 VS 2027

3.4 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Regions by Sales

3.4.1 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Regions by Sales (2016-2021)

3.4.2 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Regions by Sales (2022-2027)

3.5 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Regions by Revenue

3.5.1 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Regions by Revenue (2016-2021)

3.5.2 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Regions by Revenue (2022-2027)

3.5.3 North America

3.5.4 Europe

3.5.5 Asia-Pacific

3.5.6 Latin America

3.5.7 Middle East & Africa

4 Competition by Manufacturers

4.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Production Capacity by Manufacturers

4.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Manufacturers

4.2.1 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Manufacturers by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.2 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Manufacturers Market Share by Sales (2016-2021)

4.2.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales in 2020

4.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Manufacturers

4.3.1 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Manufacturers by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.2 Global Top Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Manufacturers Market Share by Revenue (2016-2021)

4.3.3 Global Top 10 and Top 5 Companies by Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue in 2020

4.4 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Price by Manufacturers

4.5 Analysis of Competitive Landscape

4.5.1 Manufacturers Market Concentration Ratio (CR5 and HHI)

4.5.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Share by Company Type (Tier 1, Tier 2, and Tier 3)

4.5.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Manufacturers Geographical Distribution

4.6 Mergers & Acquisitions, Expansion Plans

5 Estimates and Forecasts by Type

5.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Type

5.1.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Historical Sales by Type (2016-2021)

5.1.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Forecasted Sales by Type (2022-2027)

5.1.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Type

5.2.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Historical Revenue by Type (2016-2021)

5.2.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Forecasted Revenue by Type (2022-2027)

5.2.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue Market Share by Type (2016-2027)

5.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Price by Type

5.3.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Price by Type (2016-2021)

5.3.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Price Forecast by Type (2022-2027)

6 Market Size by Application

6.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Application

6.1.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Historical Sales by Application (2016-2021)

6.1.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Forecasted Sales by Application (2022-2027)

6.1.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Application

6.2.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Historical Revenue by Application (2016-2021)

6.2.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Forecasted Revenue by Application (2022-2027)

6.2.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue Market Share by Application (2016-2027)

6.3 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Price by Application

6.3.1 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Price by Application (2016-2021)

6.3.2 Global Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Price Forecast by Application (2022-2027)

7 North America

7.1 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Breakdown by Company

7.1.1 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

7.1.2 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

7.2 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Type

7.2.1 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

7.2.2 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

7.3 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Application

7.3.1 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

7.3.2 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

7.4 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Country

7.4.1 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.2 North America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

7.4.3 U.S.

7.4.4 Canada

8 Europe

8.1 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Breakdown by Company

8.1.1 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

8.1.2 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

8.2 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Type

8.2.1 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

8.2.2 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

8.3 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Application

8.3.1 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

8.3.2 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

8.4 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Country

8.4.1 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.2 Europe Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

8.4.3 Germany

8.4.4 France

8.4.5 U.K.

8.4.6 Italy

8.4.7 Russia

9 Asia Pacific

9.1 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Breakdown by Company

9.1.1 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

9.1.2 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

9.2 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Type

9.2.1 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

9.2.2 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

9.3 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Application

9.3.1 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

9.3.2 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

9.4 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Region

9.4.1 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.2 Asia Pacific Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Region (2016-2027)

9.4.3 China

9.4.4 Japan

9.4.5 South Korea

9.4.6 India

9.4.7 Australia

9.4.8 Taiwan

9.4.9 Indonesia

9.4.10 Thailand

9.4.11 Malaysia

9.4.12 Philippines

10 Latin America

10.1 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Breakdown by Company

10.1.1 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

10.1.2 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

10.2 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Type

10.2.1 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

10.2.2 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

10.3 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Application

10.3.1 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

10.3.2 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

10.4 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Country

10.4.1 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.2 Latin America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

10.4.3 Mexico

10.4.4 Brazil

10.4.5 Argentina

11 Middle East and Africa

11.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Breakdown by Company

11.1.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Company (2016-2021)

11.1.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Company (2016-2021)

11.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Type

11.2.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Type (2016-2027)

11.2.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Type (2016-2027)

11.3 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Application

11.3.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Application (2016-2027)

11.3.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Application (2016-2027)

11.4 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Market Size by Country

11.4.1 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.2 Middle East and Africa Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Revenue by Country (2016-2027)

11.4.3 Turkey

11.4.4 Saudi Arabia

11.4.5 U.A.E

12 Company Profiles

12.1 Xaar

12.1.1 Xaar Corporation Information

12.1.2 Xaar Overview

12.1.3 Xaar Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.1.4 Xaar Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.1.5 Xaar Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.1.6 Xaar Recent Developments

12.2 Heidelberg USA

12.2.1 Heidelberg USA Corporation Information

12.2.2 Heidelberg USA Overview

12.2.3 Heidelberg USA Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.2.4 Heidelberg USA Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.2.5 Heidelberg USA Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.2.6 Heidelberg USA Recent Developments

12.3 Tonejet Limited

12.3.1 Tonejet Limited Corporation Information

12.3.2 Tonejet Limited Overview

12.3.3 Tonejet Limited Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.3.4 Tonejet Limited Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.3.5 Tonejet Limited Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.3.6 Tonejet Limited Recent Developments

12.4 Koenig & Bauer Kammann

12.4.1 Koenig & Bauer Kammann Corporation Information

12.4.2 Koenig & Bauer Kammann Overview

12.4.3 Koenig & Bauer Kammann Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.4.4 Koenig & Bauer Kammann Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.4.5 Koenig & Bauer Kammann Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.4.6 Koenig & Bauer Kammann Recent Developments

12.5 Velox Ltd.

12.5.1 Velox Ltd. Corporation Information

12.5.2 Velox Ltd. Overview

12.5.3 Velox Ltd. Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.5.4 Velox Ltd. Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.5.5 Velox Ltd. Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.5.6 Velox Ltd. Recent Developments

12.6 Mimaki Europe B.V.

12.6.1 Mimaki Europe B.V. Corporation Information

12.6.2 Mimaki Europe B.V. Overview

12.6.3 Mimaki Europe B.V. Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.6.4 Mimaki Europe B.V. Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.6.5 Mimaki Europe B.V. Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.6.6 Mimaki Europe B.V. Recent Developments

12.7 Xerox Corporation

12.7.1 Xerox Corporation Corporation Information

12.7.2 Xerox Corporation Overview

12.7.3 Xerox Corporation Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.7.4 Xerox Corporation Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.7.5 Xerox Corporation Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.7.6 Xerox Corporation Recent Developments

12.8 Epson America

12.8.1 Epson America Corporation Information

12.8.2 Epson America Overview

12.8.3 Epson America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.8.4 Epson America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.8.5 Epson America Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.8.6 Epson America Recent Developments

12.9 Roland DG Corporation

12.9.1 Roland DG Corporation Corporation Information

12.9.2 Roland DG Corporation Overview

12.9.3 Roland DG Corporation Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.9.4 Roland DG Corporation Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.9.5 Roland DG Corporation Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.9.6 Roland DG Corporation Recent Developments

12.10 INX International Ink

12.10.1 INX International Ink Corporation Information

12.10.2 INX International Ink Overview

12.10.3 INX International Ink Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.10.4 INX International Ink Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.10.5 INX International Ink Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers SWOT Analysis

12.10.6 INX International Ink Recent Developments

12.11 Engineered Printing Solutions

12.11.1 Engineered Printing Solutions Corporation Information

12.11.2 Engineered Printing Solutions Overview

12.11.3 Engineered Printing Solutions Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales, Revenue, Price and Gross Margin (2016-2021)

12.11.4 Engineered Printing Solutions Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Products and Services

12.11.5 Engineered Printing Solutions Recent Developments

13 Value Chain and Sales Channels Analysis

13.1 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Value Chain Analysis

13.2 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Key Raw Materials

13.2.1 Key Raw Materials

13.2.2 Raw Materials Key Suppliers

13.3 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Production Mode & Process

13.4 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales and Marketing

13.4.1 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Sales Channels

13.4.2 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Distributors

13.5 Direct-to-Shape Inkjet Printers Customers

14 Key Findings

15 Appendix

15.1 Research Methodology

15.1.1 Methodology/Research Approach

15.1.2 Data Source

15.2 Author Details

15.3 Disclaimer

”